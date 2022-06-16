Nicola Sturgeon kicked off a new campaign for another independence vote on Tuesday.

The First Minister released a document laying out the economic and social differences between Scotland and other small countries, attributing the deficit to not having the full powers of an independent country.

She also promised a “significant update” in the near future on how such a vote could be held without the powers being granted by Westminster.

She recalled that when she was re-elected as First Minister last May it was on a “clear commitment to give the people of Scotland the choice of becoming an independent country”.

Throughout her speech in Bute House and in her answers to journalists, the First Minister accepted that Scotland becoming independent does not guarantee that things will improve.

But she said that not being independent in recent years has been to Scotland’s “great cost”.

On Thursday, June 16, the First Minister will be in parliament as she faces FMQs following the release of this document.

When is FMQs and how to watch the live stream?





FMQs is today, Thursday, June 16 at 12pm.

You can watch FMQs on the Parliament TV website here. This is also likely to be streamed on the Scottish Parliament Twitter and Facebook accounts.