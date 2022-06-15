A man has been charged in connection with a suspicious package that forced the evacuation of Buchanan Bus Station. 

Passengers were forced to leave the station around 12.15pm on June 8 after the package was reported to Police Scotland

Surrounding streets were cordoned off but it was later established that there was no risk to the public. 

A 50-year-old man has since been charged in connection and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 8.

“Around 12.15pm officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at Buchanan Bus Station.

“He has been released on undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sherriff Court at a later date.”