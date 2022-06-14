A PROTEST against deportation flights to Rwanda will be held in Glasgow's George Square on Tuesday evening.
The demo will coincide with the first flight expected to depart from the UK.
The Stop Offshore Detention to Rwanda event has been organised by the Refugee Survival Trust.
Read more: Slave trade history: Sir Geoff Palmer says work ahead could be challenging and uncomfortable
The Edinburgh-based charity posted on social media saying: "The Home Office schedules their first flight to remove people seeking asylum to Rwanda on 14th June.
"This plan must be stopped. People belong in our communities."
They are calling for no deportations to Rwanda and are encouraging people to join their gathering.
The demo comes as the Supreme Court rejected an appeal bid over a judge's refusal to block the removal of an asylum seeker due to be deported on the first flight from the UK to Rwanda under a controversial Government policy.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insisted the first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off on Tuesday but could not say how few people will be on it.
She told Sky News: "We are expecting to send the flight later today. I can't say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery. That is why we're doing this policy and that's why it's important we get the flight out today."
Asked if there could be no one on this flight, she said: "There will be people on the flight and if they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel