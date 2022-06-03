A beacon has been lit at Edinburgh Castle as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It is one of more than 2,022 lit on Thursday, June 2 as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

At Edinburgh Castle, young Army cadet piper Callum Lowther started the event by playing Diu Regnare, a tune written for the Jubilee by Pipe Major Stuart Liddell.

Army cadet bugler Ciaran Cook then officially announced the lighting of the beacon with a specially written bugle call, entitled Majesty.

At 9.45pm the beacon was jointly lit by the newly appointed Lord Provost of Edinburgh and the Army's commander of Edinburgh Garrison, Lieutenant Colonel Lorne Campbell.

The Edinburgh Castle beacon was among 3500 lit around the UK and the Commonwealth

Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: "We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with music.

"What more fitting location for the lighting of a beacon than from Edinburgh Castle where it can be seen from the streets below."

The Queen was at Windsor Castle to begin the beacon lighting ceremony

Elsewhere in Scotland beacons were lit at places including Paisley Abbey, outside Marischal College in Aberdeen and at East Beach in Lossiemouth.

Thousands of town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs performed ahead of the lighting of the beacons throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and within the Commonwealth countries at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons, said: "It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and the unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

"We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour."

Crowds were beginning to gather ahead of the St Paul's Cathedral thanksgiving service

Celebrations to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

The royal family will be out in force for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the Queen's absence at a special service of thanksgiving.

The Prince of Wales is set to represent his mother after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the monarch had suffered "discomfort" following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

The Queen will miss the thanksgiving service, Buckingham Palace announced

North of the border, the Princess Royal will see penguins at Edinburgh Zoo as members of the royal family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

She will be joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, on her visit to the Scottish capital on Friday.

Anne will join children for an animal handling session in the Rainforest Room at the zoo, before visiting the penguin enclosure.

She will then visit HMS Albion and inspect a Guard of Honour before boarding the ship.

On the flight deck of the amphibious assault vessel the princess will meet members of the ship's company and representatives from charities across Scotland supported by the Queen and Anne as patrons, before cutting a commemorative cake.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

William and Kate will travel to Cardiff on Saturday to meet some of Wales's best-known performers before a Platinum Jubilee celebration concert.

They will meet the crew behind the event at Cardiff Castle, learning about the lighting, sound and visual effects for the show before helping with the final preparations.

The couple will also watch rehearsals and meet Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, both hosting the show which will feature Mike Peters from The Alarm, singer Bonnie Tyler, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.

The performances will finish at 7pm and the crowds can then watch the Platinum Party at the Palace on giant screens in the castle grounds.

Over the extended Jubilee bank holiday weekend the Earl and Countess of Wessex will carry out two engagements in Northern Ireland.

Sophie and Edward will meet children taking part in multicultural street performances, join in with art and craft sessions, and speak to people sharing their personal memories of meeting the Queen.