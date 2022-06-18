Twas a bit of a surprise to find out that there’s such a thing as Chenin Blanc day, but I guess the old girl deserves one for its tenacity at least. Its always been a curious grape with dedicated fans and lots of detractors, particularly when faced with the French versions but then South Africa came along.

Instead of focussing on sparkling or sweet wines as in the Loire valley, the South Africans started to produce cheap and cheerful styles or dry fruity wines which over the years have got better and better. In addition, more and more vineyards started to experiment with oak, and fermentation resulting in an increasing number of quality versions each year.