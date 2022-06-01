As we move beyond the pandemic, NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency, is urging everyone to get out there and enjoy nature – but to do it responsibly. We need to be aware of our impact, in order to protect the wildlife and the natural beauty of Scotland

As summer approaches, Scotland’s outdoors is calling to us. With the spring weather improving and the temperatures rising daily, there could not be a better time for everyone to enjoy Scotland’s magnificent landscapes.

In the last few years, more and more people have been heading for the hills, mountains, forests, lochs, rivers and coasts. But unfortunately, with that enthusiasm has come some problems.

NatureScot, VisitScotland and other key bodies implemented a visitor management strategy to help address these issues in 2021, which included promoting responsible behaviour.

Although there were still some issues, the partnership group has found that people’s behaviour in the outdoors was better during 2021. As travel and holiday patterns return to normal in 2022, they want to encourage everyone to continue to do all they can to protect Scotland’s nature.

NatureScot is running a national digital campaign to raise awareness of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which was first drawn up in 2005 to support the rights of responsible access under the 2003 Land Reform Act (LRA).

In their enthusiasm to head into Scotland’s beautiful outdoors, people can sometimes fail to treat the country’s unique environment with the respect and consideration it deserves.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a million visitors were estimated to have visited the country’s national nature reserves in 2020, up from 650,000 in previous years.

Sadly, not all of them behaved as they should. There were accounts of rubbish left behind, gates left open and dogs allowed off leads around livestock. Fires were lit inappropriately and trees were even chopped down for firewood.

NatureScot is determined to try and discourage this kind of behaviour. “There’s some good evidence that people did discover the outdoors during lockdown, and that’s really positive”, says Mark Wrightham, the organisation’s Recreation and Access Manager.

“However, with that discovery came visitor pressures. So, we’ve been working with partners, and particularly VisitScotland, to try and address these as well as we can.

“That includes a communications campaign as well as providing better infrastructure and more visitor services, especially rangers and other staff on the ground.”

With people now able to travel freely, a range of outdoor activities are open to them from picnicking through to more strenuous activities such as walking, cycling and mountaineering.

Most of these fall under the access code. “In Scotland, we do have a particularly progressive framework for outdoor recreation – it allows people access to most land and inland water,” Mr Wrightham says.

“But the crucial proviso is that they behave responsibly. And that’s what we are basing the current campaign around.

“The feedback we had from last year was that most people wanted to do the right thing. However, in some cases they weren’t all that experienced at going into the great outdoors and so they weren’t sure what the correct thing to do was.

“What we are trying to do is to help them with that and to promote the code in order to give them some guidance. A lot of the messages are timeless – we just want to share them more widely.”

Inevitably, he adds, a small minority of people are difficult to influence and do not behave well, but most visitors are well intended and the code is an effective way of reaching them. “The three key principles are respect the interests of other people, care for the environment and take responsibility for your own actions”, Mr Wrightham explains.

“There’s then a whole range of more detailed advice that sits under those headings. This covers actions such as remembering to take away litter, not disturbing livestock, keeping dogs under proper control and guarding against the risk of fire.

“Disturbing breeding birds can cause their chicks to die, so it’s important for swimmers and paddleboarders to remember that nesting birds may be concealed at the edges of lochs and rivers.

“In busy areas, disturbance may also happen repeatedly and birds may unable to settle. Don’t linger if your presence is disturbing birds and don’t allow your dog to approach wildlife.

“Another key focus will be promoting responsible camping – for example, by only camping in small numbers and keeping well away from roads. Some people are still tempted to light fires, but it’s generally much better to use a camping stove – and of course fires should never be lit during dry periods when there’s a high risk of wildfire,” says Mr Wrightham.

NatureScot recognises the need to support promotion of the code by providing better infrastructure and services. Key actions have included employing more rangers and other staff on the ground – “something that was clearly highlighted last year as being helpful,” Mr Wrightham says.

“We would like people to consider the consequences of their actions and their behaviour. It’s good to see so many people wanting to enjoy the outdoors and connecting with it more. It’s just that responsibility goes hand in hand with that enjoyment,” he concludes.

www.nature.scot

---------------------------------------------------------------

Go wild in the country, but be on your best behaviour

Scotland has some of the most progressive legislation in Europe when it comes to the right to enjoy outdoor pursuits. The Land Reform Act of 2003 established a statutory framework of public access rights to most land and inland water.

These are, however, not unconditional. “The legislation refers to a general right of responsible access, but the key word is responsible”, Mark Wrightham says.

“That means there are responsibilities on the public and also corresponding ones on land managers, who have to manage their property in a way that is sympathetic to access and supports it.”

The range of access permitted is quite broad, he points out, and it is different from the position established in England and Wales. “It’s generally inclusive, and it’s not limited to specific areas in quite the same way as it is south of the border, where there are zones of designated access land.”

In Scotland, rights apply to hills and moors; forests and woods; beaches and the coast; rivers and lochs; parks; and some types of farmland.

However, there are a number of what are described as common sense exceptions.

These include – not unnaturally – houses and gardens as well as other buildings and their yards or compounds. Other exceptions are school grounds and places that charge for entry.

The purposes for which access is allowed include pursuits such as walking, cycling, climbing, horse riding, kayaking, swimming and watching wildlife. Activities that are not allowed under the legislation include shooting, fishing or the use of motor vehicles.

People enjoying the outdoors do, of course, need to be mindful of their own safety. So it’s important to take care and be aware of potential hazards – for example, in the hills and around lochs and rivers.

“As always, it’s also vital to behave responsibly to avoid impacts on other people and on the environment. The access legislation here is seen as something that is really important and distinctive to Scotland, and I think it’s something that people very much want to safeguard.”