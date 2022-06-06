Two more cases of monkeybox have been confirmed in Scotland as the total number of cases in the UK rose to 302. 

The UK Health Secruity Agency (UKHSA) said a further 73 case had been identified in England, alongside two more in Wales and two in Scotland.

This brings the total number confirmed in the UK to 302 as of June 5.

The UKHSA said there are currently 287 confirmed cases in England, 10 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

