A number of seabirds on Shetland islands have been found dead amid fears of bird flu spreading in the area.
Almost a dozen dead bonxies, also known as great skua, were found dead in one area of the Isle of Foula.
Sharing the images, community page Foula Heritage added: "The Bird Flu epidemic is bad in Shetland now. Many of our Bonxies are dying."
It came just before the Scottish Government confirmed a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza on the nearby Island of Whalsay.
A three-kilometre protection zone was declared from 1.25pm on Monday, May 30 from a premise on the island. A 10 kilometre surveillance zone is also in place around the location.
All birdkeepers in the UK are still being urged to house or net all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.
Meanwhile, the public has been advised to report when five or more wild birds are found dead in the same location to Defra’s helpline on 03459 33 55 77. If a single waterfowl or bird of prey is found dead it should also be reported to the helpline.
Two other instances of dead wild birds were reported in the Shetland Islands earlier this year.
READ MORE: What is Bird Flu and is it harmful to humans?
In the last week of April, four wild eider were positive for the flu. More recently great black-backed gulls and gannets were also positive for the virus.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government can confirm an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 at a small commercial free-range layer premises on the Island of Whalsay, Shetland Islands.
“An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) remains in place across the UK. This means that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.
“The risk to the general public’s health from avian influenza is very low. However, the risk to people with intensive exposure to infected birds is considered to be low.
"Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here