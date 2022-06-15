A cyclist has died following a crash in Argyll and Bute that also saw a pedestrian seriously injured.
The collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris, a cyclist and a pedestrian took place around 3.55pm on Tuesday, June 14, on the A815 near Sandbank, Dunoon.
Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian, the 63-year-old woman, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Meanwhile, the two women in the car were taken to Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley as a precaution.
Police closed the road for five hours while officers carried out a full investigation of the collision.
The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Hugh Niccolls, of the Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2204 of June 14.
