The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathdral to a mixed reception.

While there was some cheers for the couple who have flown in from their home in California to join the Royal family for the Jubilee celebrations, there was also a few jeers heard.

The couple were seen briefing yesterday for Trooping the Colour, but were not among the 'working royals' seen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Read more: Queen's Jubilee: Edinburgh Castle's beacon lit as part of celebrations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie arrived for the service, but Mr Johnson also received boos from the crowds.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Paul's Cathedral

The royal family were out in force for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the Queen's absence at a special service of thanksgiving.

The Prince of Wales is set to represent his mother after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

She suffered "discomfort" following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

The Queen, 96 and facing ongoing mobility difficulties, will be watching the ceremony on television on Friday as she rests at Windsor Castle.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accompanied by her husband Peter Murrell

Also attending the service was Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accompanied by her husband Peter Murrell.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St Paul's to loud cheers and waved to the public as they walked up the steps to the cathedral.

The duchess is wearing a pale yellow dress and matching fascinator.