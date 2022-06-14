A LUXURY Swiss watch brand worn by the rich and famous from Hollywood star Brad Pitt to Formular 1 racing champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has opened its first stand alone store in Scotland.

World-renowned Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer has launched its first standalone boutique in Scotland after teaming up with jewellers Beaverbrooks which reopened its Glasgow store in Silverburn shopping centre.

Family-owned jeweller, Beaverbrooks, has undergone an extensive refit, upscaling its footprint in the shopping centre with the introduction of a new luxury boutique from premium watchmaker, TAG Heuer – the first of its kind in the country.

Creating new jobs in the region, the new boutique features a selection of TAG Heuer’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces, including Special Editions such as the sought-after Carrera Porsche timepieces.

With 71 stores across the UK, the national jeweller has continued to expand its luxury offering over recent months – the new TAG Heuer boutique is the seventh addition to the Beaverbrooks portfolio and the second to be opened by the brand over the last year.

TAG Heuer has opened at Glasgow's Silverburn in partnership with Beaverbrooks

Located next door to the brand-new boutique, the existing Beaverbrooks store has also undergone a significant refurbishment to create a more immersive shopping experience for customers. The revamped store has also introduced an exclusive ‘diamond room’, ideal for shoppers looking to browse for special moments, with a range of luxury bridal pieces, alongside its extensive selection of diamonds, jewellery and watches from leading brands.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open its first luxury boutique in Scotland next to our refitted Silverburn store.

“The shopping centre is the perfect location for the new boutique, and with our new-look store with a dedicated diamond room for browsing special items, we’re confident it will be very popular with customers. We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of personal customer service, expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery - for our customers, both local and further afield.”

Heather Pitches, Store Manager at Beaverbrooks Silverburn, said: “Our team is so excited to be part of the first TAG Heuer boutique of its kind in Scotland, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to building our expertise and providing the very best service to our customers. We know the new boutique will offer an elevated, luxury experience to shoppers at Silverburn, and we’re so pleased to be able to open our doors to customers with our exceptional offering which includes a private dedicated ‘diamond room’ for those extra special, personal purchases.”

Rob Diver, Managing Director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said they were excited to continue their 2022 retail expansion plan with the opening of the first ever TAG Heuer Boutique in Scotland with long standing partner Beaverbrooks.

Mr Diver said: "The new boutique is located in Silverburn Shopping Centre outside of Glasgow and will offer the full TAG Heuer experience with the brands’ infamous collections along with Special Editions such as the sought-after Carrera Porsche timepieces. The team will welcome new customers into the boutique sharing their expertise in the search of the perfect timepiece.”