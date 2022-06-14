A PROTEST against deportation flights to Rwanda will be held in Glasgow's George Square on Tuesday evening.

The demo will coincide with the first flight expected to depart from the UK.

The Stop Offshore Detention to Rwanda event has been organised by the Refugee Survival Trust.

The Edinburgh-based charity posted on social media saying: "The Home Office schedules their first flight to remove people seeking asylum to Rwanda on 14th June.

"This plan must be stopped. People belong in our communities."

They are calling for no deportations to Rwanda and are encouraging people to join their gathering.

The processing tent erected next door to the Hope Hostel accommodation in Kigali, Rwanda where migrants from the UK are expected to be taken when they arrive.

The demo comes as the Supreme Court rejected an appeal bid over a judge's refusal to block the removal of an asylum seeker due to be deported on the first flight from the UK to Rwanda under a controversial Government policy.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insisted the first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off on Tuesday but could not say how few people will be on it.

She told Sky News: "We are expecting to send the flight later today. I can't say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery. That is why we're doing this policy and that's why it's important we get the flight out today."

Asked if there could be no one on this flight, she said: "There will be people on the flight and if they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight."