A tiny former post office in one of Scotland's most desirable coastal villages is up for sale, eight years after it closed amid local outcry.

Post Cottage in Arisaig is on the market for £60,000 and comes with lapsed planning permission to create a one-bedroomed cottage.

The property affords stunning views of Loch Nan Ceall and the silver sands that were made famous in the Bill Forsyth film Local Hero.

However, potential new owners are warned that a "complete renovation" would be required before they can enjoy village life as it has been completely stripped back to the original walls and flooring.

In 2009, local people reacted angrily to plans to close the busy post office as a film from that time shows.

The post office eventually closed in 2014 and the Arisaig community turned out in force to show their heartfelt appreciation to the MacEachen family, who had run it for many years. A service now operates in the village's Spar store.

Local Hero, which starred Burt Lancaster, Denis Lawson and Peter Capaldi was filmed in few different locations in Scotland but the beach and sunset scenes were all filmed close to Morar on Camusdarach Beach.

Scots actor Ewan MacGregor, who is the nephew of Denis Lawson, is among the celebrities who enjoy regular holiday trips to Arisaig.

The Old Library, a 200 year-old stone built stable that has been converted into a hotel with six rooms and the restaurant, is favoured by the Hollywood star.

Post Cottage is being marketed by Macphee Solicitors and Estage Agents.