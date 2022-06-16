No one dreams of going to work unless you're the lucky gin-tern getting paid to drink gin and stay at a luxurious Scottish castle.

The leading drinks company, King's Hill, is offering the job of a lifetime for those partial to sipping the spirit.

The premium Scottish gin brand is looking for one lucky person to take on the tastiest summer gin-ternship going which will see them get paid to try their handcrafted gins.

Here's everything you need to know about the opportunity and how you could add the dream job to your CV.

A person holding a glass of gin. Credit: King's Hill

Become first Gin-tern for Scots premium gin brand King's Hill

“As summer draws closer, there’s nothing quite like sipping gin in the sun – it’s a special experience, and we wanted to take this to the next level for one lucky gin lover," Hannah Fletcher, Brand Manager for Tŷ Nant Water, which owns King’s Hill, said.

Ms Fletcher added: “Our distillery is nestled in a breath-taking location right on the outskirts of Edinburgh, so we also wanted to make sure our next Gin-tern would get the full King’s Hill experience. After all, there is no better place to enjoy our award-winning gin than here, right at the heart of the Scottish Pentland Hills!

“We’d like to invite anyone with a distinguished palate and a love for all things gin to apply and become our first-ever Gin-tern.”

On top of receiving a £500 salary, the lucky Gin-tern will be required to spend their working days relaxing in Dalhousie Castle.

The stunning castle hotel is located just eight miles from Edinburgh.

The successful applicant will enjoy daily gin sampling and be taken on a tour of the distillery.

King’s Hill gin is crafted from a "meticulous blend of twelve finely curated botanicals", the gin brand explains.

It is distilled in a traditional Copper Alembic Still in the Pentland Hills and is made from locally foraged Heather, Rosehips, Gorse and Elderflower to add smoothness, depth and character.

King's Hill bottles. Credit: King's Hill

How to apply for King's Hill dream gin drinker job

You can apply for the brand new position via an online form on the King's Hill Gin website.

The application includes filling in your personal contact information alongside 100 words explaining why you want to become a Gin-tern.

If you want to be within a chance of securing this unbelievable role, don't delay!

Applications close on Monday, July 18 - good luck!