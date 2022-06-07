Moscow's UN ambassador walked out of the Security Council after the EU accused Russia of using food supplies as "a stealth missile against developing countries" and blamed the Kremlin for the looming global food crisis.
European Council President Charles Miche addressed Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia directly at the council meeting, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odessa a few weeks ago.
That was "because of Russian warships in the Black Sea," and Moscow's attacks on transport infrastructure and grain storage facilities, and its tanks, bombs and mines that are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting, he said.
"This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilising entire regions," Mr Michel said.
"Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone."
He also accused Russian forces of stealing grain from areas it has occupied "while shifting the blame of others", calling this "cowardly" and "propaganda, pure and simple".
Mr Nebenzia walked out during the briefing, giving Russia's seat to another diplomat.
Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky tweeted later on Telegram's Russian channel that Mr Michel's comments were "so rude" that the Russian ambassador left the Security Council chamber.
The Security Council meeting was supposed to focus on sexual violence during the war in Ukraine but Russia's invasion and the consequences, especially on global food shortages and rising prices, were also raised.
Mr Michel gave strong backing to efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get a package agreement that would allow grain exports from Ukraine and ensure that Russian food and fertiliser have unrestricted access to global markets.
Ukraine and Russia together produce almost a third of the world's wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia and its ally Belarus are the world's number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertiliser.
Mr Guterres warned last month that global hunger levels "are at a new high", with the number of people facing severe food insecurity doubling in just two years from 135 million before the Covid-19 pandemic to 276 million today. He said more than 500,000 people are living in famine conditions - an increase of more than 500% since 2016.
Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council on Monday his country remains committed to finding solutions to prevent the global food crisis and is ready to create "the necessary conditions" to resume exports from the key southern port of Odesa.
"The question is how to make sure that Russia does not abuse the trade route to attack the city itself," he said.
Mr Kyslytsya said the question has become more relevant since four Russian missiles hit a plant in the capital Kyiv on Sunday where freight cars that carry grain to Ukrainian ports were being repaired.
"It means all Putin's fairy tales about his readiness to facilitate Ukrainian wheat export that he so eloquently tells his rare interlocutors remain too far removed from reality," the Ukrainian ambassador said.
Nonetheless, "we continue our work with the UN and partners to ensure the functioning of the maritime rules for the expert for Ukrainian agricultural products", Mr Kyslytsya added.
"As a first step," he said, "Russia must withdraw its naval forces in the maritime waters around Ukraine and provide security guarantees against attacks in ports" and against commercial ships."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here