Famous faces in showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, with recipients this year said to reflect the monarch's "invaluable" qualities ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.



Those behind the selection process said there was more consideration for people who have represented themes such as youth engagement, the environment and sustained public service to mark the monarch's milestone.

Here is the full UK list:

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Sir Quentin Saxby Blake CBE. Illustrator and Writer. For services to Illustration. (London, Greater London)

Sir Ahmed Salman Rushdie. Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Dame Marina Sarah Warner CBE. Professor of English and Creative Writing, Birkbeck College, University of London and Distinguished Fellow, All Souls College, University of Oxford. For services to the Humanities. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dame Susan Elizabeth Ion DBE. Lately Chair, Nuclear Innovation Research Advisory Board, and Honorary President, National Skills Academy for Nuclear. For services to Engineering. (Preston, Lancashire)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Charles Fergusson Roxburgh. Second Permanent Secretary, H.M. Treasury. For services to Government. (London, Greater London)

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Bernadette Mary Kelly CB. Permanent Secretary, Department for Transport. For services to Government. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Dr Ruth Rosemarie Beverley (Ruth May). Chief Nursing Officer for England, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing, Midwifery, and the NHS. (Nayland, Suffolk)

The Rt. Hon. Arlene Foster. Lately First Minister of Northern Ireland. For Political and Public Service. (County Fermanagh)

Christine Gilbert CBE. Visiting Professor, UCL Institute of Education, Chair, Future First and Camden Learning. For services to Young People and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Clare Philomena Grey FRS. Geoffrey Moorhouse-Gibson and Royal Society Professor of Chemistry, University of Cambridge. For services to Science. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Nia Rhiannon Griffith MP. Member of Parliament for Llanelli. For Political and Public Service. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle CBE. H.M. Lord-Lieutenant, County Borough of Belfast. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, County Antrim)

Karen Elisabeth Dind Jones CBE. For services to Business and to the Hospitality Industry. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ann Geraldine Limb CBE. Lately Chair, The Scout Association. For services to Young People and to Philanthropy. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

The Rt. Hon. Maria Miller MP. Member of Parliament for Basingstoke. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Professor Fiona Margaret Powrie FRS. Director, Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology. For services to Medical Science. (Headington, Oxfordshire)

Professor Louise Mary Richardson. Vice-Chancellor, Oxford University. For services to Higher Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Lady Susan Carroll Sainsbury Of Turville CBE. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

BBC Masterchef's Gregg Wallace was thrilled to receive an honour

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Michael James Paul Arthur. Lately Provost and President, University College London. For services to Higher Education. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Nigel Patrick Gray Boardman. Lately Partner, Slaughter and May. For services to the Legal Profession. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter George Bruce. Wolfson Chair, Professor of Materials, University of Oxford. For services to Science and Innovation. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Nicholas David Coleridge CBE. Chairman, Victoria and Albert Museum. For services to Museums, to Publishing and to the Creative Industries. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Bradley Fried. Chair, Court of the Bank of England. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Francis Goddard. President, Royal College of Physicians. For services to Health and Social Care. (Weston on Trent, Derbyshire)

Julian Matthew Frederick Hartley. Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Stephen Andrew Gill Hough CBE. Pianist. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Isaac Julien CBE. Artist and Film Maker. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Art. (London, Greater London)

Rohinton Minoo Kalifa OBE. Chair, Network International. For services to Financial Services, to Technology and to Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM. Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Policing and the Public. (Kincardine, Fife)

Dr James Smith Milne CBE DL. Chairman and Managing Director, Balmoral Group. For services to Business and to Charity. (Milltimber, Aberdeen)

Martyn Ellis Oliver. Chief Executive Officer, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Tollerton, North Yorkshire)

Dr Paul Lasseter Phillips CBE. Principal and Chief Executive, Weston College, North Somerset. For services to Further Education. (Newport, Gwent)

Professor Stephen Huw Powis. National Medical Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Ian Rankin OBE DL. Author. For services to Literature and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE FRSE. Chair, Primary Care Research and Development, University of Edinburgh. For services to Covid-19 Research and Policy. (Lasswade, Edinburgh)

Pascal Claude Roland Soriot. Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca plc. For services to UK Life Sciences and the Response to Covid-19. (Abroad)

The Rt. Hon. Stephen Creswell Timms MP. Member of Parliament for East Ham. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

James Nicol Walker CBE. Joint Managing Director, Walkers Shortbread Limited. For services to the Food Industry. (Aberlour, Banffshire)

The Rt. Hon. Jeremy Paul Wright QC MP. Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam. For Political and Public Service. (Shrewley Common, Warwickshire)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Stephen Thomas Braviner Roman. Director General Legal, Government Legal Department. For services to the Law. (London, Greater London)

Penelope Kamilla Ciniewicz. Director General, Customer Compliance, H. M. Revenue and Customs. For services to Public Administration. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Stephen Brian Field. Director, Climate, Environment and Energy, H. M. Treasury. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Edward Allen Humpherson. Director General for Regulation, UK Statistics Authority. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Clare Lombardelli. Chief Economic Adviser, H.M. Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Tracy Meharg. Lately Permanent Secretary, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service. (Bangor, County Down)

Jonathan Mills. Director General, Labour Market Policy and Implementation, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Labour Market Policy and Strategy. (Guildford, Surrey)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Chief Constable Simon Bailey QPM DL. Lately Chief Constable, Norfolk Constabulary. For services to Policing and to Child Protection. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Sally Jane Balcombe. Chief Executive, VisitBritain. For services to Tourism. (London, Greater London)

Clare Victoria Balding OBE. Broadcaster. For services to Sport and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Richard Michael Barker. Regional Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement, North East and Yorkshire. For services to Healthcare in the North of England. (Durham, County Durham)

Rodney Berkeley. Director, Manufacturing Energy and Infrastructure, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade and to Diversity and Inclusion. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Alison Mary Bertlin. Director, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Zoe Ann Billingham. Lately H.M. Inspector, H.M. Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. For Public Service. (Aldeburgh, Suffolk)

David Wayland Blood. Senior Partner, Generation Investment Management. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

James Rhys Bowen. Director, International and Economic Security, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Martin Eugene Joseph Bradley OBE. For services to Defence Medicine. (Belfast, Belfast)

Michael Keith Brodie. Chief Executive, NHS Business Services Authority. For services to Health, particularly during the Response to Covid-19. (Ashington, Northumberland)

Aisling Burnand MBE. Lately Chief Executive, Association of Medical Research Charities. For services to the Charitable Sector. (London, Greater London)

Dr Thomas Canning OBE. Chief Executive Officer, The Boleyn Trust and Co-opted Member, East of England and North East London Advisory Board. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Melissa Case. Lately Director, Family and Criminal Justice Policy, Ministry of Justice, and Chair, The Laura Case Trust. For Public and Voluntary Service. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Una Cleminson BEM TD. National Chair, Royal British Legion. For voluntary services to the Royal British Legion and to Veterans. (Melbourn, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Timothy Coulson. Chief Executive Officer, Unity Schools Partnership and Independent Chair, Norwich Opportunity Area. For services to Education. (Knebworth, Hertfordshire)

Janet Coyle. Managing Director Business, London and Partners. For services to the Economy. (London, Greater London)

Tracey Elizabeth Anne Crouch MP. Member of Parliament for Chatham and Aylesford. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Kent)

Achilles James Daunt. Founder, Daunt Books and Managing Director, Waterstones. For services to Publishing. (London, Greater London)

Katherine Janet Davies. Chief Executive Officer, Notting Hill Genesis. For services to Housing. (London, Greater London)

Geoffrey Nicholas De Bois. Chair, VisitEngland Advisory Board. For services to Tourism and to the Economy. (Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Professor James Robert Durrant FRS. Professor of Photochemistry, Imperial College London and Swansea University. For services to Photochemistry and Solar Energy Research. (London, Greater London)

Gwyn Owen Evans. Lately Chief Executive, S4C. For services to Broadcasting in Wales and to the Welsh Language. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Singer Bonnie Tyler has received an honour

Timothy John Foy OBE. Lately Director, Home Office and Governor of Anguilla. For Public Service. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Avnish Mitter Goyal. Chair, Care England. For services to Social Care and to Philanthropy. (Billericay, Essex)

Dr Julian Francis Grenier. Headteacher, Sheringham Nursery School and Children's Centre. For services to Early Years Education. (London, Greater London)

Alun Griffiths OBE. For services to the Construction Industry and to the community in Wales. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Nicholas Stewart Lester Hamer MBE. Director, Coronavirus Response, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Grosmont, Monmouthshire)

Matthew David Hamlyn. Strategic Director, Chamber Business Team, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Jane Carolyn Hanson JP. Chair, Reclaim Fund Limited. For services to the Charity Sector. (Sibbertoft, Northamptonshire)

Lawrence John Haynes. Lately Chairman, Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. For voluntary service to RAF Personnel and Veterans. (Ashford, Kent)

Dr Darren Richard Henley OBE. Chief Executive, Arts Council England. For services to the Arts. (Canterbury, Kent)

Professor Robert Glyn Hewinson. Lately Lead Scientist, Bovine Tuberculosis, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Animal Health and Welfare. (Aberystwyth, Ceredigion)

David Hughes. Chief Executive Officer, Association of Colleges. For services to Further Education, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Katherine (Kate) Hannah Hughes. Director, International Climate Change, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (London, Greater London)

Stephen John Ingham. Chief Executive, PageGroup. For services to Business and to People with Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Professor Timothy Ingold FBA FRSE. Emeritus Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Aberdeen. For services to Anthropology. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Professor Uzoamaka Linda Iwobi OBE. For services to Racial Equality and to Championing Diversity and Inclusion. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Professor Paul John Layzell DL. Principal, Royal Holloway, University of London. For services to Higher Education and Technology. (Egham, Surrey)

Dr Penelope Leach. Child Wellbeing Campaigner and Researcher, Association for Infant Mental Health, East Sussex. For services to Education. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Damian Watcyn Lewis OBE. Actor and Co-founder, Feed NHS. For services to Drama and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Miranda Constance Lowe. Principal Curator of Crustacea, Natural History Museum. For services to Science Communication and to Diversity in Natural History. (London, Greater London)

Vanessa Ann MacDougall. Lately Director, International Economics Unit and the G7 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Hartley Wintney, Hampshire)

Catherine Rowena Mallyon. Executive Director, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to Theatre and to the Arts. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Gillian Teresa Manthorpe (Jill Manthorpe). Director, Health and Social Care Workforce Research Unit and Associate Director, National Institute for Health and Care Research School for Social Care Research. For services to Social Work and Social Care Research. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Nicholas Francis Markham. Chair, London and Continental Railways. For services to the Economy and to Government. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Professor Joanne Elizabeth Martin. Director, Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London and lately President, Royal College of Pathologists. For services to the NHS and to Medical Education. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Anthony Victor Martin. Philanthropist and Founder, Anthony V Martin Foundation. For Charitable Services. (Halton, Buckinghamshire)

Stella Nina McCartney OBE. Designer. For services to Fashion and to Sustainability. (London, Greater London)

Claire McColgan MBE. Director of Culture Liverpool. For services to Arts and Culture. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Dr Tony McGleenan QC. Senior Crown Counsel, Northern Ireland. For services to Justice. (Belfast, Belfast)

Professor James Andrew McLaughlin OBE. Head, School of Engineering and Director, Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre. For services to Higher Education and Research. (Belfast, Belfast)

Julia Evelyn Morley. Founder, Beauty With A Purpose. For charitable and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People in the UK and Abroad. (London, Greater London)

Elisabeth Murdoch. Council Member, Arts Council England. For services to Diversity in the Arts and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Sarah-Jane Nicholson (Sarah-Jane Marsh). Chief Executive, Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Leadership in the NHS. (Stourbridge, Worcestershire)

David Anthony Nixon OBE. Lately Artistic Director, Northern Ballet. For services to Dance. (Menston, West Yorkshire)

Chinyere Adah Nwanoku (Chi-Chi Nwanoku) OBE. Founder, Chineke! Foundation. For services to Music and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has been recognised

Cornelia Parker OBE. Artist. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Gemma Elizabeth Pearce. Lately Non-Executive Director, Coal Authority. For services to Innovation and Diversity. (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

Professor Aled Owain Phillips. Professor of Nephrology, Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Renal Medicine. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Helen Jane Pickles. Director, Service Delivery Partnering and Resourcing, People, Capability and Place, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Jacqueline Samantha Reilly. Professor of Infection Prevention and Control, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Healthcare and Public Health. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

Henry Thomas Ripley. Deputy Legal Director, Department of Health and Social Care Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to the Law. (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire)

Deborah Elizabeth Rogers. Lately Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, Cymru-Wales. For services to Law and Order. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Professor Mary Patricia Ryan FREng. Armourers and Brasiers' Chair in Materials Science, Department of Materials, Imperial College London. For services to Education and to Materials Science and Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Professor Julian Roy Sampson. For services to Medical Genetics. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Polly Anna Scully. Head, Defence Strategy and Priorities, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire)

Michael Thomas Seals MBE. Chair, Animal Health and Welfare Board for England. For services to the Animal Health and Welfare Sectors. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Navin Fakirchand Shah. Lately London Assembly Member for Brent and Harrow. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Sheard (Sandy Sheard). Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to the Economics of Biodiversity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Stephen Smartt. Professor of Astrophysics, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Science. (Holywood, County Down)

Professor Renee Elizabeth Sockett (Liz Fielding) FRS. Professor, School of Life Sciences, Medical School, University of Nottingham. For services to Microbiology. (Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire)

Professor Fiona Alison Steele OBE FBA. Professor of Statistics, London School of Economics. For services to Statistics in the Social Sciences. (London, Greater London)

Paul Jonathan Stein. Chairman, Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor Consortium. For services to the Economy. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Arlene Sugden OBE. Director, Child Maintenance Service, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Cumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Dr David Gordon Sweeney. Executive Chair, Research England. For services to Higher Education. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Matthew William Livingston Toombs. Director of Campaigns and Engagement, COP26, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Ashford, Kent)

Ian George Masson Urquhart DL. Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors, and President, Johnstons of Elgin. For services to the Scotch Whisky and Textile Industries and to Charity in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Michael Gordon Clark Urquhart. Lately Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to Charitable Work in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Ramesh Kanji Vala OBE. Consultant, Ince Group plc. For services to the community and to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Frances Ismay Wadsworth. Deputy Further Education Commissioner. For services to Education. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Vincent Walsh. Deputy Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Gillian Debra Walton. Chief Executive and General Secretary, Royal College of Midwives. For services to Midwifery. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Keith Williams. Independent Chair, Williams Rail Review. For services to the Railway Industry. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Professor Stephen John Young FREng. Professor of Information Engineering, Information Engineering Division, Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. For services to Software Engineering. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Miranda Mary Abrey. Domestic Abuse Policy Lead, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (South Harting, West Sussex)

Shahina Ahmad. Principal, Eden Girls' School, London Borough of Waltham Forest. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Osman Ahmed. Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Professor Babak Akhgar. Director, Centre for Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Security Research. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Moeen Ali. For services to Cricket. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Dr Raghib Ali. Consultant in Acute Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust and Senior Clinical Research Associate, Epidemiology, University of Cambridge. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 Response. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Elaine Allen. Executive Headteacher, St John Vianney School and English Hub, Blackpool. For services to Education. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Wesley Auvache. Parliamentary Logistics Manager, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Claire Ball. Deputy Director of Operations, G7 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Redhill, Surrey)

Miranda Rosemary Barker. Chief Executive Officer, East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the community in Lancashire. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Professor John Richard Barrett. Professor of Energy and Climate Policy, University of Leeds. For services to Climate Change Assessment. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jane Michelle Barton. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to EU Exit Negotiations. (London, Greater London)

Professor Rachel Louise Batterham. Professor of Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, University College London. For services to People Affected by Obesity. (London, Greater London)

Antonia Denise Belcher. For services to Equality in Business. (Guildford, Surrey)

Virginia Caroline Bennett. Senior Lawyer, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to Climate Change Law. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Lisa Bennett-Dietrich. Chief Executive Officer, Community Relations In Schools. For services to Peace Education and Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Coral Benstead. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Karen Elizabeth Betts. Chief Executive, Scotch Whisky Association. For services to International Trade. (London, Greater London)

Richard Harrison Bevan. Chief Executive, League Managers Association. For services to Association Football. (Hale, Cheshire)

Kishorkant Bhattessa (Vinu Bhattessa). Managing Director, Mandeville Hotel Group and Trustee, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Temple. For charitable and voluntary services, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Harry Alexander Clarence Bicket. Conductor. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Luther Loide Blissett DL. Patron, Sporting Memories. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Alexis Bowater. For services to the Safety and Equality of Women. (Devon)

Katrina Bowes. Chief Executive Officer, Tapestry Partnership, For services to Teachers and Educators in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Terence Hugh Brannigan. Chairman, Tourism Northern Ireland. For services to Tourism and to the Business Community in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Lisa Bryer. Founder, London Screen Academy. For services to Culture. (London, Greater London)

Dr Alice Bunn. Lately Director, UK Space Agency. For services to the UK Space Sector and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Prudence Margaret Burch (Vidyamala Burch). Co-founder, Breathworks. For services to Wellbeing and Pain Management. (Ledbury, Herefordshire)

Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward has been honoured for services to music

Simon Wallis Irwin Burrowes. Editor of Debates, Hansard, and Head of Public Engagement, Northern Ireland Assembly. For services to Parliament and to Sport in Northern Ireland. (Holywood, County Down)

Martyn Butler (David Hewett). Co-founder, Terrence Higgins Trust. For services to Charity and to Public Health. (Newport, Gwent)

Jane Byam Shaw. Co-Founder, The Felix Project. For services to the community in London. (London, Greater London)

Dr Fiona Mary Campbell. Consultant Paediatrician, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Children and Young People with Diabetes. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Nicholas Capaldi. Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales. For services to the Arts. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Nicholas Robert Carver. Chief Executive, East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. For services to the NHS. (Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Ruth Mary Chambers. Senior Fellow, Greener UK and Green Alliance. For services to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Dr Shamil Chandaria. For services to Science and Technology, to Finance and to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Simon Paul Chesterman QPM. Chief Constable and Chief Executive Officer, Civil Nuclear Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Shropshire)

Afia Choudhury. Foster Carer, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Children. (London, Greater London)

Diana Chrouch. Special Advisor, All Party Parliamentary Group for Ethnic Minority Business Owners and Diversity Chair, Worshipful Company of Constructors. For services to Diversity and Inclusion and to Business Growth and Marketing Strategy. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Clark. Chief Executive, UMi and Chair of Governors, Sedgefield Hardwick Primary School, County Durham. For services to Business and Social Enterprise in North East England. (Sedgefield, County Durham)

His Honour Anthony Simon Lissant Cleary. Founding Editor, The Family Court Practice. For services to the Family Justice System. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Jill Patricia Colbert. Director of Children's Services and Chief Executive, Together for Children. For services to Children's Social Care. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Robert Colbourne. Chief Executive Officer, Performance Through People. For services to Skills and Apprenticeships. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Dr Stephen James Cole. Intensive Care Doctor NHS Tayside and President, Scottish Intensive Care Society. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 Response. (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)

Frank Thomas Collins. Chairman, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire)

Karen Lyn Cook. Lately Head of Social Work and Social Care, Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Social Work Profession. (London, Greater London)

Edward David Cornmell. Deputy Director, Prison Covid Gold Command, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (East Cottingwith, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Constantin Coussios FREng. Director, Institute of Biomedical Engineering, University of Oxford. For services to Biomedical Engineering. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Zoe Maxine Couzens. Principal in Public Health, Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Graham Cowley. Independent Chair, Blackpool Opportunity Area. For services to Children, Young People and to the Community in Blackpool. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

David John Crossan. For services to Exports and Inward Investment in Scotland. (Torrance, Dunbartonshire)

Dyan Crowther. Chief Executive Officer, HS1 Ltd. For services to Rail Transport. (Baldock, Hertfordshire)

John Cecil Dauth LVO AO. Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the British Red Cross. (London, Greater London)

Huw John David. Councillor and Leader, Bridgend County Borough Council. For Public Service. (Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan)

Stephen Davies. Director of Education, Welsh Government. For services to Education in Wales. (Pontyclun, Mid Glamorgan)

Professor Jon Davis. Author, Professor of Government Education and Director, The Strand Group, King's College London. For services to Education and History. (London, Greater London)

Dr Anne Mary De Bono. Consultant Occupational Physician, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and President, Faculty of Occupational Medicine, Royal College of Physicians. For services to Occupational Medicine. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Jasbir Singh Dhesi. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Cheshire College South and West. For services to Education. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Alan Dinsmore. Principal Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and Forensic Science. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Patricia Donnelly. Head, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Northern Ireland. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Bernard Michael Donoghue. Chief Executive Officer, Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. For services to Tourism and to Culture. (London, Greater London)

Marc Grenville Donovan. Chief Pharmacist, Boots UK Limited. For services to Pharmacy. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Claire Elizabeth Dorer. Chief Executive Officer, The National Association of Independent Schools and Non-Maintained Special Schools. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Chudleigh, Devon)

Professor Sean Duggan. Chief Executive, Mental Health Network, NHS Confederation. For services to Public Health. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Sharon Elizabeth Durant. For services to Music and to the community in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. (Wallsend, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Janet Caroline Dwyer. Lately Director, Countryside and Community Research Institute, University of Gloucestershire. For services to Rural Research. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Margaret Elizabeth Edwards. Independent Chair, Civil Service Pension Board. For Public Service. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Mark Ryall Edwards. For services to Photography and to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Michael Andrew Edwards VR DL. For Public and Charitable service in Scotland. (Helensburgh, Renfrewshire)

Professor Henry Irvine Ellington. For services to Education and Staff Development. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dr Noha Elsakka. Consultant Medical Microbiology and Virology, and Service Clinical Director, NHS Grampian. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Matthew English. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Esi Addae Eshun. Director, Legal and Compliance, UK Export Finance. For services to Corporate Law and Compliance. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Mark Evans. Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Welsh Government. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Sarah Jane Ewart. For services to Abortion Legal Reform in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Lora Marie Fachie MBE. For services to Cycling. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Neil Michael Fachie MBE. For services to Cycling. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Anne Marie Farrelly. Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Paula Ann Farrow. Chief Executive Officer, Nexus Education Schools Trust. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Professor Saul Nicholas Faust. Professor of Paediatric Immunology and Infectious Diseases and Director, National Institute for Health and Care Research Southampton Clinical Research Facility, University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Jane Katrina Fearnley. Chief Executive Officer and Executive Headteacher, Willow Tree Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Jane Fenton. Deputy Chief Nurse, Health Education England. For services to the Nursing Profession. (Tewskesbury, Gloucestershire)

Rio Gavin Ferdinand. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald. Director, Early Cancer Institute, University of Cambridge. For services to Cancer Research. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Liam Vincent Fleming. Co-Leader of International Advice, Joint Nature Conservation Committee. For services to the Environment. (Bourne, Lincolnshire)

Michael Foreman. Illustrator and Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

William Richard Mervyn Christopher Foyle DL. For services to Publishing, to Aviation and to Charity. (Maldon, Essex)

Joyce Fraser. Founder, Black Heroes Foundation. For services to the Promotion of Black History and Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Simon Furber. Regional Director, North West and NHS Regional Director of Public Health, North West, Department for Health and Social Care. For services to Public Health. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Coronation Street actress Helen Worth has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours

Professor Carol Lynnette Gabriel. Professor, Higher Education Academy, York St John University. For services to Higher Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lady Jane Alison Gibson. Chair, Spirit of 2012. For services to Volunteering, to Heritage and to the Arts. (York, North Yorkshire)

Lindsay Graham. Deputy Chair, Poverty and Inequality Commission Scotland. For services to Tackling Children's Food Insecurity. (Inverness, Inverness)

Professor Caroline Gray. Professor, Enterprise, Engagement and Knowledge Transfer, Wrexham Glyndwr University. For services to the Optical Industry and to Business in Wales. (Rhyll, Denbighshire)

Edward Richard Green. Deputy Director, Commercial Policy - International and Reform, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Elizabeth Gulliver. Senior Lawyer, Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For services to Climate Change Law. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Dr David Rhys Gwyn. For services to Archaeology and History in Wales. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Dr Graham Haddock. Chief Commissioner of Scotland and National Awards Assessor, Scout Association. For services to Young People. (Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire)

David Peter Hadfield. President, Boccia International Sports Federation. For services to Sport. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Lance Victor George Haggith. Founder, Sports Traider. For charitable and voluntary services to Vulnerable People, particularly during Covid-19. (Bromham, Bedfordshire)

Abdul Hai. Lately Cabinet Member for Young People, Equalities and Cohesion, London Borough of Camden. For services to Young People and to the community in Camden and London. (London, Greater London)

Corrine Claire Hall MBE. For services to Cycling. (Stockport, Cheshire)

Andrew Mark Harmer. Managing Director, Cruise Lines International Association UK and Ireland. For services to the Maritime Sector. (Farningham, Kent)

Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal MBE DL. Regional Prevent Co-ordinator, Department for Education. For services to Social Cohesion. (Staffordshire)

David Anthony Harris. For Political and Public Service. (Truro, Cornwall)

Joanne Michele Sylvie Harris MBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Derek Robert Harrison. Lately Governor, HM Prison Kirkham, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Prison Education. (Leyland, Lancashire)

Justin David Hayward. Musician and Songwriter. For services to Music. (Abroad)

Dr Helene Theresa Hewitt. Science Fellow Ocean Modelling, Meteorological Office. For services to Climate Science. (Sidmouth, Devon)

Professor Karen Joy Heywood FRS. Professor of Physical Oceanography, University of East Anglia. For services to Oceanography. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Linda Susan Hindle. Lead Allied Health Professional and National Engagement Lead for Police, Fire, and Ambulance Services, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Deputy Chief Allied Health Professions Officer (England). For services to Public Health. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Sean Terence Hogan. Chair, TB Eradication Partnership. For services to the Agricultural Industry in Northern Ireland. (Newry, County Down)

Gillian Ann Holmes. Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Public Service. (St Ives, Cornwall)

Catherine Alice Howarth. Chief Executive Officer, ShareAction. For services to Sustainability. (London, Greater London)

Brian Hughes. Lately Deputy Principal, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to Further Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Lyndon Robert Campbell Hughes-Jennett. Northern Ireland Attache, British Embassy, Washington. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Philip Husband. Governing Governor, HM Prison Durham. For Public Service. (Stokesley, North Yorkshire)

Dr Azeem Ibrahim. Director, New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy. For services to the Union, to Diversity and to Foreign Policy. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Christian Kyle Irwin. Industry Programme Director, Network Rail. For services to the Rail Industry. (Bristol, Bristol)

David Macfarlane Jackson. Artistic Director, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, and lately Head of Music, BBC Wales. For services to Music. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Dr David Lawson Jacques. For services to Garden History and Conservation. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Kurt William Janson. Director, Tourism Alliance. For services to the Tourism Industry. (London, Greater London)

Dr Lisa Jayne Jardine-Wright. Co-Founder, Isaac Physics. For services to Education. (St. Neots, Cambridgeshire)

Wayne Johns. Senior Investigating Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Professor Margaret Anne Johnson. Professor of Medicine, University College London. For services to the NHS and People with HIV. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Paul Johnson. Chief Executive Officer, West Lakes Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Egremont, Cumbria)

Professor Paul James Johnson. Professor of Sociology and Executive Dean, University of Leeds. For services to Equality, to Diversity and to Human Rights. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Tom Simon Lee Joule. Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Joules Group plc. For services to Business and to the community in Leicestershire. (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

Haroon Karim. Chair, Balham and Tooting Mosque and Trustee, World Memon Organisation. For services to Philanthropy and to the community in South London and Pakistan. (London, Greater London)

Nigel James Keery. Head of Estates Operations, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Public Health. (Dromore, County Down)

Sally Ann Kelly. Chief Executive Officer, Aberlour Child Care Trust. For services to Families in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Professor Jean Scott Ker (Jean Scott Cachia). Lately Associate Postgraduate Dean, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Medical Education. (Cupar, Fife)

Ian Deans Kernohan. Manager, Review Secretariat, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Mordechai Kessler MBE. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 2M Group. For services to Industry and Exporting in the Northwest of England. (London, Greater London)

Dr Margalith Kessler. Co-owner and Export Director, 2M Group. For services to Industry in North West England. (London, Greater London)

Jemima Kirwan. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Professor David Charles Kluth. For services to Medical Education during the Covid-19 response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Kamruddin Kothia. Chair of Trustees, Star Academies. For services to Education. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Ioannis Kerestentzopoulos Koursis. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley College, South Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Shivani Lakhani. Society Team Lead, Covid-19 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For services to Vulnerable Communities during the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Christopher James Laurence MBE QVRM TD. Chair, Canine and Feline Sector Group. For services to Animal Welfare. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Rosemary Lee. Choreographer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Kevin Leggett. Senior Operational Manager, Public Service Prisons South, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Mary Elizabeth Lemon. Principal Officer, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to the Justice System and to Vulnerable People. (Bangor, County Down)

Neville Lewis. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Helen Frances Lilley. Assistant Head, Afghanistan Security Policy. For services to Defence. (Oxfordshire)

Jane Kathleen Longhurst. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Meetings Industry Association. For services to the Business Events Sector. (Yarwell, Northamptonshire)

Eleanor Patricia MacKewn (Eleanor O'Riordan). Deputy Director, Events, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Jose Alejandro Madrigal Fernandez. Professor of Haematology, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and Scientific Director, Anthony Nolan. For services to Haematology. (London, Greater London)

Louise Catherine Magee. Lately General Secretary, Welsh Labour Party. For Political Service. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Professor Kathryn Maitland. Professor of Tropical Paediatric Infectious Disease, Imperial College London. For services to Medical Science. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Warren Marks. Senior Principal Scientist, Applied Data Science, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence and Security. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

John George Marnock. Police Staff and Chair, National Surveillance User Group, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing. (Thatcham, Berkshire)

Sandra Carmen Stella Martin. For services to International Trade. (Horley, Surrey)

Lee Mason-Ellis. Chief Executive Officer, The Pioneer Academy Trust. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Sumeet Kaur Matharu. Chief Pharmacist, Defence Primary Healthcare, Ministry of Defence. For services to Armed Forces Healthcare. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Elizabeth Maudslay. Lately SEND Policy Manager, Association of Colleges. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Alistair Charles McAuley. For services to Business, the Construction Industry and to Charity. (Marlow, Buckinghamshire)

Veronica McCaulsky (Veronica Martin). Founder, Beyond Our Youth and Chief Operating Officer, Aleto Foundation. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Emma McClarkin. Chief Executive Officer, British Beer and Pub Association. For services to the Hospitality Sector, particularly during Covid-19. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Robin Andrew McCleary MBE. Storage, Distribution and Freight Lead, Logistics, Commodities and Services, Defence Equipment and Support, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Chepstow, Gwent)

Noel William McKee MBE. For services to Charity in Northern Ireland. (Whitehead, County Antrim)

John Alphonsus Paul McLaughlin. Director, HM Prison Oakwood, G4S Care and Justice Services Limited. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Professor Trevor John McMillan. Vice-Chancellor, Keele University. For services to Higher Education. (Preston, Lancashire)

Andrew Mill. Chair, European Marine Energy Centre. For services to the Environment and to the community in Orkney. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Yasmine Joun Moezinia. Deputy Director, COP26 Private Finance Hub, HM Treasury. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Gerald Moll. Chief Inspector, Marine Accident Investigation Branch. For services to Maritime Safety. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Andrew Morgan. Councillor and Leader, Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council. For Public Service. (Rhondda Cynon Taff, Mid Glamorgan)

Charlotte Morton. Chief Executive, Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association. For services to the Development of the Biogas Industry. (London, Greater London)

Professor Paul Moss. Professor of Haematology, University of Birmingham. For services to Immunotherapy and to Covid-19 Research. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

David John Moutrey. Director and Chief Executive, HOME Manchester. For services to the Arts, particularly during Covid-19. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Eve Muirhead MBE. Skip, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Donna Louise Mulhern. Lately Head, Covid Response Team HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Hensol, South Glamorgan)

Mohammed Abdul Munim. For services to the British Bangladeshi Catering Industry. (Dartford, Kent)

Christine Maria Murray. Delivery Director, South West Region, HM Courts and Tribunal Service. For Public Service. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Rohit Naik. Headteacher, Hope School, Liverpool. For services to Education. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Professor Samia Nefti-Meziani. Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and Head, Centre for Autonomous Systems and Advanced Robotics. For services to Robotics. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Professor Sze May Ng. Chair, Association of Children's Diabetes Clinicians and Consultant Paediatric Endocrinologist, Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust. For services to People with Diabetes and People with Autism and Disabilities. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Robert Frederick Strang Noble. Senior Executive, New Adventures and Cameron Mackintosh Limited. For services to the Performing Arts. (London, Greater London)

Caroline Anne Rose Norbury MBE. Chief Executive, Creative UK. For services to the Creative Sector. (Dursley, Gloucestershire)

Annemarie O'Donnell. Chief Executive, Glasgow City Council and Chair, COP26 Programme Board. For services to Local Government. (Glsgow, Glasgow)

Dr Charles Ogilvie. Strategy Director, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Sean O'Loughlin. For services to Rugby League Football. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Lisa Pascoe. Deputy Director, Social Care Policy, Ofsted. For services to Children's Services. (Bristol, Bristol)

Professor Simon Peyton Jones. Chair, Computing At School and National Centre for Computing Education. For services to Education and to Computer Science. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Stephanie Isabelle Pfeifer. Chief Executive, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change. For services to Climate Finance. (London, Greater London)

Stephanie Phair. Chair, British Fashion Council, and Chief Customer Officer, Farfetch. For services to Fashion and to Technology. (London, Greater London)

Wendy Price. Manager, University of Sunderland. For services to Higher Education. (Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Professor Sarah Purdy. Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Bristol and General Practitioner, Sea Mills Surgery, Bristol. For services to General Practice. (Bristol, Bristol)

Charles Stuart Rangeley-Wilson. Chair, The Chalk Rivers Restoration Group. For services to Chalk Stream Conservation. (Thornham, Norfolk)

Dr Eileen Catherine Rees. Species Science Manager, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. For services to International Research and the Conservation of Swans and Other Waterbirds. (High Peak, Derbyshire)

Professor Mary Josephine Renfrew. Professor Emeritus of Mother and Infant Health, University of Dundee. For services to Midwifery. (Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway)

Andrew Rhodes QPM. Lately Chief Constable, Lancashire Constabulary. For services to Emergency Responder Wellbeing and Mental Health. (Lytham St Annes, Lancashire)

Dr Gillian Richardson. Lately Executive Director of Public Health, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (Vaccines), Wales, and Clinical Director and initiating Chair, Covid-19 Vaccine Programme Board, Wales. For services to Public Health and to the Covid-19 Response in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Thomas Charles Rivett-Carnac. Founding Partner, Global Optimism. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Totnes, Devon)

Clare Bernadette Roberts. Chief Executive Officer, Kids Planet Day Nurseries, Manchester. For services to Education. (Lymm, Cheshire)

Colonel John William Rollins MBE. For services to the Armed Forces in Northern Ireland. (County Down)

Dr Jenna Louise Ross. For services to Agriculture and to Science. (Tarland, Aberdeenshire)

Vippen Paul Sagoo. Founder, Global Asian Awards. For services to the Asian community, and to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ingrid Helene Samuel. Historic Environment Director, National Trust, and lately Acting Chair, The Heritage Alliance. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Bruce Scammell. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Gloucestershire)

Jennifer Sealey MBE. Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer, Graeae Theatre. For services to Disability Arts. (London, Greater London)

Tariq Navid Shah. Philanthropist. For services to Charity. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Dawn Cynthia Shaw. Chief Executive, NI Guardian Ad Litem Agency. For services to Social Work in the Voluntary and Community Sector. (Bangor, County Down)

Simon John Shepherd. Director, The Butler Trust. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Paul Simpson. Chief Executive Officer, CDP. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (London, Greater London)

The Rt. Hon. Christopher James Skidmore MP. Member of Parliament for Kingswood. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sarah Smith. Professor of Economics, University of Bristol. For services to Economics and to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Jonathan Winston Sparkes. For services to Homeless People. (Saint Austell, Cornwall)

Robert Vincent Stephenson-Padron. Managing Director, Penrose Care. For services to Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Amanda Stewart. Lately Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service. (Bangor, County Down)

Michael George Summerbee. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Martin Sutherland. Chief Executive, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to Economic and Social Regeneration in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Theocharis Panayiotou Theochari. Chair, Maritime UK. For services to the Maritime Sector. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Heidi-Louise Thomas Mcgann. Screenwriter and Playwright. For services to Drama. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Ian Thornton. Chief Executive, Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. For services to communities in East Anglia. (Mundesley, Norfolk)

David Henry Tomback. Development Economics Director, Historic England. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Karen Margaret Tonge MBE. Chair, Para Table Tennis. For services to Table Tennis. (Runcorn, Cheshire)

David Andrew Tosh JP. Director of Resources, Welsh Parliament Commission. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire)

Isobel Townsley. Explosives Policy Lead, Home Office. For services to Public Service. (Tonbridge, Kent)

James Trout. Manager, Environment Agency. For services to the Support of Young Scientists with Disabilities and to the Covid-19 Response. (Kingsteignton, Devon)

Victoria Jane Turton. Chief Executive Officer, All3Media. For services to the Television Production Industry. (London, Greater London)

Russell Tyner. Specialist Prosecutor, International Justice and Organised Crime Division, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (London, Greater London)

Professor John Unsworth. Chair, The Queen's Nursing Institute. For services to Community Nursing and Community Nurse Education. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Richard Malcolm Walker. Managing Director, Iceland Frozen Foods. For services to Business and to the Environment. (Tarporley, Cheshire)

Samantha Jane Ward. Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Services, Royal Voluntary Service. For Charitable Services. (Alsager, Cheshire)

Linda Jayne Waters. Assistant Chief Officer and Director of Finance, Thames Valley Police. For services to Policing

Doreen Emelda Watkins (Dotty Watkins). Head of Quality and Governance Maternity, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Iain Ashton Watson. Visiting Professor, Newcastle University and lately Director, Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums. For services to Culture and to the community in North East England. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Ian Watson. Founder, Hadrian Healthcare Group and Founder, Watson Family Charitable Trust. For services to Philanthropy and to Charity. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Scott Peter Weavers-Wright. For services to Technology and to Retail E-commerce Entrepreneurship. (Ufford, Cambridgeshire)

Paula Webb. Trustee, The Pathological Demand Avoidance Society. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Rupert Edward David Whitaker. Co-founder, Terrence Higgins Trust. For services to Charity and to Public Health. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Jill Marie Whittaker. Managing Director, HIT Training. For services to Training and Apprenticeships in Hospitality, Care and Management. (Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex)

Donna Lynne Williams. Director of Supplies and Services Division, Construction and Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public and Charitable Service. (Belfast, Belfast)

Deborah Amanda Williams. Executive Director, Creative Diversity Network. For services to Diversity in the Arts and Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Alan James Woods. Deputy Director, Further Education and Apprenticeships Division, Welsh Government. For services to Education. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Professor David Anthony Worsley. Professor of Engineering, Swansea University. For services to Advanced Materials and Solar Energy Research for Low Carbon Technology. (Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire)

Suzanne Kathryn Wylie. Lately Chief Executive, Belfast City Council. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Professor Parveen Yaqoob. Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Reading. For services to Higher Education. (Reading, Berkshire)

Joanne Youle. Chief Executive Officer, Missing People. For services to the Families of Missing People. (London, Greater London)

Dr Peter Jeffrey Young. Consultant, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Innovation and the Prevention of Never Events in the NHS. (Kings Lynn, Norfolk)

Charlotte Elizabeth Young. Chair and Trustee, School for Social Entrepreneurs. For services to Social Enterprise. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Dr Asim Yusuf. Consultant Psychiatrist and Islamic Scholar. For services to the Muslim Community. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Melissa Zanocco. Head of Programmes, Infrastructure Client Group. For services to the Built Environment. (London, Greater London)

Dr Sabir Zazai FRSE. Chief Executive, Scottish Refugee Council. For services to Refugees. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jennifer Adamson. Headteacher, Saffron Valley Collegiate School. For services to the Education of Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children. (London, Greater London)

Guy William Addington. Water Safety Lead, South East and Volunteer Helm, Margate Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Margate, Kent)

Dr Olukayode Adetokun Adegbembo. Chair of Governors, Scarborough TEC. For services to Education. (Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Rozina Ahmed. Principal Policy Officer, Mayor of London's Office. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Education, Culture and Sport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Rizwan Yahya Ahmed. Consultant Respiratory Physician, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Sharon Marcia Aldridge-Bent. Director of Nursing Programmes - Leadership, The Queen's Nursing Institute. For services to Community Nursing. (Uxbridge, Greater London)

Tariq Ali. For services to the community in Wolverhampton during Covid-19. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Vicki Dela Amedume. Artistic Director, Upswing. For services to Circus Performance. (London, Greater London)

Bridgette Mary Angell. Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience, Forestry England and Co-Chair, Outdoor Recreation Network. For services to Forestry and to Outdoor Recreation. (Ebrington, Gloucestershire)

John Anthony. Race Lead, Home Office. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Emily Jane Arbuthnot. Peritoneal Malignancy Institute Manager, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Professor Gillian Alexandra Armstrong. Professor of Business Education and Director, Business Engagement Unit, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Business. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Mohammad Asad. Imam and Muslim Chaplain. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the NHS during Covid-19. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Bradley Graham Aspess. Founder, Rarewaves. For services to International Trade and Exports. (London, Greater London)

Claire Margaret Aston. Head of Long-Term Complex Care for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Gwent. For services to the Covid-19 Response in Wales. (Newport, Gwent)

Jane Katharine Atkins. Water Resource Specialist, Environment Agency. For services to Water Resources and the Natural Environment in North West England. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Hugh George Atkins (Tim Blacksmith). Co-founder, Tim and Danny Music. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Lydia Charlotte Austen. Head of Border Industry Engagement and Programme Delivery, Department for Transport. For services to Transport during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Mohammed Sadiq Badat. For voluntary and charitable services in the community of Leicester and Abroad. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Andrew Robert Baird. Chair of the Corporation, East Surrey College. For services to Further Education. (Horley, Surrey)

Corinne Belinda Baisden. Registered Care Manager, Managing Care Limited. For services to Social Care and the community in London, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Gareth Frank Bale. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

James Joseph Banks. Chief Executive, London Funders. For services to Charitable Funding in London, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Susan Barnes. Manager, Mais House Royal British Legion Care Home. For services to Veterans. (Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex)

Peter John Bason. For services to Education and to Sport in Northampton. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Stuart Conrad Bates. Co-Founder, Spennylympics. For services to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Kelly Beaver. Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos MORI. For services to Academia, to Research and the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

John Edward Bedlington. Chair, LIVErNORTH. For services to Patients with Liver Disease. (Beamish, County Durham)

Joan Bedlington. Honorary Treasurer, LIVErNORTH. For services to Patients with Liver Disease. (Stanley, County Durham)

Jordan Beecher. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Ann Bell. South East Regional Director, National Highways. For services to Transport and to the Covid-19 Response. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Samuel Bell. For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and their Carers in Northern Ireland. (Whitehead, County Antrim)

Janet Ann Bell. Director, Glastonbury Abbey. For services to Heritage. (Wells, Somerset)

Nicola Justine Benyahia. Founder, Families for Life. For services to Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Etta Jane Bertschinger (Etta Murfitt). Dance Artist. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Pranav Bhanot. Councillor, Chigwell Parish Council. For services to the Community in Chigwell, Essex. (Chigwell, Essex)

Chenine Bhathena. Creative Director, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to the community in Coventry. (London, Greater London)

Christine Mary Blackmore. Foster Carer, Hampshire County Council. For services to Fostering. (Stockbridge, Hampshire)

Lesley Isobel Blair. For services to the Beauty Industry during Covid-19. (Coylton, Ayrshire)

Euan Anthony Blair. Founder and Chief Executive, Multiverse. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Lawrence Blunden. Chief Executive, Childhood First. For services to Children and Young People. (Oxted, Surrey)

Barry Adam Boffy. Head of Inclusion and Diversity, British Transport Police. For services to Policing. (Bristol, Bristol)

Camilla Ann Born. Policy Adviser to the COP26 President, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Ann Bostock. Consultant Occupational Therapist, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Adults with Progressive Neurological Conditions. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Dr Nicola Joan Bradbear. For services to Biodiversity. (Monmouth, Gwent)

Sarah Maria Bradbury. Lately Officer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Farming and to the Administration of Justice. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Julie Brandreth. Lately Headteacher, The County High School, Leftwich, Cheshire. For services to Education. (Northwich, Cheshire)

Jamie Brenchley. Housing Needs Manager, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Homeless People, particularly during Covid-19. (Newport, Isle of Wight)

Robert Christopher Brewer DL. Chair, YMCA East Surrey. For charitable services to Young People. (Limpsfield, Surrey)

Dr David Malcolm Brohn. Founder, E-Training Systems Ltd. For services to Structural Engineering. (Bristol, Bristol)

Clifford James Brooks. For services to Visual Arts in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Julia Margaret Brothwell. Global Surge - Programme Management, British Red Cross. For services to International Aid. (Morecambe, Lancashire)

Kevin John Brown. Scientist and Research Leader, Elekta Ltd. For services to Radiotherapy. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Margaret Anne Brown. Solicitor. For services to Legal Education and to Charity in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, County Londonderry)

Diane Marie Buggy. Midwife, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery and to the community in North East England. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Dr Deborah Anne Bullivant. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grimm and Co. For services to Children and Young People's Literacy in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Chila Kumari Singh Burman. Artist. For services to Visual Art, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

John Burns. Founder, Burns Pet Nutrition. For services to Business and to the community in West Wales. (Ferryside, Carmarthenshire)

Angela Jane Burns. For Political and Public Service. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Sandra Burns. Chief Executive, Disability Peterborough. For services to People with Disabilities in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Camilla Byk. Founder, Podium.me. For services to Young People and to Broadcast Journalism. (London, Greater London)

June Eleanor Ann Cairns. Ward Manager, Acute Frailty and Rehabilitation Ward, Lagan Valley Hospital, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland. (Scarva, County Down)

Gordon David Cairns. For voluntary services to the community in West Cheshire. (Chester, Cheshire)

Mark Caldon. Secretary, UK Spoliation Advisory Panel. For services to Cultural Restoration. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Patrick Cameron. Hair Stylist. For services to the Hairdressing Industry, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Professor Harry Campbell. Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Edinburgh. For services to International Child Health and Global Public Health. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Elizabeth Lorraine Campbell. Interim Chair, Supporting Communities. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

David Charles Cane. Governor, Robert Clack School, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Rachel Carrington. Work Coach Team Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Unemployed People, particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

George Carr-Williamson. Head of Regional Governance and Local Government (Central Hub), Labour Party. For Political Service. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Susan Jill Carter. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pulp Friction. For services to People with Learning Disabilities. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Brian Patrick Caul. For voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Angela Chada. Executive Director, Springboard Opportunities Limited. For services to Children and Young People in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Gosbert Chagula. Co-founder, Start-up Discovery School. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Professor Indranil Chakravorty. Chair, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Institute for Health Research and Consultant Physician, St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Healthcare Sector. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Denise Chevin. For services to the Built Environment. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Dr Hse-Hsien Chew. Founder, Proud Voices. For voluntary and charitable services to the LGBTQ+ community. (London, Greater London)

Ghazain Choudhry. For services to Wheelchair Basketball. (London, Greater London)

Rocio Cifuentes. Chief Executive Officer, Ethnic Minorities and Youth Support Team Wales. For services to the community in Wales. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Michael James Clark. Head of International Engagement Strategy, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Patricia Clark. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Community Solutions North West Limited. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Accrington, Lancashire)

Gillian Anne Sinclair Clarke. Captain, 1st Amesbury Girls' Brigade Company. For services to Young People and to the community in Amesbury, Wiltshire. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Dr Kirsteen Ann Scott Cole. General Practitioner, Skerryvore Medical Practice, Orkney. For services to General Practice and to the community in Orkney during Covid-19. (Orphir, Orkney)

Michael Coleman. For services to Ballet. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Colston. Musical Director, Funky Voices. For services to Music, to Charity and to the community in East Anglia. (Colchester, Essex)

Graeme Arnold Conley. Manager, Monument View Children's Home, Sunderland. For services to Children and Young People. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Catherine Myra Connolly. Headteacher, Brownhill Learning Community. For services to the Education of Disadvantaged and Vulnerable Children and Young People. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Aodhan Connolly. Lately Director, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium. For services to the Economy. (Bangor, County Down)

Paul Matthew Cook. Principal and Chief Executive, Herewood College. For services to Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Patricia Sarah Corbett DL. For services to the community in Belfast. (Belfast, Belfast)

Deborah Jessica Corry. For services to Civil Contingency. (Newtownards, County Down)

Antony Cotton. For services to the British Army, Personnel and Veterans. (Bury, Lancashire)

Benjamin Alex Cowley. Music Therapist. For services to Health and Social Care during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Emma Cox. Social Worker, Bedfordshire Council. For services to Child and Family Social Work and to Voluntary Work Overseas. (Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Helen Clare Crampton. Head of Safety and Risk Management, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Safety. (Chesterfield, Derbyshire)

Barbara Anne Crellin. For services to the community in Rutland. (Greetham, Rutland)

Paul Charles Crossman. Lead Staff Officer, Headquarters Regional Command, Combined Cadet Force. For services to Young People. (Saint Austell, Cornwall)

Marc Leslie De Cogan Crothall. For services to the Tourism Industry in Scotland. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Heather Mary Cruickshanks. Leader, Trefoil Guild, Stourbridge. For services to Girlguiding and to Young People. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

Simon Essex Cubitt. Cybercrime Specialist, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Cyber Security. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Sheena Hope Cumiskey. Lately Chief Executive, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health. (Chester, Cheshire)

Albert Gordon Cunningham. Chairman Cunningham Covers Ltd. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland. (Maghera, County Londonderry)

Prudence Mary Prior Dailey. Vice-President and lately Chair, Prayer Book Society and Member, General Synod. For services to the Book of Common Prayer. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Melissa Dark. Casualty Bureau Manager and Disaster Victim Identification Coordinator, City of London Police. For services to Policing. (Manningtree, Essex)

Dr Umakant Ramchandra Dave. Consultant Physician, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Dr Nicholas Gregory Davies. Assistant Professor of Mathematical Modelling, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Yvonne Jacqueline Davis. Lately Headteacher, Oak View Primary and Nursery School, Hatfield, Hertfordshire. For services to Education. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Professor Charlotte Mary Deane. Deputy Executive Chair, UK Research and Innovation. For services to Covid-19 Research. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Francis Ephraim Dempsey. Volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC. For voluntary and charitable services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Carryduff, County Down)

Freya Jane Derrick (Freya Dingwall). Founder, Hopscotch Day Nurseries, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Julia Margaret Mary Desbruslais. Executive Director, London Mozart Players. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Alexander Colin Dickson. Owner, Dicksons Roses. For services to Horticulture in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Mark Diplock. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Samantha Kate Dixon. Councillor, Cheshire West and Chester Council. For Political Service. (Chester, Cheshire)

Jennifer Carmichael Dodds. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Susan Doheny. Regional Chief Nurse for South West, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Annabelle Jean Doherty. Lately Head, Strategy and Policy, Home Office and HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Law and Order. (Bristol, Bristol)

Ian James Donohue. Assistive Technology Subject Matter Expert, Digital and Technology, Ministry of Justice. For services to Inclusion. (Teignmouth, Devon)

Stephen Frank Drinkwater. Volunteer and Assessor, Duke of Edinburgh's Award. For services to Young People. (Narberth, Pembrokeshire)

Mark Frederick Grayson Drummond-Brady. Chairman, Lloyds and City Branch, Royal British Legion. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Hailey Caitlin Rose Duff. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Forfar, Angus)

William Robert Leckie Duncan. For services to Curling and to Charity in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Sanjeevini Dutta. Director, Kadam Dance. For services to Dance. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Thomas Scott Dyson. Chief Coach, Paralympic Pathway, British Rowing. For services to Paralympic Rowing. (Wokingham, Berkshire)

David Adam Eastwood. Rough Sleeping Lead, Greater London Authority. For services to Homeless People. (London, Greater London)

Colin Best Edgar. Senior Responsible Officer, COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Sarah Louise Edwards. Legal Adviser, National Compliance and Enforcement Service, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Norman Edwards. Founder, Trustee and Chair, Care Home Volunteers. For services to Care Home Residents during Covid-19. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Robert Leslie Eggelton. National Chair, Royal Military Police Association. For voluntary services to Army Veterans. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Sebastian David Elsworth. Chief Executive Officer, Access - The Foundation for Social Investment. For services to Social Investment. (London, Greater London)

Charlotte Jane Every. Assistant to the Clerk Assistant, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire)

Peter Martin Fahy. Director of Adult Social Care and Support, Coventry City Council. For services to Local Government and to Vulnerable People. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Reverend James Bell Falconer. Healthcare Chaplin, NHS Grampian. For services to Parent and Child Bereavement and to the community in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Westhill, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Isobel Jessie Falconer. Reader of Mathematics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of St Andrews. For services to the History of Mathematics and Science. (St Andrews, Fife)

Devika Mihiri Anoja Fernando. Research Library Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to International Librarianship. (London, Greater London)

John Drummond Frace. For services to Public Health Communication during Covid-19. (Dunoon, Argyll and Bute)

Amerigo Domenico Fragale. Governor, Spalding High School, Lincolnshire. For services to Education. (Spading, Lincolnshire)

Lesley Garven. Centre Manager, Blind Veterans UK, Brighton. For services to Veterans. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Elizabeth Margaret Gibson. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Reverend Mervyn Gibson. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Catherine Anne Giel. Lately Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, LLWR Ltd. For services to the Nuclear Industry and to the community in West Cumbria. (Frizington, Cumbria)

Zoe Lesley Golding. Artistic Director, ZoieLogic Dance Theatre. For services to Dance. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Professor Rachel Louise Gomes. Professor of Water and Resource Processing, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham. For services to Research and to Education. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Benjamin Neil Good. Customer Charter Business Partner, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to People with Visual Impairments. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Rebecca Goodrich (Rebecca Friel). Chief Executive Officer, Odd Arts. For services to Education and the community in Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Thomas Goodwin. Assistant Director, World Trade Organization Governance and Engagement, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade and to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Craig Green. Designer. For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Pamela Anne Greig. Headteacher, Pinewood School, West Lothian. For services to Children and Adults with Additional Support Needs. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Sara Griffiths. For services to Education. (Truro, Devon)

Paul Trevor Grimwood. Principal Fire Safety Engineer, Kent Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety. (Lancing, West Sussex)

Nicholas Robert Pellew Groves-Raines. Director, Groves-Raines Architects. For services to Architecture, Heritage and Conservation. (Thurso, Caithness)

Alexander John Hack. Bioprocess Engineer, Sartorius. For services to the Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Razia Tariq Hadait. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Himaya Haven CIC. For services to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Marilyn Patricia Hahn. Senior Psychosocial Practitioner, British Red Cross. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

Gary Kenneth Hall. Performance Director, GB Taekwondo. For services to Taekwondo. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Denise Hamilton. Head, City Services and COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Jane Hamlyn. Potter. For services to Pottery and Ceramics. (Doncaster, Nottinghamshire)

Christina Victoria Handasyde Dick. Chief Executive Officer, Guardian Angel Carers Ltd. For services to Home Care and to Charity, particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Humera Haqqani. Managing Director, Let's Talk. For services to Business and to the community in Rochdale. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Daniel James Hardiman-McCartney. Clinical Adviser, The College of Optometrists. For services to Optometry. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy. For services to the Poultry Industry in Northern Ireland. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Dr Clea Elizabeth Harmer. Chief Executive, Sands. For services to Baby Loss Awareness and to Supporting Bereaved Parents. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Brigadier David Ainsworth Harrison. For services to the community in Hampshire. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Darren Lee Hart. Head, Data Acquisition and Industry Liaison, Home Office. For services to Trade and Border Security. (Staines, Surrey)

Michael Wilberforce Harvey. Fleet Manager, Abellio London Bus. For services to the Bus Industry. (London, Greater London)

Benjamin Robert Hawes. Chair, Athletes Commission, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport. (London, Greater London)

Lieutenant Commander (Retd) Martyn Robert Hawthorn. Chairman, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Colin Hayburn. Executive Director, Almac. For services to Economic Development and Philanthropy in Northern Ireland. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Janis Heaney. For services to Public Health in Scotland during Covid-19. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

William Ernest Heap. For voluntary service to the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Janet Audrey Heap. For voluntary service to the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Connie Henry. Founder, Track Academy. For charitable services to Young People through Sports and Education. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Dolores Letitia Henry-Jenkins (Dollie Henry). For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Brenda Herron. Lately Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Ulster. For services to Young People. (Hillsborough, County Down)

Leah Dorothy Higginbottom. Local Ward and Parish Councillor, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and Great Houghton Parish Council. For public and voluntary service in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Marcia-Yvette Hinkson-Gittens. Police Staff, South Wales Police. For services to Diversity in Policing. (Barry, South Glamorgan)

Sian Holleran. Project Manager (International), Colleges Wales. For services to Education. (Rhondda Cynon Taff, Mid Glamorgan)

Irene Holmes. Volunteer and Group Organiser, Riding for the Disabled. For services to People with Disabilities in Arundel, West Sussex. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Lyn Dyer Hopkins. Trustee and Chair, Board of Trustees, The Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship. For services to Commonwealth Students in the UK. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Adrian Horst. Helicopter Aircrew, Her Majesty's Coastguard. For services to Search and Rescue. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Charlotte Sara Hosker. Prison Education Manager, HM Prison and Young Offender Institution Askham Grange. For services to Prison Education and Reducing Re-Offending. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Rhys Howell. For services to Frontline Workers during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Caroline Howell. Director, Foundling Museum. For services to Museums. (London, Greater London)

Professor Joanne Elizabeth Hughes. Director, Centre for Shared Education, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Education and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Jordanstown, County Antrim)

Elizabeth Ellen Hughes. Director of Special Projects, Sport England. For services to Sport during Covid-19. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Janice Hulme. University Secretary and Vice Principal, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Higher Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Kevin Hunt. Head of Business Engagement, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Ashstead, Surrey)

Susan Hunter. Foster Carer, City of Edinburgh Council. For Services to Children. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Zdenka Husserl. Volunteer, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. For services to Holocaust Education. (London, Greater London)

Timothy Philip Maxwell Irwin. Director, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Lorna Petrova Jackson. Headteacher, Maryland Primary School, London Borough of Newham. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Safia Jama. Chief Executive Officer, Women's Inclusive Team. For services to the Voluntary and Charitable Sector. (London, Greater London)

Roy Anthony Jarratt JP. District Manager, Warwickshire and Coventry, St John Ambulance. For voluntary services to St John Ambulance in the West Midlands. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Keith Jarrett. Police Staff, British Transport Police. For services to Policing and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Chrisann Suzanne Jarrett. Chief Executive Officer, We Belong. For services to Children and Young Adults. (London, Greater London)

Jeanefer Jean-Charles. Choreographer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Tinuade Jegede (Tina Jegede). Lead Nurse for Care Home Quality, Standards and Assurance, London Borough of Islington. For services to Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Ameet Jogia. Councillor, London Borough of Harrow and Co-chair, Conservative Friends of India. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Shaun Philip Johnson. Lately Arson Taskforce Coordinator, Northamptonshire Police. For services to Policing. (Finedon, Northamptonshire)

Rebecca Jones. Volunteers and Access Lead, Cotswolds National Landscape. For services to Volunteering and to the Environment. (Shipton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire)

Jane Margaret Jones. Head of Public Affairs, Great Western Railway. For services to the Railway Industry. (Plymouth, Devon)

Michelle Susan Jones. Headteacher, Landsdowne Primary School, Canton, Cardiff. For services to Education, particularly during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Elizabeth Jones. Chair of Governors, St Damian's Science College, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, Greater Manchester. For services to Education. (Staylbridge, Cheshire)

Mary Paula Jordan. Principal, Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon, County Tyrone. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Dr Manojkumar Narottam Liladhar Joshi DL. Volunteer. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Chunilal Odhavji Kakad. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent. (London, Greater London)

Dr Andrew Miles Kaye. Head of Covid-19 Advice, Government Office for Science. For services to Global Resilience and Crisis Management. (London, Greater London)

Ann Tavener Keable. Patron, Home-Start Norfolk. For services to Children in Norfolk. (Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk)

Eileen Kelly-Mcgregor. Chair, Board of Trustees, Army Widows Association. For voluntary service to Bereaved Families. (Carnforth, Lancashire)

Najma Khalid. Founder, Women's CHAI Project and Lead Organiser, Parent Power Oldham. For services to the community in Oldham. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Zamir Khan. Community Volunteer. For services to the Blackburn Muslim Burial Society and to the community in Blackburn, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Elizabeth Nicol King. Principal Educational Psychologist, South Lanarkshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Philip John King. Founder, South Derbyshire Music Centre. For voluntary services to the community in Derbyshire. (Swadlincote, Derbyshire)

Samantha May Kinghorn. Para Athlete. For services to Disability Sport. (Gordon, Berwickshire)

Linda Christine Kirby. Councillor, London Borough of Merton. For services to the community in South London. (London, Greater London)

Richard David John Kirkpatrick. For services to the Equine Sector in Northern Ireland. (Comber, County Down)

Dr Barry Klaassen. Team Leader, Scotland Emergency Medicine - Malawi Project and Chief Medical Adviser, British Red Cross. For services to Overseas Healthcare. (Wester Ballindean, Perth and Kinross)

Charlotte Kneer DL. Chief Executive Officer, Reigate and Banstead Women's Aid. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Surrey. (Surrey)

Angela Eugenie Knight Jackson. Deputy Director for Nursing Professional Development, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, specifically to the Nursing and Midwifery Workforce. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Sevcan Kudu. Diversity and Inclusion Lead, HM Prison and Young Offenders Institute Bedford. For services to Prisoners and to Refugees. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Dr Mick John Kumwenda. For services to Medicine. (St Asaph, Clwyd)

Barjinderpall Lall. Head of Skills, JGA Group, London. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills Training. (London, Greater London)

Tiffany Marie Langford. Deployed Caseworker, Ministry of Defence. For Public Service. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Claire Lavelle. Founder, Hive of Wellbeing. For services to the Wellbeing of Students, Teachers and Staff in Education. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Stephen Nicholas Lawlor. Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Deborah Ann Lawlor. Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Andrew John Lawrence. Teacher, Hampton School, Hampton, London Borough of Richmond. For services to Holocaust and Genocide Education. (Twickenham, Middlesex)

Stephanie Lawrence. Executive Director, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to District Nursing. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Chloe Lawson. Member, Scottish Sports Futures. For services to Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Young People in West Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Bettina Leslie. Founder and Operational Manager, Freedom4Girls. For services to Tackling Period Poverty. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Barbara Hilary Lewis. For services to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the Health and Social Care Sector in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Emma Jayne Lewis. Chair, The Roots Foundation Wales. For voluntary services to Young People in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Dr Gwyneth Lewis. Poet. For services to Literature. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Margaret Ann Paterson Lewisohn. Founder, Marryat Players. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Kevan John Liles. Chief Executive, Voluntary Action Leicestershire. For services to the Voluntary Sector. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

James Lindsay. For voluntary service to Education in Killyleagh, County Down. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Christine Joan Lindsay. Community Champion. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in the London Borough of Sutton, particularly with Older People. (Wallington, Surrey)

Matthew David Littleford. Chair, The Reading Agency. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Lorraine Llewellyn. Classical Musician. For services to Music. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Robert Joseph Lodge. Vice Chair and Trustee, Red Cypher Charity. For services to Veterans and their Families. (Weeley Heath, Essex)

Michael Matthew Loomes. Founder and Curator, The Story of Scouting Museum. For voluntary services to Young People and to the community in Lancashire. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

June Love. Community Relations Manager, Dounreay Site Restoration Limited. For services to the Nuclear Industry and to the community in Caithness and North Sutherland. (Thurso, Caithness)

Dr Angus George Lunn. Vice President, Northumberland Wildlife Trust. For services to Education and to Peatland Conservation. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

John Jamieson MacLennan. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Stornoway Lifeboat Station. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Stornoway, Western Isles)

Nitin Natwarlal Madhavji (Nick Madhavji). Founder and Chief Executive, Joskos Solutions Ltd. For services to Education, to Business and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Sandeep Mahal. Lately Director, Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature. For services to Literature, the Arts and Culture in Nottingham. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Mark Alexander Malone. Event Manager, Cabinet Office. For services to the Delivery of COP26. (London, Greater London)

John Neil Maltby. Lately Trust Board Volunteer, National Citizen Service. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Maxwell Christopher Graham Manley. Head of Dental Department, Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. For services to Dentistry. (Canterbury, Kent)

Timothy Mann. National Volunteer Police Cadets Coordinator. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Catherine Mann. Head of Libraries and Arts, Staffordshire County Council. For services to Public Libraries. (Bramshall, Staffordshire)

Jonathan Manns. Lately Executive Director, Rockwell. For services to Planning, Real Estate and to Built Environments. (Abroad)

Ella Elizabeth Marks. For services to the community in the London Borough of Ealing. (London, Greater London)

Sue Marooney. Chief Executive Officer, Durrington Multi Academy Trust, and Headteacher, Durrington High School, West Sussex. For services to Education. (Henfield, West Sussex)

Austin Philip Marsden. Lately Founder and Executive Chair, Ridgeway Partners. For services to Business and to Charity. (Sheriff Hutton, North Yorkshire)

Kay Martin. Principal, Cardiff and Vale College. For services to Education in Wales. (Maesyfftnon, Mid Glamorgan)

Clare Rosemary Martin. Chief Executive Officer, Pompey in Community. For services to the community in Portsmouth. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Lissa Kate Matthews. Lately Principal Private Secretary and Head of Private Office, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Ashtead, Surrey)

Thomas Hugh Maxwell. For services to Floristry and to Charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Christine May. Head, Libraries at Bradford. For services to Public Libraries. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Shirley McCay. For services to Hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

James McClean. Chair, Ballymena and District Branch, Parkinson's UK. For services to People with Parkinson's in County Antrim. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Josephine Anne McConaghy. For services to Vulnerable Families in the Lisburn Area. (Moira, County Down)

Professor Robert Lee McGreevy. Chairman, League of Advanced European Neutron Sources. For services to Science. (Didcot, Oxfordshire)

Samuel Thomas McGregor. Member, Governing Body, North West Regional College. For services to Further Education and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

John Andrew McIlmoyle. Vice-Principal, Longstone Special School, Dundonald, Belfast. For services to Education and to Children with Special Educational Needs. (Belfast, Belfast)

Cherry Lucy McKean. For services to the community in Earls Colne, Essex during Covid-19. (Colchester, Essex)

Dr Moira Fay McKenna DL. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Stuart McLellan. Co-founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Neilston, Renfrewshire)

Lynn Elizabeth McManus. Founder, Pathways4All and The Tim Lamb Children's Centre. For services to Children with Disabilities. (North Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Laura Elizabeth Rose McMillan. Director of Audience Strategy, Coventry City of Culture Trust. For services to Culture and to the community in Coventry. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Dr Elaine McNaughton (Elaine Campbell). Lately Senior Partner, Carnoustie Medical Group. For services to General Practice and GP Training in Scotland. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Dr Mary Ruth McQuillan. Senior Lecturer, Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh. For services to Science during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Ian Richard Mean. For services to the community in Gloucestershire. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Patricia Anne Mensforth. Clinical Dietetic Manager, Leicestershire Home Enteral Nutrition Service, Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust. For services to Dietetics. (Hinckley, Leicestershire)

Leslie Micklethwaite. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in North Lancashire and South Cumbria. (Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria)

Hannah Louise Miley. For services to Swimming and to Women in Sport. (Blackburn, Aberdeenshire)

Julia Ingrid Millard. Chair of Governors, Langley Moor Nursery, Langley Moor Primary School and Durham Community Business College. For services to Education. (Meadowfield, County Durham)

Dr Ian Stuart Miller. Lately Chief Medical Officer, British Paralympic Association. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Clevedon, Somerset)

James Philip Milner. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (Mobberley, Cheshire)

Elaine Samantha Mitchener. Musician. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Kiritkumar Jamnadas Modi (Kirit Modi). Honorary President, National Kidney Federation and the National Black Asian and Minority Ethnic Transplant Alliance. For services to Organ Donation particularly in Ethnic Minority Communities. (London, Greater London)

David Trevor Molyneux. Councillor and Leader, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Wigan. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Gillian Elizabeth Montgomery. Speech and Language Therapist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Francesca Moody. Co-Founder, Fleabag for Charity, Fleabag Support Fund and Shedinburgh Fringe Festival. For services to Charitable Fundraising for the Arts during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Stanley Watt Morrice. For services to the Food and Drink Sector in Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Captain Michael Morris. Chairman, United Kingdom Maritime Pilots Association. For services to Maritime Industry. (Southport, Merseyside)

Hugh Morris. Chief Executive, Glamorgan County Cricket Club. For services to Cricket and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Ann-Maree Morrison. For services to Women in Business and to the Economy. (Stirling, Stirling)

Odette Michelle Mould. Founder, Harry's Rainbow. For services to Bereaved Children and Families in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Sean Daniel Mullan. For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Sarah Mullin. For services to Education. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Professor Srimathi Rajagopalan Murali. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to International Doctors Working in the NHS. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

David Matthew Murdoch. Head Coach, British Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Adam Dominic Murphy. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shnuggle. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Professor Daljit Nagra. Chair, Royal Society of Literature. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Dawn Christina Nanton. Operational Business Manager, Crown Prosecution Service, London. For services to Law and Order. (London, Greater London)

Dr Claudia Natanson. Chair, UK Cyber Security Council. For services to Cyber Security. (Buckinghamshire)

Verity Leigh Naylor. Director of Operations, British Paralympic Association. For services to Paralympic Sport. (Ware, Hertfordshire)

Donna Patricia Neely-Hayes. Headteacher, Denbigh High School, Luton, Bedfordshire. For services to Education. (Renhold, Bedfordshire)

Ross Nelson. Co-Founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

Philip Brian Newman. Lately Senior Marine Environmental Assessment Officer, Natural Resources Wales. For services to Marine Conservation. (Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire)

Charlotte Julia Nichols. Co-Founder, Spennylympics. For services to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Margaret Erskine Nicoll. Lately Resilience Learning Programme Manager, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Mandy Nyarko. Co-Founder, Start-up Discovery School. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Isabel Oakley-Chapman. For services to the community in the London Borough of Wandsworth, during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Nancy O'Neill. Deputy Chief Officer and Strategic Director of Transformation and Change, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Philip Alexander O'Neill. Chief Operating Officer, Translink. For services to Sustainable and Accessible Transport in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Andrew Onwubolu. Actor and Director. For services to Drama and Music. (London, Greater London)

Edward Orr. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Prudencia Paul Orridge. Threat Lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Diversity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Helen Joy Osborn. Lately Director of Library Services, Libraries NI. For services to Public Libraries. (Denbigh, Clwyd)

Yemisi Osho. For services to the NHS and to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Claire Angela Osment. Chair, Ongoing Women's Local Support. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Stockport. (Greater Manchester)

Dr Marion Oswald. For services to Digital Innovation. (Southwell, Nottinghamshire)

Rebecca Owen. Customer Service Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Ekeleoseye Owolabi. For voluntary and charitable services in Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Kenneth George Pacey. Councillor, Syston Town Council and Charnwood Borough Council, Leicestershire. For services to Local Government. (Syston, Leicestershire)

Tracy Lynne Paine. Lately Deputy Chief Executive, Belong. For services to Dementia Care. (Sandbach, Cheshire)

Stuart Parker. Councillor, Cheshire West and Chester Council. For services to Local Government. (Chester, Cheshire)

Glenn Gerald Parkes. For services to Homeless People and to the community in Fenton, Stoke on-Trent. (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Badrun Nesa Pasha. Co-founder, Bangladeshi Women's Association. For services to the Bangladeshi community in the West Midlands. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Sharan Pasricha. Founder, Ennismore. For services to the Hotel Industry. (London, Greater London)

Kawan Deepakchandra Patel. Lately Deputy Director, Head of Social Contact, Cabinet Office and Covid-19 Directorate Lead, Home Office. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Bhawana Ramanbhai Patel. Human Resources Consultant, Defence Business Services, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Bharat Patel. For services to the community in Greater London, particularly during Covid-19. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Patrick Geoffrey Peal DL. Lately Chief Executive, East Anglian Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Care in the East of England. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Professor Nicholas Sheridan Peirce. Chief Medical Officer, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Sport during Covid-19. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Howard Stephen Perlin. Trustee, British Forces Broadcasting Service. For voluntary service to Broadcasting. (London, Greater London)

Philip William Phillips. New Media Development Manager, National Museums Liverpool. For services to Museums and Science. (Bromborough, Merseyside)

Professor Elizabeth Ruth Plummer. Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine, Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle University. For services to Medicine. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Alexandra Ella Podmore. Materials Engineer, McLaren Automotive Ltd. For services to Engineering, to Innovation and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Daniel Kwadwo Poku. Co-founder, Tim and Danny Music. For services to Music. (Polegate, East Sussex)

Lieutenant Colonel Glyn Richard Potts DL. For services to Education and to the Army Cadet Force. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Natalie Queiroz. Director, Inspire 2 Quit Blades. For services to Young People and the Prevention of Knife Crime. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Robert Crispin George Quest. Head of Animal Reception Centre, London Heathrow Airport. For services to Animal Health and Welfare. (Chertsey, Surrey)

Pauline Perpetua Quirke. Actor, Founder and Head Principal, The Pauline Quirke Academy. For services to Young People, to the Entertainment Industry and to Charity. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan. South Indian Classical Vocalist and Dancer, and Founder Director, British Carnatic Choir. For services to the Promotion of South Indian Classical Music and Dance. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Raja Suleman Raza. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Spice Village. For services to Business and Philanthropy, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Jane Ann Redrup (Jayne Redrup). Head of Office for Nuclear Regulation Sponsorship Team, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Dr Keith Reid. Director of Public Health, Swansea Bay University Health Board. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Ailsa Rhodes. Chief Executive Officer, Older People's Action in the Locality. For services to Older People in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Gabrielle Jill Richards. Professional Head of Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Professionals, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health. (London, Greater London)

Marcia Richards. Case Lead, Local Authority Analysis and Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Education. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

Joanna Richardson. For services to Affordable Rural Housing. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Brian John Roberts. Work Group Leader, Child Maintenance Group, Department for Work and Pensions. For voluntary and charitable service. (Wallasey, Merseyside)

Brigid Robinson. Managing Director, Coram Voice and Young People's Programmes. For services to Children and Young People. (London, Greater London)

Colin William Rodham. Senior Officer, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Risk Management in the Yorkshire Region. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Adam Rogers. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Alan Roderick Rough. For services to Association Football and to Charity in Scotland. (Glasgow, Dunbartonshire)

Gregory Michael Rowland. Master Wheelwright. For services to Heritage Crafts. (Honiton, Devon)

Eilish Rutherford. For services to Sport and to Charity in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Faith Anne Rutterford. Secretary to the Commander, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, US Air Force, RAF Mildenhall. For Public Service. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Andrew Peter Ryan. Executive Director, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations. For services to Sport. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Douglas Gordon Samuel. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Spartans Community Football Academy. For services to Association Football and to the community in North Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Lynnette Margaret Sanders. Chief Executive, Swansea Women's Aid. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Gurvinder Singh Sandher. Chief Executive Officer, Cohesion Plus. For services to the Arts and to the community in Kent. (Longfield, Kent)

Harshad Purshottam Saujani JP. Community Safety Educator, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire Safety. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Pamela Jean Scarry. Head of Development, Continuous Improvement Service, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Valerie Patricia Ellen Scott. Debt Recovery Officer, Defence Business Services, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Georgina Claire Seccombe (Georgina Harland). Chef de Mission, Team GB, Olympic Games 2022. For services to Olympic Sport. (Canterbury, Kent)

Mark Anthony Selby. For services to Snooker and to Charity. (Lutterworth, Leicestershire)

Christopher Edward Self. For services to Agriculture and to the community in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Caroline Alexandra Patricia Seligman DL. For services to the Arts and to the community in Banffshire. (Turriff, Banffshire)

Eleanor Rachel Semlyen. Founding Trustee, Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial, Elvington, York. For services to Heritage. (York, North Yorkshire)

Virginia Sentance. Senior Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office. For services to the Delivery of COP26. (London, Greater London)

Helen Mary Setterfield. Chair, OGCancerNI. For services to Patients and Families affected by Oesophago-Gastric Cancer. (Belfast, Belfast)

Angela Shiel. Foster Carer, Salford City Council. For services to Fostering. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Julie Shield. Registered Manager, Abbeyvale Care Centre. For services to Nursing in Social Care. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Suman Raj Shrestha. Professional Lead, Royal College of Nursing and Nurse Consultant in Critical Care, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Critical Care Nursing. (Crowthorne, Berkshire)

Dr Kenneth Montgomery Simpson. Chief Executive, Voluntary Services Aberdeen. For services to People with Disabilities in North East Scotland. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Neil Douglas Hamilton Simpson. Para Alpine Skier. For services to Skiing. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Andrew William Ramsay Simpson. Para Alpine Skier. For services to Skiing. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Stephanie Ann Sirr. Chief Executive Officer, Nottingham Playhouse. For services to the Arts. (Beeston, Nottinghamshire)

Christopher John Slater. Associate Director of Commercial and Procurement, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to NHS Procurement during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Michael Harold Speed Sly. Chairman, English Mustard Growers. For services to Agriculture in East Anglia. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Walter Cunningham Peyton Smith. Lately Chair, Prince's Trust Ayrshire. For services to Youth Enterprise and Education in Ayrshire. (Largs, Ayrshire)

Roy Duncan Smith. Lately Fisheries Policy Adviser, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Conservation. (London, Greater London)

Mili Smith. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

His Honour David William Smyth QC. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Ballynahinch, County Down)

Lynn Patricia Spillett. Chair, Torbay Lifeboat Fundraisers. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Littlehampton, West Sussex)

Hugo Ronald Allan Spowers. Founder, Riversimple. For services to Technology. (Leominster, Herefordshire)

Diane Elizabeth Steel. Executive Assistant, Prime Minister's Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Connell Stewart. Director of Sport and Exercise, University of St Andrews. For services to Sport. (Anstruther, Fife)

David Arthur Stewart. Chief Operating Officer, Wood plc. For services to British Industry. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

John Henry Stracey. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (The Wirral, Cheshire)

Richard Michael Stroud. For services to the Interfaith Community in West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Rupert John Suckling. Director of Public Health, Doncaster Council. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Gaynor Sullivan (Bonnie Tyler). For services to Music. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Iris Muriel Sumption. Work Coach, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable People. (Kingsbridge, Devon)

Adam Douglas Percy Sutherland. Director, Grizedale Arts. For services to Art. (Coniston, Cumbria)

Jacqueline Helen Sutton. Lately Chief Customer Officer, Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce. For services to the Economy. (Belper, Derbyshire)

Samantha Tatlow. Creative Diversity Partner, ITV. For services to People with Disabilities. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Maura Rose Teager. Lead Governor, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the Nursing Profession and to the community in Derby. (Belper, Derbyshire)

Rhys David Thomas. Deployed Caseworker, Ministry of Defence. For Public Service. (Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset)

Catherine Thomas. Teacher, Sidney Stringer Academy, Coventry. For services to Education and to the community in Coventry. (Leamington, Warwickshire)

Aisha Simone Lolita Thomas. Founder, Representation Matters. For services to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

Kate Thompson. Head of Extra Care Services, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust. For services to Social Care. (Stocksfield, Northumberland)

Dr Erin Hope Thompson. Founder and Director, The Loss Foundation. For services to Bereaved Families. (London, Greater London)

Janet Mary Thornton. For services to Rural Communities in Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Richard Michael Tipper. Lead Author, Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. For services to Science and to the Environment. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

John Douglas Torode. Chef and Broadcaster. For services to Food and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Karen Trainer. Volunteer Centre Manager, Big Venture Centre. For services to the community in Wolverhampton, particularly during Covid-19. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Russell Tripp. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Sujitha Trowsdale. Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Judd Trump. For services to Snooker and to Charity. (Bristol, Bristol)

Professor Cherry Jane Tweed. Chief Scientific Adviser for Radioactive Waste Management Ltd. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Judith Anne Twigg. Lately Councillor, Derbyshire County Council. For services to Local Government. (Bakewell, Derbyshire)

Anwar Uddin. Fans For Diversity Campaign Manager, The Football Supporters' Association. For services to Association Football. (London, Greater London)

Melanie Helen Susan Unwin. Deputy Curator of Works of Art and Head of Interpretation, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Angela Usher. For voluntary services to Disadvantaged Young People through Music. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Georgina Astrid Usher. Chief Executive, British Fencing. For services to Fencing. (London, Greater London)

Sanjaykumar Jayantilal Vadera. Chief Executive Officer, The Fragrance Shop and Per-Scent. For services to International Trade. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Jasmin Vardimon. Choreographer. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Judith Penelope Vaughan (Jay Vaughan). Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Family Futures CIC. For services to Children and Young People. (London, Greater London)

Dr Valerie Lemorn Vaughan-Dick. Chief Operating Officer, Royal College of General Practitioners. For services to General Practice and to Ethnic Minority Communities. (London, Greater London)

Dr Nikita Kirit Ved. Research Fellow and Lecturer in Medicine, University of Oxford. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Diane Vernon. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, EmployabilityUK. For services to Disadvantaged Young People. (Barwell, Leicestershire)

Ameeta Virk. Markets Leader, Department for International Trade. For services to the Economy. (Bristol, Bristol)

David Wakelin. Lately Director, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Unit. For services to Young People in Nottinghamshire. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Grace Patricia Wales Bonner. Designer. For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Edward Walker. Founder and Chief Executive, Hope into Action. For services to Tackling Homelessness. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Gregg Wallace. Writer and Broadcaster. For services to Food and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Robert Paul Warman. Senior Anchorman, ITV. For services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the West Midlands. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Angus Roderick Watson. Director of Engineering and Supply, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Marine Safety and to Charity. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Linda Elizabeth Watson. Founder and Director, Youth Connection Theatre Company. For services to the community in Chester-le-Street, County Durham. (Chester le Street, County Durham)

Valerie Mary Watson. Welfare Office Manager, The Queen's Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment. For services to Soldiers and their Families. (Normandy, Surrey)

Dr Adrian Vivian Weller. Board Member, Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation. For services to Digital Innovation. (London, Greater London)

John Douglas Wellingham. Founder, The John Loosemore Centre. For services to Early Music Education. (Newton Abbot, Devon)

Angela Whelan. Assistant Director, International Engagement and Protocol, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade and Investment. (Longfield, Kent)

Tracy Whittaker-Smith. Head National Coach, Trampoline, British Gymnastics. For services to Trampolining. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Fiona Whyte. For voluntary service to the Public and Commercial Services Union in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Elizabeth Wilkinson. Founder, Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant. For services to People with Dyslexia. (Telford, Shropshire)

Nigel Wilkinson. Managing Director, Windermere Lake Cruises Ltd. For services to Tourism and to the Economy in Cumbria. (York, North Yorkshire)

David Brynmor Williams. For services to Sport and to Charity in Wales. (Cowbridge, South Glamorgan)

Janet Williams. Co-founder, Independent Fetal Anti-Convulsant Trust. For services to People with Disabilities. (Pilling, Lancashire)

Virginia Jill Williams-Ellis. Founder, Read Easy UK. For services to Education. (Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire)

Susan Lesley Williamson. National Director, Libraries, Arts Council England. For services to the Library Sector. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Susan Elizabeth Wills. Assistant Director, Lifelong Learning and Culture, Surrey County Council. For services to Public Libraries. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Paul Martin Wilson. Executive Director, TIN Arts. For services to Dance and to Inclusion in the Performing Arts Sector. (Durham, County Durham)

Gail Jacqueline Winter. For services to the community in the London Borough of Croydon. (South Croydon, Greater London)

Peter David Woods DL. For charitable and voluntary services to the community in Liverpool. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Timothy Philip Woodward. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Country Food Trust and Trustee, The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Trust. For services to Charity, particularly during Covid-19. (Drayton, Somerset)

Helen Worth (Helen Dawson). Actress. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Dr Peter John Wright. Leader, Ecology and Conservation Group, Marine Scotland Science. For services to Science. (Forfar, Angus)

Douglas Robertson Wright DL. For services to the Economy and to Charity in the West Midlands. (Aldridge, Staffordshire)

Paul Anthony Wright. Station Manager, British Forces Broadcasting Service. For services to the Armed Forces. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Victoria Wright. Vice Skip, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling)

Rukhsana Yaqoob. Education Consultant. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Richard James Gregg Yarr. For services to Music in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Sally Anne Yeoman. Chief Executive Officer, Halton and St Helens Voluntary and Community Action. For services to the community in Halton, Cheshire. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Julie McDonald Young. For services to Dance and to Young People in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Banu Adam. Founder and Chair, Arts 2 Heal. For services to Mental Health Provision in Blackburn, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Abraham Agnew. For services to the Community and Environment in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Mansoor Ahmad. For services to the community in the London Borough of Merton during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Marjorie Aitken. For services to Older People in Northern Ireland. (Irvinestown, County Fermanagh)

Mohammed Tahir Ali. For services to the community in Preston, Lancashire during Covid-19. (Preston, Lancashire)

Ibrar Ali. Volunteer Development Manager, Bradford Moor Play and Support Service. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Glenys Freda Allison. Facilitator, Darlaston Swimming Club. For voluntary services to Swimming and to Young People in the West Midlands. (Willenhall, West Midlands)

Peter Sinclair Anderson. For services to Music and Pipe Band Drumming. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Thomas Sinclair Anderson. Pipe Major. For services to Music and Piping. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Glenda Andrew. Co-founder, Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants UK. For services to the Afro-Caribbean Community in Preston, Lancashire. (Preston, Lancashire)

Glenys Marjory Andrews. President, Perthshire Open Studios. For services to the Arts in Perthshire. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Dr Megan Kirsty Argo. Senior Lecturer in Astronomy, University of Central Lancashire. For services to Girlguiding during Covid-19. (Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Edward John Armitage. Founder, Chair and Artistic Director, John Armitage Trust. For services to the community in Romney Marsh, Kent. (London, Greater London)

Julie Louise Atkinson. For services to the community in Hollins Green, Cheshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Simon Banks. Works Supervisor, Forestry England. For services to Forestry. (Hexham, Northumberland)

Leanne Victoria Louise Barnett. Deputy Director, Strategic Communications and Engagement, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing. (Belfast, Belfast)

Margaret Beacham. Chair, Ryde Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People in the Isle of Wight. (Ryde, Isle of Wight)

Robina Beattie. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Helen Caroline Victoria Bedford-Gay. Trustee and Communications and Fundraising Manager, FOP Friends. For services to People Living with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva and their Families. (Sale, Cheshire)

Jayne Frances Begley. Dental Practice Manager, Defence Primary Healthcare. For Public Service. (Westbury, Wiltshire)

Mervyn Thomas Bell. For services to Surestart and to the community in Belfast during Covid-19. (Larne, County Antrim)

James Bertram. Health and Safety Manager, Police Scotland and Community First Responder, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Policing and to the community in Ayrshire. (Largs, Ayrshire)

Calvin John Bird. For services to the community in Somerset, particularly during Covid-19. (Bath, Somerset)

Natalie Eva Bissessur. Registered Manager, Sunnyside House. For services to Adult Social Care during Covid-19. (Thetford, Norfolk)

Mary Rose Blackburn. For services to the community in Pembrokeshire. (Pembroke, Pembrokeshire)

Joan McFarlane Blue. For services to Education and to Music in Perthshire. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Janine Estelle Claire Bowers Wild. For services to the community in Smethwick, West Midlands, particularly during Covid-19. (Smethwick, West Midlands)

Dorothy Margaret Bowker. Founder, The Bridge at Leigh. For charitable and voluntary services to Disadvantaged People in Leigh, Metropolitan Borough of Wigan. (Leigh, Greater Manchester)

David Michael Bratt. For services to the community in Great Brickhill, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Julia Muriel Brecknell-Prigg (Julia Prigg). Station Adoption Volunteer, Greater Anglia. For services to Community Rail in Wrabness, Essex. (Manningtree, Essex)

Derek Clifford Brockway. Weather Presenter, BBC Cymru Wales. For services to Broadcasting and to Charity in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Jamie Brogden. Administrative Officer, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Charity and to Mental Health in Preston. (Preston, Lancashire)

Helen Louise Brook. For services to the community in Dereham, Norfolk during Covid-19. (Dereham, Norfolk)

Joanna Gail Brookbank. Group Scout Leader, 4th Sevenoaks (St John's) Scout Group. For services to Young People in Kent, particularly during Covid-19. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Nigel James Brooks. For services to Musical Theatre and to the Music Industry. (Barnstaple, Devon)

Jane Beverley Brooks. Fundraiser, Breast Cancer Now. For services to the community in Buckinghamshire. (Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire)

John Stephen Brooksbank. Co-founder and Secretary, Paignton Town Community Partnership. For services to the community in Devon. (Torquay, Devon)

Anthony Lambert Tyrrell Brown. Chair, Suffolk Libraries. For services to Public Libraries. (Beccles, Suffolk)

Patricia Mary Browne. Chair, Portaferry Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety in County Down. (Newtownards, County Down)

Kelly Louise Buddery. For services to Ice Skating, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Cheryl Ann Burns. For services to the Fitness and Health of Older People in North-West London. (London, Greater London)

Helen Christina Burton. For services to the community in Eastbourne, East Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Reginald Butcher. For services to Marine Conservation in the City of London. (Gravesend, Kent)

William John Cadman. Deputy County Commissioner, UK Scouting. For services to Young People in Merseyside. (Southport, Merseyside)

Matthew Cambourne. Train Planner, Great Western Railway. For services to the Covid-19 response. (Kingswood, Gloucestershire)

James William Stewart Campbell. For services to the community in Southsea, Hampshire. (Southsea, Hampshire)

Ruth Elizabeth Anne Campbell. For services to Cancer Patients and their Families in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Patrick Cantellow. Volunteer and Campaigner. For services to Youth Employment in Kent. (Faversham, Kent)

Jaqueline Helen Careless. Project Manager, Allen's Cross Community Garden. For services to the community in Northfield, Birmingham. (Dudley, West Midlands)

Lisa Danielle Carmody. Community Support Worker and Training Manager, Quartz Care. For services to Nursing in Social Care. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Patrick Carroll. Executive Escalations, Customer Service Team, Openreach. For services to the National Infrastructure during Covid-19. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Michelle Mary Christian. Director of Property and Residential Services, University of Edinburgh. For services to Education. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Patrick David Henry Church. Lately Manager, Abbeygate Cinema, Bury St Edmunds. For services to the community in Suffolk. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Geoffrey George Clark. Area Manager, Bristol and Bath and North East Somerset. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance. (Bristol, Bristol)

Christopher John Lawrey Clarke. Company Secretary and Treasurer, Friends of Jesmond Library. For services to the community in Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne. (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Agnes Hamilton Cleghorn-Redhead. For voluntary services to Music and to the communities of Skye and Harris. (Isle of Skye, Ross and Cromarty)

Sorrelle Clements. Service Development Manager, Coventry Libraries. For services to Libraries. (Ash Green, Warwickshire)

Mary Coker. For services to the community in Penn and Tylers Green, Buckinghamshire. (Penn, Buckinghamshire)

Martin John Colledge. Beat Manager, Forestry England. For services to Forestry, Cave Rescue and Exploration. (Ingleton, North Yorkshire)

Lindsay Collier. Founder and Trustee, The Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum and Founder and Chair, Lea Valley Heritage Alliance. For services to Heritage in the London Borough of Waltham Forest. (London, Greater London)

Susan Ann Comitti. Libraries and Heritage Service Manager, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Public Libraries. (London, Greater London)

William Cooke. Head of Workforce Health, Safety and Environment, Network Rail. For services to the Railway and to Charity. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Dr Alan Cooper. Lately Member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside. For services to the Environment. (Derrygonnelly, County Fermanagh)

Paula Cooper. Police Constable, Volunteer Police Cadets Coordinator, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (London, Greater London)

Sheila Anne Cooper. First Aid Trainer and Instructor, Cheadle Division, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service in Staffordshire. (Cheadle, Staffordshire)

Richard James Crabtree. For services to the community in Attenborough, Nottinghamshire. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Elizabeth Maud Crawford. For services to Traditional Craft. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Caroline Elizabeth Croft. Director, Patina Lewes. For services to the Arts and Young People in East Sussex. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Douglas Alexander Crowe. For services to Young People in North Belfast. (Bangor, County Down)

Alan Cullens. For Political Service. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Liam Cunningham. For voluntary service to Young People in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Christine Dadd-Bytyci. NATS and Crossrail International Shareholder Policy Lead, Department for Transport. For services to Diversity. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

John Daly. Teacher, Marland Residential School, Devon. For services to Young People. (Ilfracombe, Devon)

John Charles Davidge. For services to the community in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire. (Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire)

Mandy Louise Davies. For services to Health and Social Care in Wales, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Hundleton, Dyfed)

Stephanie Anne Davies-Arai. Founder, Transgender Trend. For services to Children. (Lewes, East Sussex)

John Fitzgerald Degnan. Manager and Chief Fundraiser, Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation. For services to Patients and their Families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Emma Jane Devenny. Special Educational Needs Classroom Assistant, Drumachose Primary School, Limavady. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

Joanne Dewire. Radiographer, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Sudath Leon Dias. Special Superintendent, Essex Police. For services to Policing. (Colchester, Essex)

Marie Dickens. For services to the community in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire during Covid-19. (Hemsworth, West Yorkshire)

William John Dingwall. Vice-President and Standard Bearer, Inverness Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Inverness, Inverness)

Dawn Louise Dolphin. Co-founder and Chair, Gloucestershire Bundles. For charitable services to Disadvantaged People in Gloucestershire. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Michael Stewart Dore. For services to the community in Wimbledon, London Borough of Merton, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Sarah-Jane Douglass. For services to the community in Norwich, Norfolk during Covid-19. (Norwich, Norfolk)

William Dove. Co-ordinator for the National Youth Choir of Scotland Edinburgh Regional Choir. For services to Music and to Young People. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Michael James Downes. For services to Education and to the community in Norfolk. (Aylsham, Norfolk)

Linda Jane Dumbrell. Community Matters Champion, Waitrose. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Pamela Ann Duxbury. Counsellor and Service Manager, Beacon Bolton Counselling Service. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Ronald Douglas East. For services to the Restoration of Church Bells and to Bell Ringing in Cumbria. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Daniel Robert James Ellis. Founder and Managing Director, Jam Jar Cinema. For services to Cinema. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Brenda Joyce Ellis. Chair, Community Voluntary Services Tendring. For services to the community in Clacton on Sea, Essex. (Clacton on Sea, Essex)

Liam Entwistle. Store Assistant, Blackpool Council. For services to Local Government during Covid-19. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Sally Sarah Jane Erhardt. For services to the Food Industry. (Guildford, Surrey)

Paul Evans. Senior Support Worker, Action 4 Care. For services to Nursing in Social Care. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

James Wynne Evans. For services to Music, to Broadcasting and to Charity. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Elena Rosario Evans-Guillen. For services to Charitable Fundraising, particularly during Covid-19. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Ruben William Evans-Guillen. For services to Charitable Fundraising, particularly during Covid-19. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Lydia Joan Joy Fairman. Lead Capability and Development Manager, Network Rail. For services to STEM and to Vulnerable People during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

Henry Filloux-Bennett. Chief Executive, Lawrence Batley Theatre. For services to the Theatre and to the community in Huddersfield. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Mark Fenton Fletcher. Detective Sergeant, Online Abuse Investigator, Cheshire Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Knutsford, Cheshire)

Gerald Gabb. For services to Historical Research in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Sally Elizabeth Garland. For services to the community in Eastleigh, Hampshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Eastleigh, Hampshire)

William Geldard. Trombonist and Arranger. For services to Music. (Thames Ditton, Surrey)

Christine May Gemmell. For services to the Army Widows Association. (Dromara, County Down)

Diane George. For services to the community in Buntingford, Hertfordshire. (Buntingford, Hertfordshire)

Rhona Gibson. For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Ivan Noel Gilmour. For voluntary services to Cancer Patients and their Families. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Catherine Eileen Gleave. Co-founder, GIFT International. For voluntary and charitable service. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Geoffrey David Granner. For services to the community in the West Midlands. (Halesowen, West Midlands)

Sonia Wendy Grantham. For services to the community in St Osyth, Essex. (St Osyth, Essex)

Gordon Gray. For services to the community in Dunstable, Bedfordshire. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Jonathan Neil Gray. Special Constable, Northumbria Police. For services to Policing. (Ponteland, Northumberland)

Elizabeth Rebecca Gray. Nurse, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Felixstowe, Suffolk)

Benjamin John Green. For services to the community in Puttenham, Surrey. (Guildford, Surrey)

Kristine Lisa Green. Director, Grimsby Town Football Club and Chair, Mariners Trust. For services to Association Football in North East Lincolnshire. (Grimsby, Lincolnshire)

Michael David Gregory. Chair, Patient Participation Group, Charnwood Community Medical Group, Loughborough. For services to Health and to the community in the East Midlands. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Alex William Griffiths. For services to the NHS and to the community in the West Midlands during Covid-19. (Brierley Hill, West Midlands)

Simon Peter Griffiths. Watch Manager, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue. (Whitchurch, Shropshire)

Elizabeth Jane Hallett. Voluntary Fundraising Officer, Beverley and District, Soroptimist International. For services to the community in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Diana Alice Hart. Chair, Middlesex County Committee, ABF The Soldiers' Charity. For voluntary service to Soldiers and their Families. (London, Greater London)

Rebekah Honor Joan Hartley. Lately Manager, Project Phoenix, Great Western Railway. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Wendy Heathman. School Administrator, United Schools Federation. For services to Education in Devon. (Ashburton, Devon)

Roxane Heaton. For services to Digital Technology during Covid-19. (Lee on the Solent, Hampshire)

Maria Hewitt. Nurse, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Roger Timothy Hill. Volunteer, Cambridgeshire Hearing Help. For services to the People with Hearing Impairments in Cambridgeshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Susan Hill. Training Unit Manager, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Margaret Geraldine Hill. For services to Young People in Northern Ireland. (Banbridge, County Down)

Diane Hamilton Hosking. For services to the community in Bedale, North Yorkshire. (Snape, North Yorkshire)

Joy Humphreys (Joy Amman Davies). Musical Director, Morriston Orpheus Choir. For services to Music. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Charlotte Hunt. Honorary Vice-President, Scotland's Garden Scheme. For services to Charity. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Barbara Ann Hunter. Access Officer, Policy and Practice, Ulster University. For services to Education. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

James McFarlane Hunter. President, Perth Strathtay Harriers. For services to Inclusion in Sport. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Colin Charles Hurst. Co-founder and Secretary, Paignton Town Community Partnership. For services to the community in Devon. (Torquay, Devon)

Amjid Hussain. Director, Bradford Moor Play and Support Service. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Patricia Anne Husselbee. Secretary, Newport Women's Section, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Newport, Gwent)

Lieutenant Stephen Hutchinson RNR. Chair, Accrington and District Unit, Sea Cadets. For voluntary service to Young People in Lancashire. (Burnley, Lancashire)

Mary Elizabeth Evelyn Irwin. For services to the Women's Institute and to the community in County Tyrone. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Md Nazrul Islam. For services to the community in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Sharon Iona Jackson. Windrush Compensation Scheme Volunteer, Home Office. For Public Service. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Candice Dionne James. For services to Children, Young People and their Families in Brixton, London Borough of Lambeth. (London, Greater London)

Trudi Jameson. Owner and Director, Home Instead Durham. For services to Older People. (Brasside, County Durham)

George Thomas Johnson. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Colchester, Essex)

Christopher Daniel Jones. Lately Senior Specialist Adviser, Plant Health and Forestry, Natural Resources Wales. For services to Forestry. (Glasbury, Powys)

Robert John Jones. Library Service Manager, Isle of Wight Council. For services to Public Libraries. (Rookley, Isle of Wight)

Michael Douglas Jones. For services to Young People through Sailing in London. (London, Greater London)

Christopher Michael Jordan. Founder and Chair, The Emily Jordan Foundation. For services to People with Learning Disabilities. (Trimpley, Worcestershire)

Lakshmana Rao Kastala. Founder and Chair of Trustees, DREAMSAI. For charitable services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Lawrence Kelly. Lately Lead Coordinator, Wellbeing Sanctuary, Sandwell And West Birmingham NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health. (Warwickshire, West Midlands)

Lorraine Kennedy. Senior Manager, Patient Support, Bradford and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

David Leslie Kent. Volunteer, Angling Trust. For services to Angling. (Long Eaton, Derbyshire)

Angela Rosemary Khalil. Patron and Lately President, British Red Cross, Essex. For voluntary service. (Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Abrar Khan. For services to the community in Ilford, London Borough of Redbridge, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Wendy Kimberley. For charitable services to the NHS through the Portraits for Heroes Initiative during Covid-19. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Fazle Abbas Kinkhabwala. For services to the Indian and Pakistani communities in Birmingham and to the Schools of King Edward VI in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Daniel Mark Kinsey. For services to the community in Wombourne, Staffordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Wombourne, Staffordshire)

Charles Louvaine Forrest Knight. Volunteer, Poole Housing Partnership. For services to the community in Poole, Dorset. (Poole, Dorset)

Gerald Knight. For voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Peter Kwok. Chairman, UK Federation of Chinese Professionals. For services to the East and South East Asian Communities in the UK. (London, Greater London)

Janet Laban. Senior Sustainability Officer, Environment Department, City of London Corporation. For services to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Katrina Frances Lambert. Trustee, Volunteering Matters and lately Co-chair, Back Youth Alliance. For services to Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Naomi Louise Lea. Volunteer Campaigner and Trustee, StepupToServe #iwill. For services to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Bryan Lee. Site Manager, Tomlinscote School, Frimley, Surrey. For services to Education and to the community in Surrey. (Camberley, Surrey)

Iain Lendrum. Chairman, Royal British Legion Club and Coronavirus Response Group, Fivemiletown. For services to the community in County Tyrone during Covid-19. (Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

Dr Lisa Julia Levett (Lisa Newton). Director of Genetics and Molecular Pathology, Health Services Laboratories and The Doctors Laboratory. For services to Healthcare Science, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Indraprasad Limbu. Broadcast Technician, British Forces Broadcasting Service. For services to the Armed Forces. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Ann Denise Lonsdale. For services to the community in Bolton, Greater Manchester. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Christine Lucock. For services to the community in Great Tey, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Iain MacFadyen. For services to Piping in Scotland. (Kyle of Lochalsh, Highland)

Susan Margaret Mann. For services to the community in Clapham-Cum-Newby, North Yorkshire. (Clapham, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Mary Marsden. For services to the community in Chesterfield, Derbyshire during Covid-19. (Chesterfield, Derbyshire)

Sharon Lesley Martin. For services to the community in Great Eccleston and Elswick, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19. (Preston, Lancashire)

Dr Venie Martin. Chair, Causeway University of the Third Age. For services to Older People in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Yaser Hachem Martini. Co-founder and Trustee, Team Margot Foundation. For services to Stem Cell Donation. (London, Greater London)

Patricia Mathie. Founder and Head Coach, Avonbourne Gym Club. For services to Gymnastics in Bournemouth. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Alacoque Teresa McCaffrey. Occupational Health Nurse, Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Occupational Health, particularly during Covid-19. (Strabane, County Tyrone)

Christie James McCammon. Catering Manager, HM Prison Kirkham. For services to HM Prison and Probation Service and to Charity. (Preston, Lancashire)

Ethel Ruby McClelland. For services to the community in County Tyrone. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Barbara Joanne McColl Stopford. Dance Teacher. For services to Dance, particularly during Covid-19. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Stephen McComb. Networks Leakage Technician, Northern Ireland Water. For services to the community in Belfast. (Belfast, Belfast)

Andrew Drummond McCrea. For services to Cricket and to Young People in Northern Ireland. (Ballyclare, County Antrim)

Major (Rtd) Robert Clive McDonald. Chairman, County of Somerset and City of Bristol, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Williton, Somerset)

Elizabeth McGowan. For services to the Game of Bridge in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Michelle Angeline McHale. For services to the community in the Metropolitan Boroughs of Trafford and Manchester, particularly during Covid-19. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Christine Anne McLachlan. Lately County Commissioner for Renfrewshire, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Girlguiding and to Young People in Scotland. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

Darren McLatchey. Lately Station Commander, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Hertfordshire during Covid-19. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Roberta McNally. For services to Remembrance in Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Janet Elizabeth Menell. Councillor, Littlebury Parish Council, Essex. For services to the community in Uttlesford, Essex. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Rukeya Khanom Miah. Deputy Associate Director of Nursing and Senior Midwife, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Maternity and Healthcare Education, particularly during Covid-19. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Wendy Minhinnett. Founder, Rollercoaster. For services to Parents of Children with Mental Health Needs. (Spennymoor, County Durham)

Rebecca Louise Mistry. For services to The Windsor Baby Bank, Berkshire, during Covid-19. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Varsha Kumari Mistry. Forensic Practitioner, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Policing and to the Hindu Community. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Mitford. For services to Education. (Cramlington, Northumberland)

Joanne Mohammed. Registered Nurse, Royal Bolton Hospital. For services to Nursing and to Disability Awareness. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Karen Lesley Morris. For services to the community in Newton on Ouse, North Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (York, North Yorkshire)

James Roy Morrison. For services to Triathlon in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Brian James Morton. For services to the community in Milnrow and Newhey, Rochdale, during Covid-19. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Gary Edward Morton. Health and Safety and Business Continuity Manager, University of Newcastle upon Tyne. For services to Education. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Sharron Moverley-Holmes. Special Chief Officer, North Yorkshire Police Special Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire)

Charlotte Elizabeth Murray. Deputy Head of Security and Resilience, Great Western Railway. For services to the Railway Industry during Covid-19. (Plymouth, Devon)

Sharon Neblett. Lately Personal Assistant, Department for International Trade. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Brian Negus. For services to People with Visual Impairments in Leicestershire, particularly during Covid-19. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Timothy James Neobard. For services to the community in Rochford, Essex, during Covid-19. (Rochford, Essex)

Robert Alexander Nesbitt. For services to Association Football and to Young People in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Scott Noble. Facilities Manager, University of Sussex. For services to Education. (Heathfield, East Sussex)

Christina Noble. For services to Ice Skating. (Lymm, Cheshire)

Emma Claire Noyce. Assistant Director, Culture and Information Services, Hampshire County Council. For services to Public Libraries during Covid-19. (Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire)

William Ogden. Academic Affairs Adviser, Kingston University. For services to Education and to Accessibility. (Farnborough, Hampshire)

Joanne Ogden-King. Yoga Teacher. For services to the community in Suffolk. (Monewden, Suffolk)

Georgina Ann Ogilvy. Chair, Arbroath Branch Women's Section, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Arbroath, Angus)

Mikhail Adedayo Olowosale. For services to the community in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Julian David Orford. Member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside. For services to the Environment. (Carryduff, County Down)

Georgina Osei-Brenyah. Co-founder and Secretary, Primary Health Awareness Trust. For charitable services to the community, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Bethan Owen. For services to Karate and to the community in Denbighshire. (Rhyl, Clwyd)

Frances Isabella Paterson. For services to Music and Dance Education for Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Rev Father Darren Percival. For services to the community in Leeds, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Rachel Emma Perry. Physiotherapist, Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For service to the NHS during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Kathryn Patricia Phillips. Founder and Volunteer Project Manager, Christmas Smile. For voluntary service to Vulnerable People and their Families in Telford and Wrekin. (Telford, Shropshire)

Roger James Pickett. Founder and Curator, Essex Fire Museum, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Essex. (Aveley, Essex)

Elizabeth Anne Pinkney. For services to the community in Alsager, Cheshire during Covid-19. (Alsager, Cheshire)

Martyn Dieterich Alexander Pocock. Lately Regimental Secretary, 9th/12th Royal Lancers (Prince of Wales's) and The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths' Own). For services to the Army and Army Charities. (Oakham, Rutland)

Janet Moyra Prior. Chair, Social Life Opportunities (SOLO). For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Solihull. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Geoffrey Hugh Pullin. For services to the community in Badby, Northamptonshire. (Daventry, Northamptonshire)

Md Oliur Rahman. For services to the community in the London Borough of Islington during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Martin David Railton. Founder, Appleby Archaeology Group. For services to the community in Appleby-in-Westmoreland, Cumbria. (Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria)

Lieutenant Commander Carol Ann Rashleigh. For services to the community in Plymouth, Devon. (Plymouth, Devon)

Paul Alastair Ray. For services to the community in Cambridgeshire. (Meldreth, Cambridgeshire)

Janet Frances Ray. For services to the community in Bicester, Oxfordshire. (Bicester, Oxfordshire)

Patricia Helen Raybould. For services to the community in Northampton. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Grace Angela Redgrave. Principal, Bristol School of Dancing. For services to Dance. (Bristol, Bristol)

Steven Michael Regan. Chair, Armed Forces Bikers Veterans Charity. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Piercebridge, County Durham)

Jane Reid (Jean Holloway). For voluntary and charitable services to Prostate Cancer UK. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Damian Stephen Reynolds. For charitable services to the Youth Sector. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Donald Melville Richards. Board Member, The ALLIANCE and lately Convenor, deafscotland. For services to People with Hearing Impairments. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Derek Brian Rigby. Scout Leader and Football Coach, Lydiate Football Club. For services to Young People in Merseyside. (Maghull, Merseyside)

Anne Roberts. Parish Councillor and Volunteer, Little Chesterford. For charitable services to the community in Uttlesford, Essex. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Robert John Robertson. For services to St John's Parish Church, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. (Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

Joan Karen Robinson. For services to the community in the London Borough of Wandsworth. (London, Greater London)

Mark Anthony Rosales. For services to the community in Chesham, Buckinghamshire during Covid-19. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Patricia Jean Ross. Volunteer, Highland Hospice. For services to Charity in Scotland. (Achnasheen, Highland)

Vanessa Caroline Rousseau. For services to the community in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire during Covid-19. (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire)

Norman Rushbrook. For services to the Arts and to Squash in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Nafesa Salah-Ud-Din. Civil Service Local Delivery and Engagement Lead, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Maria Sanchez. Dental Nurse, Whittington Health NHS Trust, Greater London. For services to Dental Care. (Winchmore Hill, Greater London)

Mark Sanderson. For services to the community in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. (Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire)

Marie Savin-Bonsall. Centre Manager, Netherton Park Neighbourhood Centre. For services to the community of Netherton, Merseyside. (Bootle, Merseyside)

Michael Scott. Special Constable, Northumbria Police. For services to Policing. (Hexham, Northumberland)

Shauna Elizabeth Scroggie. Community Service Officer Probation Board, Northern Ireland. For services to Criminal Justice. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Margaret Seaman. For charitable service in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, particularly during Covid-19. (Caistor, Norfolk)

Ah Yee Shek. Community Champion. For services to the Chinese Community in Scotland. (Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire)

Eileen Gay Sherry-Bingham. Centre Leader, Atlas Women's Centre. For services to Disadvantaged Women in Lisburn, Northern Ireland particularly during Covid-19. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Elizabeth Shields. For services to Fundraising and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Ashfaq Siddique. For services to the community in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Kathleen Gordon Sim. Vice-Chair, Bits and Pieces Charity Shop, Dingwall. For services to Charity. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Roger Sleeman. For services to the community in Somerford Keynes, Gloucestershire. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Susan Anne Smith. For services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Malcolm John Smith. Councillor, Telford and Wrekin Council. For services to Local Government in Shropshire. (Telford, Shropshire)

Ronald William Smyth. For services to Hockey in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, Belfast)

Victoria Snell. Customer Relations Manager, Transpennine Express. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Jayesh Kumar Dayarambhai Solanki (Jay Kumar Solanki). For services to Dance and to the community in Greater London. (London, Greater London)

Joseph Austin Thomas Somers. Revenue Inspector, Stagecoach East. For services to Public Transport and to the Community in Peterborough. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

John Robert Stephenson. For services to Gateshead Harriers Athletics Club. (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Melanie Jane Stoodley. Personal Assistant to the Principal and Chief Executive, Strode College, Somerset. For services to Education. (Glastonbury, Somerset)

Margaret Jane Strong. Registered Manager, Abbeyfield East London Extra Care Society Ltd. For services to Care, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Harriet Elizabeth Rose Stubbs. Pianist. For services to the community in West London during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Robert Sutcliffe. For voluntary and charitable services to People with Epilepsy. (Grange over Sands, Cumbria)

Suzanne Tarrant. Head, Staff Psychological Wellbeing Service, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19. (Narberth, Pembrokeshire)

Brian Andrew Taylor. For services to the community in Oxted, Surrey particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Gail Susan Tchiprout. For services to Homeless People and the community in Hanwell, London Borough of Ealing. (London, Greater London)

Irene Teasdale. For services to the community in Newcastle upon Tyne, particularly during Covid-19. (Newcastle, Tyne and Wear)

Roslyn Irene Tedd-Urwin. Founder, Summerfield Stables. For services to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Carol Thomas. For services to Association Football and Charity. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Vincent John Thompson. For services to the community in Greater Manchester. (Hyde, Greater Manchester)

Elizabeth Thomson. Deputy Head Teacher, Alloa Academy. For services to Education in Scotland. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

William Thain Ewen Thomson. Secretary, Army Football Association. For services to Sport. (Farnham, Surrey)

Douglas Herbert Threlfall. For services to the community in Bingley, West Yorkshire. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Ann Townsend. For services to the community in Cranleigh, Surrey. (Cranleigh, Surrey)

Diane Elizabeth Tregaskis-Sloan. For services to the community In Northern Ireland. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Anne Trotter. Assistant Director of Education and Standards, The Nursing and Midwifery Council. For services to Public Health. (Newton, Cambridgeshire)

Jaqueline Margaret Tucker. Team Leader, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment and to Young People. (Newton Abbot, Devon)

Keith Twigg. Fundraising Coordinator, Royal British Legion. For voluntary and charitable services in Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire. (Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Abdul Wakil. Director, Islamic Integration Community Centre. For services to the Muslim Community in the London Borough of Hounslow. (London, Greater London)

Ivan Marshall Walker. For services to the community in Markethill, County Armagh. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Elizabeth Victoria Warren. Safeguarding Manager, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Berkshire during Covid-19. (Pangbourne, Berkshire)

Tony Washington. For services to the community in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Enid Hilda Waterfall. For services to Girlguiding and to Charity. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Graham George Watkins. Head Coach, Mid Shropshire Wheelers. For services to Cycling. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Helen Cullen McDonald Watson. For services to Vulnerable People in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Betty Taylor Webb. Volunteer, British Heart Foundation. For charitable and voluntary services in Hereford. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Derek Roy Whitbread. On-Call Watch Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Epping, Essex. (Epping, Essex)

Melody Sinclair Whitley. Community Champion. For services to Homeless People in Glasgow. (Alexandria, Dunbartonshire)

Frada Wilenski (Frada Eskin). For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Neil Edward Williams. Adviser, Citizens Advice Lancashire West. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Preston, Lancashire)

Janet Amanda Wilson. Co-founder, GIFT International. For voluntary and charitable service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Valerie Winchester. For services to the community in Chapel-Le-Dale, North Yorkshire. (Carnforth, North Yorkshire)

Natasha Wright. For services to the community in Preesall, Lancashire during Covid-19. (Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire)

Louise Jacqueline Wylie. Centre Manager, Eyres Monsell Club for Young People. For services to Young People in Leicestershire, particularly during Covid-19. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Annabelle Mary Wynn. For services to the community in Preston, Lancashire particularly during Covid-19. (Preston, Lancashire)

Louise Yates. Director, Back to Ours. For services to the Arts and the Community in Hull. (Cottingham, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Thasan Yoganathan. Care Home Manager, Ammanford. For services to People with Dementia and to the community in Ammanford, Wales. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Martin Steven Yorke. Scout Leader, 10th Medway Sea Scouts. For services to Young People and to the community in Kent, particularly during Covid-19. (Rochester, Kent)

Roy Bickford Young. For services to Nordic Skiing and to the community in Huntly, Aberdeenshire. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Claudette Theresa Young. Senior Pastor and Volunteer, Gospel Temple Apostolic Church. For services to Disadvantaged People in the community in North London. (London, Greater London)

Annalisa Ilsa Zisman. For services to Homeless and Vulnerable People in the community of South West London. (London, Greater London)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AND OVERSEAS LIST

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor David William Cross MacMillan F.R.S., F.R.S.E. Professor of Chemistry, Frick Laboratory, Princeton University, United States of America. For services to Chemistry and Science.

JERSEY

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Timothy John Le Cocq. For services to the Community as Bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral Simon Phillip Asquith O.B.E.

Rear Admiral Iain Stuart Lower

ARMY

KNIGHTS COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Lieutenant General Ralph William Wooddisse C.B.E., M.C.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Major General Andrew Michael Roe

Major General Alexander Taylor

ROYAL AIR FORCE

KNIGHTS COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Air Marshal Richard John Knighton C.B.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

The Venerable (Air Vice-Marshal) John Raymond Ellis Q.H.C.

Air Vice-Marshal Lincoln Scott Taylor O.B.E.

Air Vice-Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe C.V.O.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Knight Grand Cross (GCMG)

Sir Iain MacLeod K.C.M.G. lately Legal Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to the International Rule of Law and to Legal Services across H.M. Government.

Knight Commander (DCMG)

Dr. Robin Christian Howard Niblett C.M.G. Director, Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs. For services to International Relations and to British Foreign Policy.

The Honourable Anthony Stafford Smellie Q.C. lately Chief Justice, the Cayman Islands. For services to Law and Justice in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean.

Professor David Alan Warrell. Emeritus Professor of Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford. For services to global Health Research and Clinical Practice.

Companion (CMG)

Nicholas Mark Bridge. Foreign Secretary's Special Representative for Climate Change, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to tackling global Climate Change.

Velavan Gnanendran. Director, Climate, Energy and Environment, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to UK Climate, Development and Environmental policy.

Adrian John Jowett. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Dr. Martin Andrew Longden O.B.E. lately Charge d'Affaires ad Interim, UK Mission to Afghanistan, Doha. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Nicholas Peter O'Donohoe. Chief Executive, Chief Executive, British International Investment. For services to global Impact Investment.

Jonathan Richard Waring Powell. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Paul Douglas Symington. lately Chairman, Symington Family Estates and former Chairman, John E Fells & Sons. For services to UK/Portugal relations and to Social and Environmental Sustainability in the Douro region of Portugal.

Nigel Paul Topping. UK High-Level Climate Action Champion for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). For services to tackling global Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

Archibald Young. Lead Negotiator for the UK Presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), The Cabinet Office. For services to tackling global Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Juliet Elisabeth Chua. Director General, Finance and Corporate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Public Service.

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

GCVO

The Duke of Edward William Fitzalan-Howard. The Duke of Norfolk. Earl Marshal, Royal Household.

KCVO

Clive Alderton C.V.O. Principal Private Secretary to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Ashok Jivraj Rabheru C.V.O., D.L. Chair, Joint Funding Board, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

DCVO

Susan Elizabeth Pyper. Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex. (West Sussex)

CVO

Elizabeth Harriet Bowes-Lyon L.V.O. Lady-in-Waiting to The Princess Royal.

Sir Lloyd Marshall Dorfman C.B.E. lately Chair, The Prince's Trust International.

Diane Angela Duke L.V.O., D.L. Private Secretary and Comptroller to Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia D.B.E. lately Chair, The Prince's Foundation.

Guy Henderson. Chief Executive, Ascot Racecourse.

Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Roy Holcroft L.V.O., O.B.E. Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire. (Worcestershire)

Anne Caroline Maw. Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset. (Somerset)

Helen Gwenllian Nellis. Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire. (Bedfordshire)

John Frederick Rufus Warren. Bloodstock and Racing Advisor to The Queen.

LVO

Eric Kenneth James Crawford M.V.O. Building Supervisor, Property Section, Royal Household.

Colonel Duncan Andrew Dewar O.B.E. Superintendent, Windsor Castle.

Paul Colin Duffree. Director of Property, Royal Household.

Keith Anthony Harrison. Finance Director, Royal Collection.

Air Vice Marshal David Anthony Hobart C.B. lately Gentleman Usher to The Queen.

Anthony Eugene George Hylton. lately Chief of Staff and Private Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario, Canada.

Captain Nigel Lamplough Williams RN. lately Secretary, Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851.

MVO

Jason Clancy. Senior Historic Interiors Conservator, Master of the Household's Department, Royal Household.

Paul William Duckett R.V.M. Senior Estate Worker, Highgrove.

Karen Janet Emmerson. Executive Assistant to the Private Secretary to The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Christopher Gay R.V.M. Senior Palace Attendant, Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Benjamin Charles Goss O.B.E. For services to The Princess Royal.

Edward Ernest Green M.B.E. For services to Nature Conservation, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Dr. Matthew Simon Evans Hardy. Senior Lecturer in Architecture and Urbanism, The Prince's Foundation for Building Community.

Michael Graham Hunter. lately Curator, Osborne House.

Saranne Elizabeth Malone. lately Operations Officer, Royal Travel.

Peter McGowran. Chief Yeoman Warder, H.M. Tower of London. (London)

Jane McKeown. Head of Finance, Privy Purse & Treasurer's Office, Royal Household.

Marc O'Shea. Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Tina Marie Pipet. lately Personal Assistant/Engagements Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor, Guernsey.

Michelle Marie Redpath R.V.M. Telephone Operator Supervisor, Royal Household.

Carys Angharad Rees J.P. Senior Research and Project Officer, Household of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Anna Louise Reynolds. Deputy Surveyor of The Queen's Pictures, Royal Collection.

Lorraine Rogers. lately Director, Royal and Diplomatic Affairs, Jaguar Land Rover.

Carly Anne Rose. Finance Manager, Privy Purse & Treasurer's Office, Royal Household.

Amy Victoria Stocker. Access and Inclusion Manager, Royal Collection.

Henrietta Matilda Woodford. Personal Secretary to The Prince of Wales.

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

RVM (Gold)

Alan Melton R.V.M. Country Park Foreman, Sandringham Estate.

RVM (Silver)

John Paul Fallis R.V.M. Warden, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Bruce David Kearsey R.V.M. Tractor Driver, Royal Farms, Windsor.

James Adam Banham. Carpenter and Joiner, Sandringham Estate.

Marie Ann Barenskie. Warden, Buckingham Palace, Royal Collection.

Jean Margaret Calder. Housekeeping Assistant, Birkhall.

Kenneth Francis Comley. Fencer and Landscape Operative, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Colin Bryson Coull. Divisional Sergeant Major, The Queen's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

James Ekow Eshun. Palace Attendant, Master of the Household's Department, Royal Household.

Gary David Flynn. lately Gamekeeper/Stalker, Balmoral Estate.

Anne Taylor McCarthy. Housekeeper and Guide, Castle of Mey.

Malcolm Roberts. Castle Attendant, Master of the Household's Department, Windsor Castle.

Steven Paul Spong. Team Leader, Machinery and Recycling, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Andrew Jay Stubbs. Gamekeeper, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Christopher Phillip Thomas. Staff Co-ordinator, Royal Collection.

Ross Frederick Wheatley. Ranger, Government House, Perth, Western Australia.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Commodore Melanie Robinson A.D.C.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colonel Alistair Scott Carns M.C.

Commander Simon James Cox

Commander Paul Andrew Jamieson

Captain Graham John Lovatt

Commodore Andrew Donald Rose

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Jason Anthony Bignell

Lieutenant Commander Richard Burns

Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henry Gibbin Fletcher

Commander Michael Forrester

Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Charles Shane Geddes

Lieutenant Commander Amy Francesca Gilmore

Lieutenant Commander Simon Henderson

Lieutenant Thomas Robert Horton

Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Knight

Lieutenant Commander Steven Lovatt

Lieutenant Colonel Jon Ridley

Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Charles Stratton

Commander Nicola Wallace

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Nigel Christopher Allison

Brigadier Jonathan Edward Alexander Chestnutt

Brigadier Angus George Costeker Fair D.S.O.* O.B.E.

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Karl Ryan Harris

Brigadier John Robin Greenwell Stephenson O.B.E.

Colonel Nigel Richard Mason Tai

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Niall Adrian Edward Aye Maung

Brigadier Matthew Timothy George Bazeley

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hugh Buxton

Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Anne Emmerson M.B.E.

Colonel Paul Geoffrey Gilby

Colonel Damian Russel Griffin T.D., VR

Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew Hadfield M.B.E.

Lieutenant Colonel Nicola Jane MacLeod M.B.E.

Colonel Sandra Annette Nicholson

Captain (now Major) Gavin Henderson Paton

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry Appleton VR

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Sally Yvonne Arthurton

Second Lieutenant (now Lieutenant) Joshua Jamal Bell

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Darren Michael Bishop VR

Major Thomas Henry Blair

Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Ashley Cooper

Major Daniel Peter Cornwell

Corporal (now Sergeant) Ross William Daniels

Corporal Aristotle Kwaasi Djin

Captain Lorraine Anne Dotchin VR

Major Simon Aubrey Farmer

Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Simon Francis

Lieutenant Colonel Maximillian John Cameron Garrety VR

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Goodchild

Captain Robert David Goodman

Captain Kevin Edward Haley

Corporal Christopher Charles Hammond

Major Joshua Mark Head

Captain Daniel James Herbert

Captain Philip Michael High

Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Robert Hutch

Major Matthew Stephen Johns

Major Matthew James Keogh

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edward Alexander Rhodes Lyons

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Macrae

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Matthew Royston Mallett

Acting Major (now Major) Jack Andrew Millar

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Richard David Moody

Lieutenant Liam Gregory Morrissey

Captain Imogen Louise Mould

Lieutenant Colonel Karl Douglas Parfitt

Warrant Officer Class 2 Anthony John Parker

Major Frederick John Pitto

Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher Renshaw

Warrant Officer Class 1 Alan John Robertson VR

Major Nicholas Brian Rogerson

Major Gordon Macdonald Rowan

Major James Allan Spelling

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Michael John Stewart

Major Nathan Giles Tyler

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Elaine Susan Walker

Sergeant (now Staff Segeant) Felicia Marcellas Watkinson

Major Christine Jean Woods

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Antonia Marshall

Air Commodore David Cyril McLoughlin O.B.E.

Air Commodore Patrick Keiran O'Donnell O.B.E.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Group Captain Mark Robert Baker

Group Captain John Desmond Curnow

Wing Commander Manjeet Singh Ghataora

Group Captain James Jonathan Hanson

Wing Commander James Patrick Lennie M.B.E.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Acting Flight Sergeant Christopher Francis Bell

Wing Commander Paul Charles Cox

Flight Lieutenant Owen Davies

Squadron Leader Adele Ebbs-Brown

Squadron Leader William Richmond Gibson

Sergeant David Andrew Gittins

Flight Sergeant Adele Good

Warrant Officer Brian Hagan

Squadron Leader Carl Matthew Hamilton-Reed

Acting Corporal Lucy Jane Housego

Squadron Leader Matthew Martin Lee

Warrant Officer Charles McKnight

Wing Commander James Roycroft

Warrant Officer Robert Andrew Williams

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Linda Jane Colley C.B.E. Shelby M.C. Davis 1958 Professor of History, Princeton University, United States of America. For services to History.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Justin Charles Maclennan Adams. Executive Director, Tropical Forest Alliance. For services to supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Kishinchand Ladharam Alwani. Company Director, Alwani Foundation. For services to Philanthropic and Charitable Work in Gibraltar.

Kenneth Michael Atkinson. lately Chairman, British Business Group, Vietnam. For services to British businesses and charities in Vietnam.

Steven Stuart Barrett. Director, Her Majesty's Cayman Islands Prison Service. For services to Prison Establishments in Scotland, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands.

Rachel Bentley. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Children on the Edge. For services to the Protection and Education of Marginalised Children worldwide.

Gregory Miles Standish Butcher. Chairman, Fairhomes Group, Gibraltar. For services to the Economy and Charitable Work in Gibraltar.

Alison Clare Campbell. Deputy Lead Negotiator for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), The Cabinet Office. For services to Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

Timothy Nicholas Clark. Chair of the Board of Trustees, WaterAid UK. For services to International Development.

Helen Louisa Clarkson. Chief Executive Officer, The Climate Group. For services to tackling Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Professor Leslie Croxford. Senior Vice President, The British University in Egypt. For services to UK Higher Education in Egypt.

Stephen John Crump. Founder and Chair, Deafkidz International. For services to the global safeguarding and protection of Deaf Children.

Sarah Margaret Dickson. British High Commissioner, The Bahamas. For services to the UK/The Bahamas bilateral relations and to British Nationals in The Bahamas.

Mark Anthony Dornford May. Artistic Director, Isango Esemble, Cape Town, South Africa. For services to the Arts in South Africa.

Ian Michael Dunbar. Rescue Specialist, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile. For services to Technical Rescue, Vehicle Extrication and Pre-Hospital Care.

Jonathan James Schofield Ellison. Deputy Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Heather Jane Forbes. Director of Examinations, South Asia, British Council. For services to UK Education and the promotion of the English language overseas.

Jonathan Paul Geddes. Deputy Director, Protocol Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy and UK Government event delivery.

Timothy Edward Gocher. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dolma Fund Management and Founder and Chairman, Dolma Foundation, Nepal. For services to British investment and economic development in Nepal.

Steven Gray. Vice Chair, UK/Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Regional Head, UK Export Finance. For services to British businesses in West Africa.

Katherine Eugenie Hampton. Chief Executive Officer, Children's Investment Fund Foundation. For services to tackling Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Kenneth Howard Randolph Horton J.P. lately Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House of the Assembly, Bermuda. For services to Sport and Public Service in Bermuda.

Katrina Johnson. lately Consul General, British Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. For services to British Foreign Policy and British Nationals overseas.

Nicholas Geoffrey Mabey. Chief Executive, E3G. For services to tackling Climate Change and supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Andrew Julian McCoubrey. lately Development Director, British Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. For services to International Development and British Nationals overseas.

The Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Oestreicher. Priest, Journalist and Broadcaster. For services to Peace, Human Rights and Reconciliation.

Felicity Oswald-Nicholls. Deputy Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Alexander Giles Pinfield. lately Deputy Ambassador, British Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. For services to British Foreign Policy and British Nationals overseas.

Natalie Reynolds. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Cindy Hermena Scotland. Managing Director, Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, the Cayman Islands. For services to the Financial Services Industry in the Cayman Islands.

Robert Malcolm Shaw. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Emma Louise Kennedy Spicer. Acting Head, Girls' Education Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Girls' Education and to International Development.

Oliver Steeds. Chief Executive and Founder of Nekton. For services to Research and Conservation of the Marine Environment.

Catherine Clare Mitchell Thomas. lately Senior Research Analyst for Africa, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

David Turner. lately Deputy Head of Operations, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. For services to Security and British Foreign Policy.

Elizabeth White. Country Director, British Council Egypt, British Council. For services to UK/Egypt cultural relations.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Labrada Joan Akofio-Sowa. Volunteer and fund-raiser, Caledonian Society of Ghana and Founder, International Spouses Association of Ghana. For services to the British Community in Ghana and to UK/Ghana relations.

Oscar David Peter Anderson. Disability Activist and One Young World Ambassador. For services to global Disability Activism and Healthcare Reform.

David John Appleby. lately Bursar, British International School Riyadh, Saudi Arabia For services to British Education in Saudi Arabia.

Maralyn Bambridge. lately Christian Church Pastor and Founder, Engalynx. For services to the vulnerable Women, Widows and Children in Rwanda.

The Reverend Clive Beckenham. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, New Life Home Trust. For services to abandoned and vulnerable children with HIV in Kenya.

Mary Beckenham. Founder and Nursing Manager, New Life Home Trust. For services to abandoned and vulnerable children with HIV in Kenya.

Christopher George Russell Bowden. International Species Recovery Officer, Saving Asia's Vultures from Extinction (SAVE) Programme Manager, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. For services to Environmental Science and International Vulture conservation.

Ruth Bradley-Jones. Deputy Head of Mission, British Embassy Yangon, Myanmar, and lately Chair, FCDO Women. For services to promoting global Gender Equality.

Clemency Margaret Greatrex Burton-Hill. Broadcaster, Author and Violinist. For services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Dylan Thomas Butcher. Criminal Justice Advisor, British High Commission, Islamabad, Pakistan. For services to British Foreign Policy and Counter Terrorism in Pakistan.

David John Campbell. Team Leader, Founder and National Coordinator, Fusion Jamaica. For services to Vulnerable Children and to Local Communities in Jamaica.

Hazel Chandler. Founder and Director, WAYout Arts, Sierra Leone and Creative Director, Fellows Artist's Network. For services to Disadvantaged Young People in Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom.

Karen Lynne Clark. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Captain Derek Simon Clarke J.P. Member, Falkland Islands Defence Force and Fire Fighter, Falkland Islands Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community on the Falkland Islands.

David Verner Coulson. Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Trust for African Rock Art. For services to the recording, preservation and valorization of Rock Art in Africa.

Andrew Dunn. Country Director Nigeria, World Conservation Society. For services to Conservation and tackling the illegal Wildlife Trade in Nigeria.

Matthew Failes. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Sarah Elizabeth Fleming. Head of Policy, Delivery and DG Office for the Director General Indo-Pacific, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy and British Nationals overseas.

Susan Jane Geddes. Head, Overseas Welfare Team, Overseas Health and Welfare, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to the Health and Welfare of UK Government staff and their families overseas.

David Grant Govier. Secure Technical Services Officer, British Embassy Berlin, Germany. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Roger Haigh. President, Franco-British Network, Dordogne, France. For services to assisting British Businesses and British Nationals in the Dordogne region.

Karl Hemmings. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Nigel Colin Hyde. Founder, Mission Direct and Founder and Chief Executive, Home Leone, Sierra Leone. For services to international charitable work helping the poor and homeless, particularly in Sierra Leone.

Hilary Lawther. Trustee, The Gambian Schools Trust, The Gambia. For services to Education in The Gambia.

Steven John Lawther. Trustee, The Gambian Schools Trust, The Gambia. For services to Education in The Gambia.

Muhammad Nuruddeen Lemu. Director Research and Training, Islamic Education Trust, Minna, Nigeria. For services to tackling extremism and supporting peace and social justice in Nigeria.

Louise Whitham Marshall. Principal Private Secretary to the President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). For services to supporting the UK Presidency of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

Frank Reginale Johannus Leo Matsaert. Chief Executive Officer, TradeMark East Africa, Nairobi, Kenya. For services to Trade and Economic Development in East Africa.

Dominic Edward Henry McVey. Overseas Development Institute Non-Executive Director and lately Chairman, Hela Clothing. For services to private sector development in Africa.

Matthew Miller. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Neil David Andrew Moles. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Dr. Frank David Moseschler. Head of Research Innovation & Regional Policy, UK Mission to the European Union, Brussels, Belgium. For services to UK/European Union science collaboration.

Heather Rosemary Muntaner. Headteacher, Queen's College, Mallorca, Spain. For services to the promotion of British Education, Language and Culture in Spain.

Dr. Cezara Nanu. Chief Executive Officer, Gapsquare. For services to tackling global Workplace Inequalities and promoting Fairness and Inclusion.

Kim O'Donoghue. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Jason Henry Oliver. lately Senior Overseas Security Manager, British Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. For services to Security and to British Nationals overseas.

John Edward Onslow. Project Manager, Vanessa Grant Trusts, Rongai, Kenya. For services to Education, particularly Girls' Education and Special Educational Needs in Rongai, Kenya.

Gemma Jane Paolucci. lately Head, Counter Terrorism Team, British Embassy Kabul, Afghanistan. For services to British Foreign Policy and British Nationals overseas.

Camille Pascual-Weeman. Head of Marketing and Communications, Middle East, British Embassy Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For services to International Trade and Investment.

Russell James Phillips. Head of Accreditation and Vetting, Major Events Team, Protocol Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to UK Government event delivery.

Helenita Christina Pistolas. Chief Executive Officer, Christina Noble Children's Foundation. For services to Charity in Vietnam and Mongolia.

David Anthony Quinn. Director, Crisis Response and Recovery Unit, Crown Agents. For services to the global Covid-19 response.

Nadia Samdani. Co-Founder and President, Samdani Art Foundation and Director, Dhaka Art Summit, Dhaka, Bangladesh. For services to global Art Philanthropy and supporting the Arts in South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Brenda Jean Sawyer. Co-Founder, Director and Treasurer, RUN Hong Kong. For services to championing the dignity and well-being of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Hong Kong.

Simon James Shirley. Overseas Security Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Security and British Nationals overseas.

Andrew David Skipper. Chair, Africa Practice, Hogan Lovells International LLP, London. For services to British Trade and Investment in Africa.

Kenton Thatcher. Professional photographer. For services to the Creative Arts in Portugal and to Charity.

Susan Anne Vallejo. General Care Manager, Elderly Residential Services, Gibraltar. For services to leadership in healthcare in Gibraltar during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ISLE OF MAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Pamela Mavis Crowe. For services to the Rushen Heritage Trust and to Fundraising in the Community.

Frank Horne. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to Safety at Sea.

GUERNSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Advocate Peter Andrew Harwood. For services to the Island of Guernsey.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jack Honeybill. For services to the Community in Guernsey.

JERSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Anthony John Olsen. For services to the Royal Court and to the Community.

Victor Jacob Quaid Toole. For services to Diversity and Inclusion.

Norah Alice Antonia Roberts. For services to the Community through Jersey Overseas Aid and Rotary Club of Jersey.

Michael Charles Van Neste. Chairman, Jersey Homes Trust. For services to the Community.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Steven Almond. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Ruth Elinor Barton. Defence Executive Officer, British High Commission Nicosia, Cyprus. For services to UK/Cyprus relations and the British Community in Cyprus.

Rachael Cross. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officer. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Bernard Whitby Davies. Trustee and Co-founder, Sarvashubhamkara. For services to leprosy sufferers and their children in India and Nepal.

Matthew Charles Gifford. lately Maori Affairs Adviser, British High Commission Wellington, New Zealand. For services to UK/New Zealand relations.

Katie Siobhan Hannam. lately Second Secretary Political, British High Commission Freetown, Sierra Leone. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Ronald Stanley Hayes. Co-Founder and Trustee, African Children in Education. For services to Education in Tanzania.

Susan Alice Edith Hayes. Co-Founder and Trustee, Africa's Children in Education. For services to Education in Tanzania.

Dawn Elizabeth Hillier. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Brandon Jones. Founder of Gay Sitges Link, Sitges English Theatre Company and the Welsh-Catalan Cultural Association. For services to the British Community in Sitges, Spain.

Richard William James Long. Principal, Richard Long & Co and Founder and Director, The Mara Rianda Charitable Trust. For services to the Masai people in Kenya, through Education and Medical Care.

David Charles Rousseau Manners. Trustee and co-founder, Sarvashubhamkara. For services to Leprosy Sufferers and their children in India and Nepal.

Bryan John Massingham. Co-Owner and Manager, The Maekok River Village Outdoor Education Centre, Thailand. For services to Education, to Charitable Work and to local community support in Northern Thailand.

Rosie Massingham. Co-owner and manager, The Maekok River Village Outdoor Education Centre, Thailand. For services to Education, to Charitable work and to Local Community support in Northern Thailand.

Gillian Frances Metzgen. Political Officer, British High Commission Bridgetown, Barbados. For services to British Foreign policy.

Jondo Helen Obi. Director, Cayman Islands Red Cross, the Cayman Islands. For services to the community in the Cayman Islands.

Mark Rogers. Security Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Dunja Tanovic. Repatriation Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Crisis Response For services to British Nationals overseas.

David Robert Thomas. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Beverley Thompson. Finance Director, Vice President and Volunteer, MABS Cancer Support Foundation, Murcia Province, Spain. For services to Voluntary Charitable work in Spain.

Pauline Elizabeth Webber. retired Teacher and Founder, The Nick Webber Trust. For services to Charity, to Education and to Justice in Malawi.

Margaret West. Co-Founder, The Friends of Margaret Junior School charity. For services to Education in rural Uganda.

Michael Peter Winney. Technical Works Supervisor, British Embassy Moscow, Russia. For services to the British Embassy, Moscow.

Lawrence Montague Yaskiel. Honorary Editor, Lancelot Island Journal, Lanzarote, Spain. For services to the British Community in Lanzarote.

ISLE OF MAN

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Paul Healey. For services to Charitable Fundraising on the Isle of Man.

GUERNSEY

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Marlene Reta Place. For services to Military Veterans in Guernsey.

JERSEY

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Barbara Ball. For services to the Community.

Joan Florence Tapley. For services to the protection and promotion of Jersey's Native Language (Jerriais).

ROYAL NAVY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Lieutenant Frederick Joseph Miller

ARMY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Lieutenant Colonel Lynn Strachan Adam A.R.R.C.

Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Rose Kathleen Durrant T.D., VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ROYAL RED CROSS

Wing Commander Eleanor Catherine Hereford

Group Captain Diane Wendy Lamb

Wing Commander Nina Louise Rose

HOME OFFICE

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Antony Ashton. Sergeant, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Rachel Alison Barber. Deputy Chief Constable, Nottinghamshire Police. (Nottinghamshire)

Sarah Jane Crew. Chief Constable, Avon and Somerset Police. (Somerset)

Matthew Howard Evans. Constable, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Karen Marie Geddes. lately Superintendent, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Timothy James Gray. lately Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Catherine Hankinson. Assistant Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

William Alexander Jephson. Deputy Chief Constable, Hertfordshire Constabulary. (Hertfordshire)

Pamela Charlotte Kelly. Chief Constable, Gwent Police. (Gwent)

Glen Mayhew. Assistant Chief Constable, Devon and Cornwall Police. (Cornwall)

James McAllister. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Ian McDonald. Constable, Northamptonshire Police. (Northamptonshire)

Timothy James Needham. Superintendent, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Simon Samuel Nelson. Superintendent, Sussex Police.

Michael Anthony Wallace. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Victoria Rose Washington. lately Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Clifton John Williams. lately Detective Chief Inspector, Merseyside Police. (Merseyside)

Lisa Jayne Winward. Chief Constable, North Yorkshire Police. (North Yorkshire)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Irene Ralston. Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Stephen Tanner. Police Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

NORTHERN IRELAND OFFICE

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Grahame Wilson Sillery. Detective Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Richard Samuel Taylor. Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Darren Welsh. Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

HOME OFFICE (FIRE)

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

Michael David Crennell. lately Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive, Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Timothy John Murrell. Drone Manager, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. (Lancashire)

Neil Ian Odin. Chief Fire Officer, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. (Hampshire)

Stephen Owen-Hughes M.B.E. Chief Fire Officer, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. (Surrey)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

Roy Colin Dunsire. Group Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

John Allan Graham Fraser. Firefighter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Stevie Rachel Alexis Maybanks. Crew Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Cherylene Teresa Camps. Paramedic, East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Jeffrey Robert Price. Learning and Development Manager, Welsh Ambulance Service.

Richard Andrew Webb-Stevens. Clinical Team Manager, Motorcycle Response Unit, London Ambulance Service. (London)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Donna Baillie. Resilience Manager, Scottish Ambulance Service.

NORTHERN IRELAND OFFICE

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Alwyn Craig Wilson. Emergency Medical Technician and Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

ROYAL NAVY

QUEEN'S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (QVRM)

Warrant Officer 1 Andrew Walker VR

ARMY

QUEEN'S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (QVRM)

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Ann Higgins VR

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles Hunt VR

Major Lee Paul Patchell VR

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Stevens VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE

QUEEN'S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (QVRM)

Squadron Leader Michael James Cairns

Wing Commander Howard Stanley Leader

COOK ISLANDS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Tekaotiki Matapo. For services to the Community and to Public Service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Bishop Tutai O Marama Maao-Tino Pere. For services to the Church and to the Community.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Marie Ketia Melvin. For services to the Community and to the Business Sector.

Mitaera Ngatae Teatuakaro Michael Tavioni. For services to the Pacific Arts and to the Community.

BAHAMAS

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Companion (CMG)

Bishop Dr. Delton Dewitt Fernander. For services to Religion.

Leo Marvin Blaine Pinder. For services to Politics and to Business.

Churchill Tener Knowles. For services to Sport and to the Community.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Pastor Francis Moon Carey. For services to the Community.

Steven Trevor Wright. For services to Business and to the Community.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Reverend Samuel Maxwell Boodle. For services to Religion.

Bishop Walter Stafford Hanchell. For services to Religion and to the Community.

Ann Elizabeth Percentie Russell. For services to Politics.

Norward Rudolph Rahming. For services to Business and to Religion.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

The Reverend Hencil Kenneth Bassinio Adderley. For services to Religion.

Carriemae Agatha Hunt. For services to Politics.

Reverend Basil Johnson. For services to Religion.

Juletta Joan Lloyd-Charlton. For services to Education.

Patricia Eva Pennerman-Bell. For services to Education and to the Community.

Bishop Lawrence Rolle. For services to Religion and to the Community.

Kyron Elizabeth Strachan. For services to Business and to the Community.

Paula Patricia Sweeting. For services to Education.

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Clayton Leroy Fernander. Deputy Commissioner, The Royal Bahamas Police Force.

GRENADA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Richard Duncan. For services to the Banking Sector.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr. Valma Jessamy. For services to the Environment, to Manufacturing and to Eco-Tourism.

Anderson Peters. For services to Sport.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Allyson Clouden. For services to Nursing.

Desmond Gill. For services to Fishing.

John Wells. For services to Farming.

ST. LUCIA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Francis Percival MacDonald. For his contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating Poverty.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Anthony Theodore Gobat. For services to Business and to Tourism.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr. Hilda Rosemarie Husbands Mathurin. For National, Public and Community Service.

Peterson Jn. Charles. For services to the Community.

Sister Marie Bridget St Croix. For services to the Community.

Jacqueline Louise Vite. For her contribution to Community Services, Development and Outreach Programmes towards alleviating Poverty.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Marie Zita Celise. For services to the Community.

Louis De Leon. For his contribution to Community Infrastructural Services and Development.

John Ince. For services to the Community.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lorraine Cecilia Perry M.B.E. For Public Service to Antigua and Barbuda.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Debra Gaye Hechme. For services to Business and Community Development.

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Cosmos Layne Marcelle. lately Superintendent, The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.