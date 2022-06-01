A peacock in a Dunfermline park has been killed during a break-in to a local aviary.

The bird, known as Malcolm, was tortured and killed at Pittencrieff Park on Monday.

Another bird, known as Louis, was also injured during the break-in.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident, while locals have launched a fundraiser to repair the damage and cover veterinary fees.

A GoFundMe page reached over £5000 in just fifteen hours as people rallied to support the large birds.

Launched by Melanie Sorbie, she wrote: "After hearing the sickening and tragic news of the murder of Malcolm and the injuries to Louis I’ve put this fundraiser together to help pay for the damage and the vet fees.

"Let’s help protect our precious Dunfermline peacocks and show our love!"

A spokesman for Police Scotland, said: “Around 11.50pm on Monday, May 30, 2022, we received a report of animal cruelty following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

“A second peacock was also injured during the incident.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

Donate to the fundraiser here.