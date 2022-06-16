Seabird conservationists have been left feeling “powerless” as bird flu was officially confirmed in the world’s largest Northern gannet colony on Bass Rock.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been spreading across Scotland, significantly impacting the great skua population on Shetland and has now been confirmed on the East coast of Scotland.
The Scottish Seabird Centre shared images of Bass Rock from April 2021 and June 2022 showing the extent of the impact of the virus on the massive bird population.
The island off the coast of North Berwick, where the conservation charity is based, is the home to more than 150,000 breeding gannets each year and is often described as a “wildlife spectacle”.
However, in recent weeks the number of dead birds washing up on the East Lothian shore has increased significantly – with experts now confirming the infection has been found in carcasses that were sampled.
The centre has now suspended all of its landing trips to Bass Rock to avoid causing disturbance to the colony and the minimise risks of spreading the disease. However, other wildlife trips are set to continue.
Susan Davies, chief executive of the charity, said: “We feel powerless. We can only watch and monitor the passage of the disease as it spreads through the colony.
“We need resources to undertake survey work – including by drone – in the coming weeks.
“This will enable us to get a better handle on the scale of impact and to better monitor the recovery of the colony in years to come.”
The full impact of the virus “may not be known for some time”.
Ms Davies added: “These birds are from the world’s largest northern gannet colony on the Bass Rock in East Lothian which is widely recognised as an amazing wildlife spectacle.
“Each day the story unfolds further on the island.
“Patches within the colony, which would have been packed tightly with noisy and boisterous gannets sharing the responsibility of protecting their precious eggs and feeding young chicks (gugas), are becoming more sparsely occupied as each day passes.”
Scots have been urged by officials to avoid touching any dead birds and to call Defra on 03459 335577.
The chief executive warned that wild bird colonies across the country are at risk as she urged for coordinated action in Scotland
She said: “This is not just about avian flu on the Bass Rock it is about the health and protection of seabird colonies across Scotland, which face multiple pressures not least from climate change, invasive species, pollution and over-fishing.
“The need for a Seabird Conservation Strategy and action plan for Scotland has never been more needed, and we urge Scottish Government to make rapid progress with this.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here