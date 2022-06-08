A worker who died at a windfarm construction site in Shetland has been named as Liam MacDonald. 

Emergency services were called to one of Viking Energy's windfarm sites at Upper Kergord on Sunday, June 5. 

The 23-year-old, who was from the Tain area in the Highlands, died at the scene. 

The Health and Safety Executive will conduct an investigation into the incident. 

Energy giant SSE Renewables is leading the Viking Energy project which will see 103 turbines built around Shetland.

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings previously said: “We are devastated by today’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”