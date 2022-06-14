A Scottish teacher has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual offences against two boys.

Carole Ann White, 39, was sentenced to three years behind bars at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

She was found guilty of the sexual offences on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Detective Inspector David Lamont said she is now facing the "consequences of her predatory behaviour".

He added: "She was a teacher, and in a position of trust, at the time she carried out these offences.

"Her victims showed tremendous courage in making sure she was held accountable for her appalling actions.

"I hope this sentence provides a sense of closure for her victims and sends a clear message that all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.

"Together with partner agencies, we are committed to supporting victims of sexual crime.

"There is no place for sexual abuse, of any kind, and anyone with concerns should always contact police."