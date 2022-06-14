THE world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team with assessment days planned in Glasgow in July.
The Dubai-based Emirates airline to join their team and to create "memorable moments for its customers."
They are looking for candidates that will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.
Read more: Slave trade history: Sir Geoff Palmer says work ahead could be challenging and uncomfortable
Applicants are required to submit an on-line application with an up-to-date CV in English, and a recent photograph.
Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue.
Emirates’ cabin crew team represents 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in more than 130 cities on six continents utilising a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. It operates a daily Glasgow service.
Read more: Scottish first as luxury Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer opens store
A spokesman said: "Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees. All Emirates crew are based in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai."
Emirates has been flying to the UK for 35 years and will be offering 110 weekly flights from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow airports by October 2022.
To apply go to https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here