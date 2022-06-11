What is it?
A pair of augmented reality glasses that also act as a 3D screen that fills your vision.
Good points?
Looking on the face of it like a snazzy pair of sunglasses, the Nreal Air hides its smart functions to the outside world. On the other side of the glass lies a world of entertainment ready to be tapped into.
The spy-esque gadget is sleek looking and lightweight yet provides a transparent display that can simulate a whopping cinema-sized 510cm (201in) 1080P FHD flicker-free screen.
An impressive internal spring hinge mechanism allows the temples (arms) to flex a further 40 degrees than normal spectacles and thus aid comfort while also cater for larger heads.
The aforementioned arms can also be adjusted to three positions for finding an ideal viewing angle, while the fingerprint resistant and anti-reflection coatings ensure your vision and experience isn’t tainted.
Other features include 3DoF (degrees of freedom) head tracking, two open-ear speakers and dual microphone array with noise cancellation.
The MR Space mode provides access to 3D applications and webpages which, although visually more appealing, also aids navigation and productivity.
Bad points?
The glasses require a physical connection to your smartphone via USB-C cable to function. This restriction is essentially a minor one but may impede some gameplay. It’s also easy to forget you are tethered and unwittingly yank the cable.
Best for ...
Those who want an immersive entertainment environment no matter where they are and aspire to owning the cutting edge of technology.
Avoid if ...
You have ever uttered the words “I need to cut back on my screen time” as this will only feed the flames of that bad habit.
Score: 9/10.
Nreal Air Augmented Reality Glasses, £399.99 (ee.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here