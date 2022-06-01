A nurse whose husband died of Covid-19 has been honoured for her role in the fight against coronavirus.



Maria Hewitt, from Paisley, was "in the absolute depths of grief" after her husband John contract the virus and died in hospital in June 2020.

But she said she felt she "had to do something to help", so at the beginning of 2021 became a vaccinator, helping protect people throughout the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area during the pandemic.

Her efforts throughout the pandemic have been recognised with a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

"I was in the absolute depths of grief," Mrs Hewitt said.

"It was my lowest moment, but I felt I had to do something to help. Millions had died and every member of NHS staff were working so hard to help. I felt it was what my husband would want me to do."

Ms Hewitt only became a nurse in 2019, at the age of 55, after a 30-year career with the police.

Maria and John Hewitt. Sadly John died in 2020.

She worked at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital, but after a few months took up a new role in international policing with the Home Office, and was sent to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia as one of 55 female instructors training the first women to be allowed to join the police there.

She was in Riyadh the pandemic struck, but returned to the UK and joined the bank team of nurses in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) and working on Covid wards.

And while she said she and her family are "very, very proud" of the honour, finding out about it was a bittersweet moment.

Ms Hewitt, who now works as a dermatology staff nurse at the Vale of Leven Hospital in Alexandria said: "I feel it's recognition for my own and everyone's efforts during the pandemic, but it also brings back that terrible time.

"Overall, though, I'm so pleased at receiving this honour - and I'm delighted for everyone at NHSGGC, and for all those older students who are thinking of getting into nursing. It's a wonderful career and I'd heartily recommend it."

Maria Hewitt has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Professor Angela Wallace, NHS GGC executive nurse director congratulated Mrs Hewitt, saying: "I would like to express my warm congratulations to Maria for this honour.

"Despite the grief of losing her husband, she continued to play an important role in NHSGGC's effort to protect the public from Covid-19 and I am personally grateful to her and the rest of our staff and partners for their hard work and commitment throughout the pandemic.

"Maria's achievement is also proof that it's never too late to take up a career in nursing, and I hope her story inspires others to make the switch into this wonderful job."