With our busy lives, it can be easy to let things slip - even something as important as our health.
And, according to Dr Luke Pratsides, lead GP at Numan (numan.com), "Men are notoriously bad at looking after their health."
For Pratsides, there are a few reasons behind this. One is knowledge, with the GP saying: "Men tend to be less knowledgeable about specific diseases and risk factors, compared to women. This lack of knowledge prevents men from seeking help unless symptoms cause substantial pain or immobility."
Women tend to be invited to more regular check-ups throughout their lives, including cervical cancer screenings and antenatal care. "Men, on the other hand, have no gender-specific screenings and may never come into contact with healthcare until asked to provide a stool sample in their 50s for the bowel cancer screening programme."
Next is perception. "In Europe, men are at greater risk for all leading causes of death, and are more likely to adopt unhealthy behaviour compared to women. Despite this, men are less likely to perceive themselves as at risk of health problems, and report better subjective health compared to women," Pratsides suggests. "This can be linked to health literacy, behaviour patterns and gender roles."
Society's attitude towards masculinity could also play a role. "Typical socialisation of men includes independence, fearlessness, toughness and avoiding emotional expression," says Pratsides - and this could discourage men from going to the doctor when something feels wrong.
If you're worried about your health, see your doctor or call 111 (999 if the issue is urgent). But if you want to improve your overall health on a day-to-day basis, you might want to take these simple steps...
1. Take a blood test
"A lot of health issues aren't visible, and can only be flagged with a blood test," suggests Pratsides. "Blood tests can measure your liver function, thyroid function, cholesterol levels and hormones.
"A blood test can help give you an understanding of your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, and allow you to catch any underlying health issues early, when they can be more easily treated."
2. Eat a nutritious diet
"Nutrient deficiencies can lead to all sorts of health problems, including hair loss and slow-healing wounds.
"Eating a balanced diet, rich in vitamins and minerals, will promote good bone health, boost immunity, lower your risk of type 2 diabetes and improve heart health."
3. Exercise
If you're able to get your body moving, it really is a no-brainer. "Physical activity is crucial, and improves several aspects of health. It reduces your risk of cardiovascular diseases, depression, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and several types of cancers," says Pratsides.
Exercise doesn't have to be a chore - why not try new things or play different sports, to find something that really makes you feel motivated and excited about working out.
"Excessive alcohol consumption puts you at risk of cancer, high blood pressure, liver and heart disease. It also increases depression and anxiety," Pratsides adds.
"Reducing your alcohol intake will improve your long-term health, boost your sleep quality and give you more energy."
5. Spend more time outdoors
Particularly as the weather warms up, this is an increasingly enjoyable thing to do - and Pratsides says there are "several health benefits to spending time outdoors".
Going al fresco can potentially help lower stress, he suggests. "Poor mental health is a huge concern for men. Being outdoors - especially exercising outdoors - is one of the easiest ways to boost your mood."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here