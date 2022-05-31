A number of seabirds on Shetland islands have been found dead amid fears of bird flu spreading in the area.

Almost a dozen dead bonxies, also known as great skua, were found dead in one area of the Isle of Foula.

Sharing the images, community page Foula Heritage added: "The Bird Flu epidemic is bad in Shetland now. Many of our Bonxies are dying."

Image: Foula Heritage

It came just before the Scottish Government confirmed a new outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza on the nearby Island of Whalsay.

A three-kilometre protection zone was declared from 1.25pm on Monday, May 30 from a premise on the island. A 10 kilometre surveillance zone is also in place around the location.

All birdkeepers in the UK are still being urged to house or net all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to report when five or more wild birds are found dead in the same location to Defra’s helpline on 03459 33 55 77. If a single waterfowl or bird of prey is found dead it should also be reported to the helpline.

Two other instances of dead wild birds were reported in the Shetland Islands earlier this year.

READ MORE: What is Bird Flu and is it harmful to humans?

In the last week of April, four wild eider were positive for the flu. More recently great black-backed gulls and gannets were also positive for the virus.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government can confirm an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 at a small commercial free-range layer premises on the Island of Whalsay, Shetland Islands.

“An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) remains in place across the UK. This means that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.

“The risk to the general public’s health from avian influenza is very low. However, the risk to people with intensive exposure to infected birds is considered to be low.

"Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.”