Hay fever suffers across Scotland, be prepared to have allergy medication on hand as pollen rates are set to rise across the country.
The Met Office is issuing a ‘high’ pollen forecast for Scotland south of Grampian and The Highlands.
This means there will be an increased amount of grass pollen airborne on warm, dry sunny days.
It comes after many places across the country were met with strong wind and wet weather last week.
But now with the sun out and a heatwave expected for much of the upcoming week, pollen levels are set to be very high for the next week.
Conditions are expected to continue until Friday, June 17 with pollen levels remaining high for a while after.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Grass and nettle pollen risk will rise substantially in warm weather. Spores: Cladosporium in warm, dry weather."
In a tweet shared by the weather forecaster, they said: "Pollen counts remain very high across England and Wales this week, but lower values are expected for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.”
What is a pollen allergy?
According to the Met Office, pollen is made up of very small particles that are released by plants and trees as part of their reproductive cycle.
It is an extremely fine powder and is spread by insects and the wind.
Pollen can cause significant irritation and inflammation in people who are allergic to it and can be inhaled by both humans and animals.
For those with an allergy, pollen triggers the antibody immunoglobulin E, which creates mucus and leads to symptoms such as congestion and sneezing.
How to reduce Hay fever symptoms
Keep windows and doors closed
As the weather gets warmer, you might be tempted to open a window or a door to let some fresh air in, however, this gives pollen an easy way into your home.
Increase light cleaning
Regularly dusting your blinds can help you out during pollen season
If you're heading outside at any point over the coming days, make sure to note the pollen and UV levels in your area and take precautions 🌺🕶️ pic.twitter.com/b5JpaHYgiM— Met Office (@metoffice) June 15, 2022
Stay on top of the laundry
You can reduce trapped pollen sticking to your bedding by washing it once a week and by washing your clothes when you’ve been outside.
Remove pollen from your skin
It's important that you cleanse your skin to clean the pollen off your skin.
You can find the Met Office pollen count near you on the website here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article