Nicola Sturgeon is to face First Minister's Questions after launching a renewed case for a second Scottish Independence referendum on Tuesday.

The First Minister launched the opening independence documents alongside Greens co-leader and Government minister Patrick Harvie at Bute House.

The 72-paged book, titled Modern World: Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland?, is part of the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

Ahead of First Minister's Questions (FMQs), here's everything you need to know about the current plans and how they might affect you.

We could build a new Scotland.



Wealthier, fairer and happier.



A new series of papers will set out how an independent Scotland could work.



Explore more at https://t.co/GSg61IyPRY#ANewScotland pic.twitter.com/1uuGhs6Ztz — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 14, 2022

What did Nicola Sturgeon say in her IndyRef2 annoucement?





The first paper drew from the experiences of 10 similarly-sized countries to Scotland to demonstrate what could happen after an independence vote.

The document laid out the economic and social differences between Scotland and other small countries including Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, and Sweden.

It says these "comparator countries" are all richer than the UK, attributing the deficit to not having the full powers of an independent country.

Scottish Government Minister and Scottish Green Party Co-Leader Patrick Harvie (left) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at a press conference in Bute House in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

The other core arguments include comparing income inequality, employment and poverty rates, social mobility and gender pay gap among other factors.

The plans also stress that independence will not change Scotland "overnight" but Scots will have the opportunity to "build" a country like the ones it's being compared to.

You can now access the 'easy to read' version and the full paper via the Scottish Government website.

READ MORE: The 10 key points from the 'scene-setter' for an independent Scotland

READ MORE: Paper 'setting the scene for Scottish independence' published

What did Boris Johnson say about Nicola Sturgeon's IndyRef2 announcement?

Following the FM's announcement, Mr Johnson's official spokesperson said: “The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.

“We are confident that the people of Scotland want and expect their governments to be working together to focus on issues like the global cost-of-living challenges, like war in Europe and the issues that matter to their families and their communities."

What's next for the IndyRef 2 debate?





Why not Scotland?



Today, First Minister @NicolaSturgeon introduced the first in a series of papers.



They’ll give you the information you need to make an informed choice about our future.



Find out more about #ANewScotland at https://t.co/GSg61Iyi2q pic.twitter.com/fiQEUWd5SM — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 14, 2022

The First Minister confirmed that future parts of the “Building a New Scotland” series are already in development.

They are expected to address issues like international trade, defence, and currency.

Ms Sturgeon also promised a “significant update” in the near future on how such a vote could be held without the powers being granted by Westminster.

She also plans to hold 'IndyRef2' in October 2023 if her government secures legal approval.

Scots and MPs will also be eagerly listening to FMQs on Thursday for further details of the plans.

Find out how you can tune into FMQs, via our explainer here.