The UK economy has shrunk for the second month in a row in April prompting further recession fears.
Gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, fell by 0.3% in April - the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.
While experts had been expecting growth of 0.1% in April, the month-on-month drop in GDP was the biggest contraction since January 2021 and follows a fall of 0.1% in March.
The ONS said it marked the first time GDP has fallen for two months in a row since March and April 2020, when the pandemic first hit and sent the economy tumbling.
Economists believe a technical recession – as defined by two successive quarters of falling GDP – could still be avoided, but there is no doubt that the economic outlook has worsened in recent months.
It comes as the cost-of-living crisis has created a huge setback in the recovery of the economy from the pandemic.
Economists believe a technical recession – as defined by two successive quarters of falling GDP – may yet be avoided, but there is no doubt that the economic outlook has worsened in recent months.
Petrol costs have hit new records, with the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol rising past £100 for the first time last week.
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, from 1% to 1.25%, to try to rein in rampant inflation.
Samuel Tombs, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, is forecasting the economy to contract overall between April and June as the cost-of-living crisis hits hard, but still believes the UK will dodge a full-blown recession.
He said: “A recession – two quarters of negative growth – remains unlikely.
“Households’ real disposable incomes should rise in both the third and fourth quarters now that the Chancellor has announced an extra £15 billion in grants during these quarters, equal to nearly 2% of their likely income.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here