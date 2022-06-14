If you really want to rock his boat or switch things up a notch with just the right measure of thoughtfulness, liquid gifts are a lifesaver.
Whether it's a beer bundle with a wacky label, a prize red or a special edition whisky, we've rounded up some top drops to kick-start his Sunday...
1. Core Craft Beer Bundle with Bones Lager, £16.50, Beavertown Brewery
Offbeat is the buzzword for Beavertown's eye-catching labels - and we're confident he'll love tasting their new Bones lager out of a psychedelic skull tumbler glass. Other standouts include Neck Oil Session IPA, Gamma Ray American Pale Ale and Nanobot Super Session IPA.
2. PerfectDad Discovery Crate (12 Beers + Glass), £25, Beer Hawk
A carefully curated crate for the dad who can't decide if he wants a bottled blonde or wheat beer, or a can of IPA or stout - Beer Hawk have him covered with their dapper dozen. Features six mixed styles from 11 breweries worldwide, including France, Germany, UK and USA.
3. Faustino 1 Gran Reserva Rioja 2010, Spain, £17, Tesco
If a rich rioja is his go-to, and you're after a wine you can buy without hesitation, treat daddy dearest to this impressive red - rated 94 points by wine critic James Suckling. A smooth ride all the way with its forest floor of dark red fruits, hints of vanilla, soft spice, touch of tobacco leaf, oak and a sleek, long finish.
4. Penfolds Bin 8 Shiraz Cabernet 2019, South Australia, £26, Harrods
Famous for producing Grange, Australia's most iconic red, Penfolds' new limited-edition packs promise dad a tasting experience that's out of this world. This moon crater gift canister for Penfolds Bin 8 - part of Penfolds Venture Beyond programme - is ready to drink now, or to cellar. A classic blend of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, expect rich blackberry and cassis galore, hints of vanilla pod, softly integrated oak and an impressive long finish.
5. Personalised Elephant London Dry Gin Linen Gift Box, £36.90, Elephant Gin
The gateway to a gin with African botanicals at its heart, award-winning Elephant Gin is inspired by wildlife, with 15% of profits from each bottle going to elephant conservation projects. With 14 carefully selected herbs, roots and fruits, African herbs such as buchu and baobob are the focus here - and the personalised bottle belongs in his drinks cabinet all year round.
6. Loch Lomond Open Special Edition 2022, £45, 70cl, Loch Lomond Whiskies
Never mind his handicap, Loch Lomond are encouraging whisky lovers to swing into Father's Day with this special release to celebrate their partnership and 150th Open at St Andrew's in July. A single malt with the precision of a PGA star, it's aged in American oak casks, finished in claret red wine and described as having an exceptional character with soft fruit, creamy fudge sweetness and oak spice.
7. Della Vite Prosecco Rose DOC Millesimato 2021, Italy, £22.99, The Bottle Club
Because boys love a bit of blush too. The darling Delevingne sisters - Chloe, Poppy and Cara are behind this hypnotising shade of pink which tastes as good as it looks. Hailing from the Valdobbiadene prosecco region in Italy, these coral pink bubbles offer a beautiful stream of red berry fruit flavours, finishing fresh and fashionably on point.
8. Champagne Palmer & Co Blanc de Blancs NV, France, £53, Waitrose
The daddy of blanc de blancs champagne, Palmer & Co were crowned World Champion Classic Blanc de Blancs at the 2021 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships. Made exclusively from chardonnay grapes, the pale golden highlights, delicate silky palate, beguiling floral aromas, soft citrusy notes and hint of almonds in this fabulous fizz deserve his best flute. Cheers!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here