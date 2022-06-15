A doctor who raped a woman he met through Tinder has been sentenced to four years in jail.
Manesh Gill, 39, met his victim after setting up an account on the dating app under the name of Mike.
Prosecutors said while the Edinburgh GP had presented himself as a “responsible medic”, the “truth was very different” and he had abused the woman’s trust in a “most heinous way”.
The married doctor met the woman at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018 and persuaded her to come to his room after telling her the public toilets were out of order.
After having a drink in his room, she lapsed in and out of consciousness – with a jury finding Gill guilty of raping the woman while she was incapable of controlling her movements or providing consent.
Speaking after he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh, Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offences, said: “Manesh Gill abused the trust of a young woman in the most heinous way.
“He presented himself as a respectable medic but the truth was very different. His criminal behaviour has been ended by today’s sentence.”
READ MORE: Krishna Singh: GP sexually abused 48 patients over 35 years
Mr Robertson praised the woman for helping to convict Gill, saying: “The woman’s bravery in reporting this crime and assisting prosecution is commendable. Her determination and courage brought Gill to justice.
“We would urge any victim of similar offending to come forward and report it. They can be assured that the Crown is entirely committed to the effective prosecution of such crimes.”
Gill was also added to the Sex Offenders Register.
Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of Police Scotland’s public protection unit, said: “The conviction and sentencing of Gill sends a clear message to anyone found guilty of sexual offences, you will be brought to justice.
“Gill must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour.
“The victim has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling her story, and I would like to thank her for her assistance during our investigation. I hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure.
“We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse, we have specially-trained officers and work with partners to provide support to victims. I would encourage anyone to report sexual abuse in any form, as all reports will be thoroughly investigated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article