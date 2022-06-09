Having a migraine could be a result of various migraine conditions. The types of headaches are classified by when they happen, what side(s) of the head are affected, and symptoms of migraine attacks. The most common types of migraine conditions include cluster headaches, chronic headaches, and medication overuse headaches.

These severe headaches usually happen during waking hours and result from internal and external migraine triggers such as foods eaten, amount of exercise, stress, and hormone changes.

However, not all migraine conditions happen in the daytime. Some migraines happen during sleep, called sleep headaches. Sleep headaches are a rare type of migraine that can cause severe pain and last from a few minutes to a few hours.

What Causes Sleep Headaches

The correlation between sleep and migraines has been researched extensively by numerous neurology experts. Migraine headaches are considered a neurological disorder, and like other neurological disorders, migraines can be triggered by sleep.

There are two types of sleep headaches: primary and secondary. The primary type of sleep headache is not caused by another health condition and is the more common type. The secondary type of sleep headache is a result of another health condition, such as a brain tumour, infection, or obstructive sleep apnea.

Sleep headaches can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Sleeping on your back

Sleeping for too long or getting poor sleep

Snoring

Having a cold or the flu

Dehydration

Stress

Bruxism (teeth grinding and clenching)

Sleep headaches are thought to result from irregularities with hormones produced as part of the body's circadian rhythm through the hypothalamus. The circadian rhythm regulates the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. This hormone imbalance can cause the blood vessels in the brain to dilate, which may lead to a headache.

As a result, those who suffer from sleep headaches are often woken up suddenly by the pain and are unable to go back to sleep until it has subsided. This is why sleep headaches can also be colloquially referred to as "alarm clock headaches".

How Are Sleep Headaches Treated?

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment for sleep headaches. Treatment will vary depending on the underlying cause of your headaches. However, some treatment options that may be recommended include:

Supplements

Supplements such as melatonin or CBD oil may be recommended to treat sleep headaches. Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced by the body and helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. For those with headaches related to sleep deprivation or insomnia, taking a melatonin supplement may help regulate the sleep cycle and reduce the occurrence of headaches.

Alternative and integrative healthcare specialists have, in some cases, suggested the use of CBD oil to treat sleep headaches. CBD oil is a derivative of cannabis that does not contain the psychoactive component THC, which is responsible for the "high" associated with marijuana use.

While research is still ongoing, many clinical studies have been published by the American Migraine Foundation and PubMed, detailing the benefits of CBD oil for various conditions, including migraine headache symptoms.

We recommend Blessed CBD as the best CBD oil to try for migraines and headaches. Learn more about their award-winning CBD oils by clicking here.

Medication

Currently, there is no cure for migraine headaches, sleep-related or otherwise. However, there are numerous medications that can be prescribed as preventive and abortive therapies to reduce the frequency of attacks or relieve the symptoms associated with sleep headache pain.

Over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, paracetamol, and other NSAID painkillers can be effective in relieving pain and inflammation. Prescription medications that may be recommended include triptans (such as sumatriptan or zolmitriptan), ergotamines, anti-epileptic drugs, and antidepressants.

If sleep headaches are caused by sinus congestion, a doctor may prescribe a decongestant such as pseudoephedrine or phenylephrine.

Technologies

Unlike other types of migraine, sleep migraines may be treated with the use of various technologies designed to counteract conditions that affect sleep patterns causing early morning headaches.

CPAP machines (continuous positive airway pressure) are often prescribed to those who suffer from sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a condition where the airway becomes blocked during sleep, leading to pauses in breathing and a reduction in oxygen levels. Sleep apnea can cause poor sleep quality and cause or exacerbate headache-related symptoms.

With a CPAP machine, patients wear a mask that delivers pressurised air into the throat, keeping the airway open and preventing pauses in breathing, promoting a better sleep cycle and reducing the chance of experiencing a headache in the morning.

Another technology that may be used to prevent sleep headaches is called LightBox therapy. Usually used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder, this therapy helps the body regulate its natural sleep-wake cycle by exposing the patient to bright light for a set period of time each day.

Behavioural Therapy

Stress from work or personal life can often be a trigger for sleep headaches. In some cases, behavioural therapy may be recommended to help address the underlying stressors and improve sleep habits. Behavioural therapies may include relaxation techniques, cognitive-behavioural therapy, and stress management skills.

By learning to manage and control stress, migraineurs can often lower their chances of experiencing a sleep headache.

How Are Sleep Headaches Diagnosed?

A neurologist or headache specialist will need to diagnose a sleep headache condition. The neurologist will ask about your symptoms and perform a physical examination. They may also order some tests, such as an MRI or CT scan, to rule out any other health conditions that may be causing your headaches.

A person is considered to have a sleep headache disorder such as hypnic headache if they experience cephalalgia (headache pain) that wakes them up from sleep (usually between 4am to 9am) and other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

To help a headache specialist or neurologist accurately diagnose sleep headaches, it is essential to keep a headache diary that chronicles sleep problems, sleep patterns, medications taken, and lifestyle factors that may be potential headache triggers.

How to Reduce Sleep Headache Frequency

Treatment options for sleep headaches can only do so much to reduce their occurrence and severity. Many healthcare professionals agree that in conjunction with treatment options, it is essential for those suffering from sleep headaches to practice good sleep hygiene by adhering to the following:

1. Establish a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day.

2. Avoid sleeping during the day.

3. Reduce stress levels through exercise, yoga, massage, or other methods.

4. Keep a journal to track food and drink intake as well as symptoms.

5. Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bedtime.

6. Maintain a cool, comfortable environment in the bedroom.

7. Use a noise machine or earplugs to create a calm environment conducive to sleep.

8. Wear comfortable pyjamas and use comfortable bedding.

9. Stretch or do relaxation exercises before bedtime.

10. Limit screen time before bed, including laptops and smartphones.

Following these tips can help reduce the occurrence of sleep headaches and improve overall sleep quality. However, to get the best results, it is important to work with a healthcare professional to determine the best treatment plan for you.

The Bottom Line

Sleep disorders can cause a range of problems, including sleep headaches. If you are experiencing regular headaches in the morning, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional to diagnose and treat sleep headaches correctly.

Treatment options are available to help reduce the occurrence and severity of sleep headaches, but good sleep hygiene is essential for getting the best results. Practising healthy sleep habits can improve overall sleep quality and help reduce the frequency of sleep headaches. We recommend trying natural CBD oil products from Blessed CBD as a potential treatment option for waking up with headaches.