Nicola Sturgeon is to face First Minister's Questions after launching a renewed case for a second Scottish Independence referendum on Tuesday.
The First Minister launched the opening independence documents alongside Greens co-leader and Government minister Patrick Harvie at Bute House.
The 72-paged book, titled Modern World: Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland?, is part of the prospectus for an independent Scotland.
Ahead of First Minister's Questions (FMQs), here's everything you need to know about the current plans and how they might affect you.
We could build a new Scotland.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 14, 2022
Wealthier, fairer and happier.
A new series of papers will set out how an independent Scotland could work.
Explore more at https://t.co/GSg61IyPRY#ANewScotland pic.twitter.com/1uuGhs6Ztz
What did Nicola Sturgeon say in her IndyRef2 annoucement?
The first paper drew from the experiences of 10 similarly-sized countries to Scotland to demonstrate what could happen after an independence vote.
The document laid out the economic and social differences between Scotland and other small countries including Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Iceland, and Sweden.
It says these "comparator countries" are all richer than the UK, attributing the deficit to not having the full powers of an independent country.
The other core arguments include comparing income inequality, employment and poverty rates, social mobility and gender pay gap among other factors.
The plans also stress that independence will not change Scotland "overnight" but Scots will have the opportunity to "build" a country like the ones it's being compared to.
You can now access the 'easy to read' version and the full paper via the Scottish Government website.
READ MORE: The 10 key points from the 'scene-setter' for an independent Scotland
READ MORE: Paper 'setting the scene for Scottish independence' published
What did Boris Johnson say about Nicola Sturgeon's IndyRef2 announcement?
Following the FM's announcement, Mr Johnson's official spokesperson said: “The UK Government’s position is that now is not the time to be talking about another referendum.
“We are confident that the people of Scotland want and expect their governments to be working together to focus on issues like the global cost-of-living challenges, like war in Europe and the issues that matter to their families and their communities."
What's next for the IndyRef 2 debate?
Why not Scotland?— Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 14, 2022
Today, First Minister @NicolaSturgeon introduced the first in a series of papers.
They’ll give you the information you need to make an informed choice about our future.
Find out more about #ANewScotland at https://t.co/GSg61Iyi2q pic.twitter.com/fiQEUWd5SM
The First Minister confirmed that future parts of the “Building a New Scotland” series are already in development.
They are expected to address issues like international trade, defence, and currency.
Ms Sturgeon also promised a “significant update” in the near future on how such a vote could be held without the powers being granted by Westminster.
She also plans to hold 'IndyRef2' in October 2023 if her government secures legal approval.
Scots and MPs will also be eagerly listening to FMQs on Thursday for further details of the plans.
Find out how you can tune into FMQs, via our explainer here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here