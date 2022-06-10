With over 1,000 casino sites that accept Canadian players, Canada is one of the biggest online gambling markets in the world. But how do you decide which site is the best for you? Keep reading to discover the top 10 options and choose the best Canadian online casino for you.

Choosing the right casino is extremely important when gambling online. With literally thousands of them available around the world, there is no shortage of gambling sites that do their best to rip off their players by looking for ways not to pay out their winnings.

That said, there are also legit online casinos that accept players from Canada and offer a fair gambling experience. If you want to play real money casino games online in 2022, it is important you choose well.

As browsing through all the available options is extremely time-consuming and frankly quite difficult, this page is here to help. Here is a list of the top 10 online casinos available in Canada, based on user reviews, reputation, bonus offers, game selection, and other important factors.

Our Top Online Casinos Canada in 2022

Based on expert findings, here are our top 10 casino sites for players from Canada:

Keep reading to learn more about each of the listed casinos and find out which is the best one for you.

Our #1 spot as the top online casino for Canadian players goes to King Billy Casino. This big and established online casino has a great reputation. It is licensed in Curaçao but popular in many countries around the world. At King Billy, you can enjoy a huge selection of games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, live dealer games, progressive jackpot games, and more.

With a helpful live chat available 24/7, fast withdrawals, and a wide range of supported payment methods that includes many cryptocurrencies and Canadian favourite Interac among many others, King Billy ticks all the boxes.

If you add to that a generous welcome bonus that can get you $2500 in bonus money and 250 free spins over your first four deposits, it is easy to see why this site is so popular amongst Canadians.

Opting to focus solely on casino games, King Billy Casino does not offer sports betting. So, if you like to bet on sports, eSports, or any other events, perhaps the following site will be a better option for you.

Leon Casino is another great option, especially for players who like to play casino games and also place sports bets. Licensed in Curaçao and Kahnawake, Leon Casino covers pretty much all types of online gambling, including thousands of slots, live dealer casino games, eSports betting, and many others. It even has its own Android app, which can be a great plus for mobile players. Perhaps the only thing missing is a poker room.

At Leon Casino, you can deposit and withdraw funds using tens of payment methods, including debit cards, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others. If you are interested in a welcome bonus, Leon Casino will match your first deposit up to $250. The registration process is super easy and quick, so you can start playing almost right away.

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and Sweden’s Spelinspektionen, Bethard Casino holds certificates from two of the most reputable iGaming regulators. It offers a broad selection of slots and live casino games.

What sets Bethard Casino apart from the rest of the casinos popular in Canada is its selection of betting opportunities on fantasy sports. On top of pre-match and live bets on football, hockey, and other “classical” sports, you can place bets on a wide range of fantasy sports and eSports.

Canadian players who sign up for an account at this casino can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus up to $200, as well as up to 250 free spins.

Another great casino popular in Canada, Wazamba Casino welcomes newly registered with a welcome bonus of 100% up to $750, on top of which you can also get up to 200 free spins. It boasts a wide collection of casino games and sports betting opportunities, thanks to which you will be able to find and enjoy your favourites.

On top of its great selection of casino games and sports betting opportunities, Wazamba Casino offers unique features, such as its unique VIP program, which will allow you to earn rewards and watch your progress thanks to achievements and leaderboards.

Wazamba holds a Curaçao license and its customer support is fast and professional, with the casino going out of their way to keep their players happy.

Booi Casino is also licensed in Curaçao and stands out from the crowd thanks to its amazing selection of live dealer casino games, such as live blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, Deal or No Deal Live, Dream Catcher, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and many others.

The site’s selection of slots is also great, and it allows you to find your favourite games quickly thanks to well-designed filters and search functionality.

Booi Casino is licensed in Curaçao and operates a 24/7 live chat customer support, so there is always someone to reach out to. Its website is modern, and it offers a regular cashback to all players. Its welcome bonus is a deposit bonus of 200% up to $300, which will allow you to boost your balance the first time you make a real money deposit.

If you are looking for an extremely safe gambling experience, Magic Red will be a great online casino for you.

It is part of a big and established group of gambling sites, which means it will be able to pay out even the biggest of wins without any issues. Also, Magic Red Casino holds licenses from some of the most reputable iGaming authorities, including the UK’s Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Sweden’s Spelinspektionen, and the Danish Gaming Authority.

On top of the safety of an established casino brand, you will be able to enjoy a wide selection of slots and table games, regular promotions, as well as a welcome bonus of 100% up to $200 and up to 100 free spins.

Maria Casino is part of the Kindred Group, one of the biggest groups of online casinos that operates huge brands like Unibet or Bingo.com and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange. If you are looking for an established online gambling site that’s available in Canada and has a great reputation, Maria Casino is a great choice for you.

It is an especially great option for high rollers, thanks to the casino’s size, being operated by a company as established as the Kindred Group, as well as the fact that there are no withdrawal limits. That means that you will be able to withdraw even the biggest of wins quickly, without having to go through the struggle of withdrawal limits that are present on most casino sites in Canada.

Maria Casino offers slots from a huge range of game providers, including progressive jackpot slots, as well as the increasingly popular live dealer games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and others. New players can take advantage of a 50% first deposit bonus up to €50.

Oshi Casino is a medium-sized gambling site licensed in Curaçao with slots from a huge selection of game providers, live dealer games, high withdrawal limits and a 24/7 live chat. It offers a great overall gambling experience but is especially good for Canadian players who prefer cryptocurrency payments.

New players can opt in for a welcome bonus of 150% up to $500 and up to 200 free spins, as well as a second and third deposit bonus. On top of that, Oshi Casino offers daily reload bonuses and a VIP program with which you can use to get rewards in the form of regular cashback bonuses.

Playfrank is a relatively smaller online casino licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. It offers a wide range of over 1500 casino games, most of which are slots, but what stands out is Playfrank’s range of live dealer games, which include live roulette, live blackjack, live baccarat, and more.

Playfrank offers casino players from Canada a welcome bonus of 100% up to $100 and 50 free spins. Additionally, both new and existing players can take advantage of daily challenges to battle for rewards. Daily challenges reset each 24 hours.

Queenspins is a relatively new casino, which has been established just in 2021. Despite being so young, it covers all basics of online gambling well. It has a wide range of games, including jackpot slots and live dealer games, and it offers a huge package of welcome bonuses, thanks to which new players from Canada can get up to $5000 in bonus funds over the course of their first 10 deposits.

It starts with a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $500, continues by up to nine other deposit bonuses of 50% up to $500 each. All of these bonuses come with wagering requirements of 50x the bonus value, which is within the industry standard range.

How to Choose the Best Real Money Casino for You

Now, you have an overview of 10 of the best online casinos available in Canada. Choosing from the top 10 is much easier than choosing from 1,000+ gambling sites available to Canadian players, however, it can still be a challenge for some players.

To help you make the right choice, you can see a highlight next to each listed casino. If you have specific preferences, these pinpointed qualities can help you decide.

If you still cannot decide, the best thing to do is to click each of the links, browse the casinos’ websites for a few minutes, and see which site appeals to you the most. Whichever of the 10 best casinos in the list above you choose, you should be treated fairly and enjoy a good playing experience.

Regardless of which casino you choose, always remember to play responsibly and reach out for help if gambling starts getting out of hand.

This article is brought to you by KB Systems and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.