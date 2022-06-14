THE world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team with assessment days planned in Glasgow in July.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline to join their team and to create "memorable moments for its customers."

They are looking for candidates that will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Read more: Slave trade history: Sir Geoff Palmer says work ahead could be challenging and uncomfortable

Applicants are required to submit an on-line application with an up-to-date CV in English, and a recent photograph.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue.

Emirates airbus A380 flying into Glasgow Airport

Emirates’ cabin crew team represents 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in more than 130 cities on six continents utilising a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. It operates a daily Glasgow service.

Read more: Scottish first as luxury Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer opens store

A spokesman said: "Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees. All Emirates crew are based in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai."

Emirates has been flying to the UK for 35 years and will be offering 110 weekly flights from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow airports by October 2022.

To apply go to https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/