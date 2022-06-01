FROM a World Cup goalkeeping hero to fighting crime and a fictional detective creator, Scots from all walks of life have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Former Scotland and Partick Thistle goalkeeper Alan Rough has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity while Scotland’s top police officer and the writer best known for the fictional detective John Rebus have both been knighted.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and the author Ian Rankin are among the Scots who have been recognised.

For ex-goalie Rough, 70, he said it was very special to be honoured in this particular list for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough was thrilled to be awarded an MBE

He played in a Silver Jubilee game at Hampden in 1977 and was introduced to the Queen alongside Kenny Dalglish.

“I remember the Queen being very sharp and acknowledging that I played for Partick Thistle at the time,” said Rough, who was capped 53 times for Scotland. “I’m thrilled and honoured to receive the MBE. I started my career at Partick Thistle at the age of 15 and I’m now a director so it shows what you can achieve at local level. I’m also very proud of our dementia project at the club which can make a difference to those living with the condition.”

Writer Rankin, 62, who has penned 26 books featuring the fictional police officer Rebus, said it was “amazing to be honoured in this way”, though he added it “may not make writing my next book any easier”.

He added: “I am not sure what Detective Inspector John Rebus would make of it - he’d almost certainly tell me not to get too big-headed.”

Ian Rankin said it was amazing to be honoured

He spoke as details of the list, which has been released slightly earlier than usual, to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, were announced, with Scots recognised for a range of achievements, including at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year and those who have helped in the fight against Covid 19.

The head of Police Scotland has said he is "deeply honoured" to receive a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone is being knighted for services to policing and the public, while a number of other officers and staff are also recognised in the list.

Sir Iain said: "Our committed and professional officers and staff are the key to the success of Police Scotland and this important recognition is tribute to the effective public service they provide every day, right across the country.

"I pay heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributes to protecting the people of Scotland and offer my warmest congratulations to those recognised today.

"I am personally, and on behalf of policing in Scotland, deeply honoured and extremely grateful."

Scotland's most senior police officer Iain Livingstone has been Knighted

Sir Iain, 55, was appointed Police Scotland Chief Constable in August 2018, having served as Interim Chief from September 2017 and as a Deputy Chief from December 2012.

He leads 23,000 officers and staff serving communities across Scotland.From the world of sport Great Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning women’s curling team, all of whom hail from Scotland, have been honoured.

Skip Eve Muirhead is made an OBE for her services to the sport after the team took Britain’s only gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with teammates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith all becoming MBEs.

Nineteen-year-old Neil Simpson, from Banchory, Kincardineshire, skied his way to Paralympic gold at Beijing, winning in the Super G Visual Impaired class with the help of his guide, and brother, Andrew.

Less than three months on from that success, the siblings are celebrating again, after both being made MBEs.

The same honour goes to swimmer Hannah Miley, who has represented both Scotland and the UK in the pool, after a career which has seen her win almost 50 medals since she first became a Commonwealth champion in 2010.

Miley, also a former world and European champion who competed at three Olympic games, announced her retirement from competitive swimming in December 2021, with the award recognising both her service to swimming and to women in sport.

She said she “burst into tears and then hugged my mum” after learning she is being made an MBE.

Elsewhere Jim Walker, the director of the family firm Walker’s Shortbread, said he was “extremely honoured” to receive a knighthood.

A grandson of the original founder, Joseph Walker, Sir Jim joined the Speyside firm in 1962 when it was still a village bakery, helping it grow to become a household name which exports its shortbread biscuits around the globe and employs more than 1,500 staff at peak times across its six factories - all still in the Speyside area.

“I am extremely honoured and touched to receive this honour from Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

“It comes as a complete surprise and is very humbling.”

There’s also a Knighthood for Dr James Smith Milne, chairman and managing director, Balmoral Group for his service to business and to charity.

Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O’Donnell is made an OBE

Glasgow City Council chief executive Annemarie O’Donnell is made an OBE in recognition of her services to local government, including at the Cop26 climate summit, which the city hosted in November last year.

Political leaders from across the globe travelled to Scotland for the event, with Glasgow City’s Council’s Colin Edgar, who was senior responsible officer for the summit, and Denise Hamilton, the head of city services at the council, both being made MBEs.

Mrs O’Donnell said: “I think it is undeniable that, when somebody in a role like mine receives an honour, it reflects the work and the dedication of thousands of people.”

Glasgow Council leader Susan Aitken said Mrs O’Donnell was the epitome of the modern public servant because she combines her many skills and talents with an unshakeable determination to use all of them to deliver opportunities and benefits to others.

Denise Hamilton led the city’s delivery team both during the planning of COP26 and during the event itself.

Mrs Hamilton said: “I am delighted – and surprised - to receive this honour.”

Colin Edgar, the council’s head of communications and strategic partnerships, has also been made an MBE for services to local government in Glasgow.

He said: “It was a real privilege to play a part in hosting what will ultimately be seen as a turning point in tackling the climate emergency.

Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) chief executive Marc Crothall has said he is “humbled” to have been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Mr Crothall was told of the honour in late April, keeping the news to a select group.

Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) chief executive Marc Crothall has awarded an MBE

Recognised for services to the tourism industry, the 59-year-old has been in the field since he started peeling potatoes at the famed La Sorbonne restaurant in Oxford at the age of 17.

Elsewhere, brothers Ian and Michael Urquhart, both previously managing directors of Moray-based malt whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail, have both received CBEs.

Ian Urquhart, 74, currently president of cashmere firm Johnstons of Elgin, said: “None of this would have been possible without the support of my family and the wonderful staff at both Johnstons of Elgin and Gordon & MacPhail who I have worked with over the last fifty years.”

His brother Michael Urquhart, 67, who was delighted to receive the honour, added: “ Ian and I are only sorry our late brother David is not here to see the family honoured in this way.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated all Scots who have been recognised in the Birthday Honours List, which she said “illustrates the outstanding contributions of the people of Scotland who have made a difference to their communities, throughout the country and beyond”.

The First Minister stated: “From those who contribute to the creative industries, communities and charities, to those who have excelled in the field of science and medicine, the honours highlight their exceptional service to the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also paid tribute, saying: “In the year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, my whole-hearted congratulations go to all those across Scotland who have been recognised for their extraordinary public service.

“They truly exemplify the dedication, ambition and generosity of spirit that has defined the Queen’s 70-year reign.”