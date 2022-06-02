The Queen's 70 years on the throne is a cause for celebration for many people. If you’re looking for something with a royal theme, we’ve found the best events in Scotland.

Crossbasket Castle

What could be more fitting for a royal celebration than afternoon tea in a ballroom? That’s what’s on offer At Crossbasket Castle in East Kilbride. In their Grand Roosevelt Ballroom, you’ll be greeted on arrival with a glass of Pimm’s followed by traditional afternoon tea. The spread will include a selection of chef’s artisan sandwiches, freshly baked fruit, plain scones with homemade jam and clotted cream, and homemade cake. Served with your choice of freshly brewed tea or coffee on Sunday June 5 from 2pm-4.30pm.

Greenbank Garden

Hosted by the National Trust for Scotland, Greenbank Garden in Glasgow will be open for afternoon tea. Bag yourself a family afternoon tea box, or a children’s size is also available.

In elegant surroundings of a walled garden and picnic zone, you can also enjoy the BBC’s Platinum Party in the Palace Concert which will be playing on the big screen, or get involved in the vintage lawn games. Kids are encouraged to dress up as a figure from British and Commonwealth history – anything from princes and princesses, to Paddington and Robin Hood. Book now for Saturday.

Glasgow

An application has been granted to close a street in the Kelvindale area of the city's west end tomorrow. The Church of Scotland has also requested permission to close a section of Stoneyhurst Street, in the north of the city, on Sunday.

In Glasgow, the main official tribute to the Queen will see schools having a jubilee themed menu. The council and Glasgow Cathedral are hosting a service of worship on Sunday.

Dumfries

Dumfries will hold a Jubilee Street Party on Saturday which will start from 10am to 4pm on High Street. There will be stalls, entertainment, fair rides, face painting and more. The event is bring your own food, but anyone is welcome and no booking is required.

Cairngorms national park

The Queen’s Highland neighbours will turn back the clock to mark the jubilee with a weekend of 1950s-themed celebrations. The event in Ballater is one of several to take place across the Cairngorms National Park. The celebrations get underway on Thursday with a Lighting of the Beacon Ceremony on the village green, accompanied by pipes and choirs. Day-long celebrations on Saturday will include party games from the 1950s and a themed afternoon tea with a streaming of the Buckingham Palace Concert in the evening.

Paisley Abbey

A Beacon Lighting Ceremony will be held at Paisley Abbey today. There will be a Beacon lighting and Paisley Abbey Choir will perform A Song for the Commonwealth this evening.

An officer will be working with community groups and schools to get saplings and tree packs for planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy from the Woodland Trust. This is all open to public, no booking required.

Fife

An event showcasing local young talent will be held in Fife. Hosted by Stephen Mulhern to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it will be held at a former open cast mine at St Ninians, on the weekend of June 18. Performers include: The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Red Hot Chili Pipers, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, massed military bands and Highland dancing displays. See https://www.facebook.com/platinumjubileeyouthspectacular

Cowan Park

Include Me 2 Club have organised a community fun day at Cowan Park, Barrhead. There will be activities for children and adults as well as a food truck and ice cream van.

They are part of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and work closely with the local community. The club have said there will be a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon making. No booking required. Tomorrow.

Aberdeen

A Jubilee Family Picnic will be held at Duthie Park from 11.30am-2.30pm hosted by Aberdeen’s Lord Provost on Saturday.

This free family picnic will have live music at the Duthie Park bandstand, children’s entertainment and sports activities. Bring your own picnics. The Duthie Park Café will be open and can provide take-aways.

The Butterfly and the Pig, Glasgow

In Bath Street, Glasgow, this quirky tearoom will be perfect for a royal-themed bite. The 200-year-old Georgian townhouse has a vintage vibe that will allow you to reflect on the past 70 years. Its sweet treats have a classic feel; traditional High Tea (following the tradition first set by the Duchess of Bedford and long enjoyed by Her Majesty) is served, with vegan options. Three-tiered stands come filled with sandwiches, fresh cakes and baked goods, served with over 40 types of tea, or a glass of fizz.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh has plenty of jubilee celebrations, as it looks likely that it has received the most official applications for street parties in Scotland with 17 approved.

From Thursday to 9pm on Sunday huge screens will be erected in Princes Street Gardens and will live-stream Her Majesty’s Jubilee Celebrations during the bank holiday weekend. On West Princes Street Gardens, people will be able to watch the celebrations unfold in London and enjoy entertainment provided by the Royal Marines and local performers.

Inverness

On Saturday, you could choose to do something a little bit different. In Inverness you can book a one night only evening charter, or, what is also described on the website as a good old fashioned booze cruise. Your ticket will include a drink on arrival to get you in the dancing mood as you sail down Loch Ness for three hours.

DJ's Simon & Scott will also be on board, but they have warned the Jacobite Queen will operate a cash bar – card facilities are available, however signal on the Loch can be temperamental.

An Evening with the Queens

For something less traditional, on Saturday you can enjoy an evening of stellar drag performances, guest interaction, and all the campy glamour you can handle at Embargo Glasgow with the divine Skinny Minnie and extra special guest Slutdrop Sally. You can expect laughs, good food and drinks, and even a raffle raising vital funds for the Scottish Trans Alliance with great prizes. Ticket packages available from £20.