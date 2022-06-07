A Dutch court is examining evidence and prosecutors are expected to make sentencing demands in the trial of two suspects in the fatal shooting of crime reporter Peter de Vries.
Mr de Vries, 64, was gunned down almost a year ago, triggering a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam's increasingly violent drugs underworld.
Prosecutors suspect a 21-year-old Dutchman identified only as Delano G of shooting Mr de Vries at close range in an Amsterdam city centre street on July 6 2021.
The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later.
If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Prosecutors say the two suspects were arrested less than an hour after the shooting in a getaway car on a motorway near The Hague with the weapon used to shoot Mr de Vries still in the car.
G has refused to answer questions about his alleged involvement.
The alleged getaway driver, a Polish man, Kamil E, on Tuesday denied involvement in the shooting.
Prosecutors have not publicly identified a suspect they believe gave the order to kill Mr de Vries.
Mr de Vries' son and daughter are expected to make victim impact statements to the Amsterdam District Court later on Tuesday.
Lawyers for the suspects are scheduled to speak at a separate hearing next week.
Judges are scheduled to deliver verdicts on July 14.
Mr de Vries made his name as a crime journalist who reported on and wrote a bestselling book about the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.
Later in his career he campaigned to resolve cold cases.
Before his shooting, Mr de Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an "oiled killing machine".
The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019 and is currently standing trial.
