The Secret Sandwich Co, Edinburgh
With gargantuan creations that will constantly push the boundaries of what can be done with two slices of bread as the simplest of starting points, the once-humble sandwich is elevated by the team at newly launched The Secret Sandwich Co.
From baguettes and brioche and sourdoughs to sky-high stacks, the delivery only brand opened this week in the city centre with proper, hearty, high-end sandwiches available from £6.95 - and the beauty of it is - deliveroo delivers it to your door, or picnic bench!
IG: @thesecretsandwichco
Piece, Glasgow
Forever crowned Glasgow’s best sandwich shop, Piece has multiple locations across the city.
On the menu are sandwiches including the 'Parisian,' which is made with sliced ham, gouda, butter, and French dressing, and the 'Persian Chicken,' which is made with hummus, roast chicken, spiced onions, pickled chillies, and harissa.
IG: @pieceglasgow
Tyrrells, Waitrose Nationwide
Tyrrells, the crisps giant, has reintroduced an old favourite as a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Weekend. Tyrrells Coronation Chicken crisps, ideal for street parties and picnics, have made a triumphant return and are available exclusively in Waitrose stores for a limited time.
The Coronation chicken sandwich was created to commemorate the beginning of the Queen's reign, combining succulent chicken with a subtle kick of curry and these Tyrrells crisps pack a punch!
IG: @tyrrellsofficial
Brioche, Edinburgh
Brioche is chef driven, gourmet food concept that offers cooked to order brioche buns loaded with deli inspired fillings - ideal for breakfast, brunch or lunch on the go!
The menu strikes a balance between convenience and creativity, celebrating food that appeals to both beginner and experienced foodies alike through traditional comfort fare with a twist, all centered around their signature ingredient, the brioche bun.
IG: @brioche_edinburgh
PHIL MACHUGH
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
