Three decades after she wrote it, singer Kate Bush finds herself back in the UK top 10 with her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).
Got a greatest hits compilation out?
Not a bit of it. In fact she is as surprised as everybody else. No, it’s due to something far, er, stranger – sci-fi smash Stranger Things. The show, set in 1986, has just returned to streaming platform Netflix for a much-anticipated fourth season and a certain song features very prominently on the soundtrack.
Why Kate Bush?
Well, at the risk of running plot spoilers it’s the music of choice for the show’s troubled teenager, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). The song plays on a loop on her Walkman as she prowls the corridors of Hawkins High School seeking solace from the death of her brother (impaled on a monstrous alien tentacle in the season three finale) and her mother’s drinking.
How does it go again?
What you hear mostly in the show is the haunting chorus: “If I only could/I’d make a deal with God/And I’d get him to swap our places”. The song features on Bush’s double platinum 1985 album The Hounds Of Love and along with Wuthering Heights is one of her most famous and recognisable songs. It reached number three in the singles charts in that year. It’s hard to believe that Stranger Things, a hymn to all things 1980s, made it to season four without deploying the work of the iconic singer somehow. But they did so they’re making up for it now.
And now the song has charted ...
Yes indeed. Season four of Stranger Things was released on Friday May 27 and within days Running Up That Hill had hit number one on iTunes in the US and the UK. In the official British charts released last Friday it debuted at number eight, ahead of Ed Sheeran. On a single day last week, the song notched up nearly a million plays on Spotify, something only a small handful of megastars normally manage.
What does Kate Bush say?
The singer is famously reclusive and not generally given to public pronouncements, but she has issued a statement on Fish People, her official website. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released,” she writes. “It features the song Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world … It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”
She’s pleased then?
Sounds like it. By the by, Musical Youth’s Pass The Dutchie also features prominently in Stranger Things though it remains to be seen if they will profit similarly. Here's hoping.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel