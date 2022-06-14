Several Scottish spots have been named among Tripadvisor's winners of its 2022 Travellers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards.

The awards reveal all the must-do activities across the world, also revealing hidden gems and off-the-beaten-track locations.

And experiences across the UK have gained global recognition, including a Drag Queen Disco Diva Tour - Silent Disco Walking Tour in London, a Peaky Blinders Tour of Liverpool, a London Pub Crawl and a Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh.

As the summer travel season heats up the Travellers’ Choice Awards are the ultimate resource of tried-and-true experiences and are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over the past 12 months.

Arthur's seat. Credit: Tripadvisor

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at Tripadvisor, said: “Today, I’m thrilled to announce the winners of the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Things to Do Awards, celebrating the past year’s most amazing tours and activities.

"From a luxurious food-filled evening to a long-haul trek, there is something for every traveller on this list. Tripadvisor offers an unparalleled platform to find and book things to do, so check out this year’s winners to discover the tours and activities travellers say you can’t miss!”

Curated by travellers within Tripadvisor’s community, these experiences will bring your holiday itinerary to the next level.

Scotland's top experiences named among Tripadvisor's UK winners

The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience, Edinburgh

The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience, Edinburgh. Credit: Tripadvisor

In third place of the UK's top experiences and the UK winner of the best food experience is the Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh.

Described as "90 minutes of chocolate heaven", you can tour the tasting room to find a chocoholic's dream of 40 kinds of the sweet treat.

Find out more via the Tripadvisor website.

The Mountebank Comedy Walk of Edinburgh, Edinburgh

The Mountebank Comedy Walk of Edinburgh, Edinburgh. Credit: Tripadvisor

Coming in sixth place, the Mountebank Comedy Walk of Edinburgh needs to be on your bucket list.

This walking tour of the capital's Old Town is where "comedy club meets history class," Tripadvisor says.

Find out more via the Tripadvisor website.

Inverness Bike Tour a 2 hours guided bike tour around the Waterways of Inverness

Inverness Bike Tour a 2 hours guided bike tour around the Waterways of Inverness. Credit: Tripadvisor

A two-hour bike tour in Inverness has been named the best Nature and Outdoor activity experience in the UK.

Taking in the scenic landscape, you can ride along the River Ness and The Caledonian Canal on this Waterways Tour.

Find out more via the Tripadvisor website.

Scotland's top attractions named among UK winners

Scottish Crannog Centre. Credit: Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor has also named four beloved tourist attractions among the UK's winners this year.

The highest on the list was the ancient volcano Arthur's Seat which forms most of Edinburgh's Holyrood Park.

The capital's Royal Yacht Britannia and the National Museum of Scotland rank in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Rounding up the Scottish winners is the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore.

Located on the banks of Loch Tay, the 5-star reconstruction of an early Iron Age loch-dwelling came in ninth place on the list.