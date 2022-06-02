Police have arrested several protesters who entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour.

A group of demonstrators were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.

Pro-vegan climate and animal rights campaign group Animal Rebellion said 25 of its supporters were involved in the disruption “due to the Crown’s inaction on the climate emergency and their continued support for meat, fishing, and dairy, a leading contributor to climate breakdown”.

Some of the protesters managed to sit down in the road before being pulled away by officers.

One of those sitting wore a golden crown around a hat, while the other sat facing the soldiers holding a piece of paper.

Another person walked ahead of the band holding a small poster which read “Reclaim Royal Land” above their head.

Despite the disturbance, the band marched on and continued with the parade as police officers detained members of the group to the side.

The group said: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed.”

According to its website, Animal Rebellion uses non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of bringing about “a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals”.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for obstructing the highway.

The force said on Twitter: “A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today.

“The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

“Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”