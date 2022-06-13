A Scottish castle featured in the hit series Outlander reopened to the public on Monday after a year-long closure.

Doune Castle, near Stirling, was forced to close last year while Historic Environment Scotland (HES) carried out a crucial inspection of high-level masonry in the visitor attraction.

It is known for doubling as Castle Leoch in Outlander, the television series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

The Perthshire fortification also featured in the pilot for the Game of Thrones as Winterfell.

Iconic historic attractions across Scotland were forced to close after HES inspectors established there were risks of falling masonry in June 2021.

A special access corridor has now been put in place at the building and visitors can once again see the interior of the castle. This includes the courtyard, basement, and many of the smaller chambers.

Director of marketing and engagement at HES Stephen Duncan said: "We are delighted to be able to reopen the interior of the castle once more after access restrictions were put in place for essential high masonry work.

“We know how keen visitors are to enjoy the castle, which is an iconic site and has featured in a wealth of productions, including most recently in Outlander.

“The castle and the surrounding village are a hugely popular destination, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back through the castle doors so they can enjoy this much-loved heritage attraction once again.”

HES said that some minor access restrictions will remain in place for ongoing conservation work.