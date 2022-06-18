Artist Aid Ukraine Edition

22-25 June. Free. The Pentagon Centre, 36/38 Washington Street, Glasgow, G3 8AZ.

100 Scottish artists are offering artworks for sale as part of a fundraising exhibition to raise money to support victims of the war in Ukraine. Some of the highlights include work from Glasgow-based Ukrainian artist Steven Skrynka as well as a specially created sculpture by Alexander Stoddart. Other artists include David Mach, Barbra Rae, Philip Braham and many others.

https://artistaidukraine.org/

Alasdair Gray’s Lanark: A World Made on Paper

18 June - 2 October. Free. Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, University Avenue, Glasgow, G12 0RG.

This exhibition is dedicated to the work of renowned writer and artist Alasdair Gray, marking the 40th anniversary of the publication of his first novel, Lanark: A life in four books. The two-room exhibition uncovers how Lanark, right, was made. Highlights include the artist’s design for the jacket cover of Lanark and designs for the title pages of the four books.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Yardworks Street Art & Graffiti Festival

18-19 June. Entry from £6.25. SWG3 Studio Warehouse, 100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG.

Over the course of two days, the Galvanizers Yard of SWG3 will be home to the work of urban artists across Glasgow, the UK and Europe. Visitors can experience murals created live from scratch as well as interactive workshops and much more.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Nesting by Gail Turpin

18 June-8 July. Free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Gail Turpin’s latest showcase of work features her close observation of found feathers and nests alongside the studies she made of these beautiful, complex structures. With artworks developed through drawing, monoprinting and collage, Nesting features works on paper, wood and fabric.

http://www.uprightgallery.com/

Wildlife Art – Prints and Poetry

18 June-31 July. Free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

The Scottish Ornithologists Club is hosting a double exhibition celebrating nature, prints and poetry. There are wood engravings in the corridors, alongside the poems they illustrate. In the main gallery, the poems of John Clare have been illustrated by Carry Akroyd.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk/

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years

18 June-23 October. Entry from £7.50. Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens, Kirkclady, KY1 1YG.

This exhibition, above, at Kirkcaldy Galleries features early paintings by Jack Vettriano, including nearly a dozen that were produced before he became a full-time artist. A celebration of his career, the exhibition showcases paintings Vettriano created from his 20s until he moved to London in 2000.

https://www.onfife.com/

Brushstrokes

18 June-23 October. Free. Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Gardens, Kirkclady, KY1 1YG.

Kirkcaldy Galleries latest exhibition showcases some of the paintings, prints and drawings they hold in their collection. There are works by artists such as William McTaggart, Elizabeth Blackadder, John Bellany as well as a host of others. Visitors can gain an insight with the staff picks and have their say about what they’d like to see on display in the future.

https://www.onfife.com/

Arboria II Luminarium

18-19 June. Entry from £6. Beacon Arts Centre, Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ.

This inflatable structure is an experience created by Architects of Air founder Alan Parkinson. Visitors can immerse themselves in light, colour and sound as they journey through the winding paths and vast domes. Inspired by cathedrals and Islamic architecture, the Luminaria have amazed three million visitors in over 40 countries.

https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/

The Glory of the Ride: Posters in the Golden Age of the Rave

18 June - 24 July. Free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ.

This celebrates the dance music scene in the 1980s and 90s. Bannockburn boy Stuart ‘Scooby’ Cochrane is a pioneering DJ and producer who helped establish the famed Cafe Mambo in Ibiza. This exhibition explores the dance scene in the late 1900s through some of DJ Scooby’s gig posters.

https://www.smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

21 June-14 August. Entry from £15.20. Braehead Shopping Centre, Kings Inch Road, Renfrew, G51 4BN.

This showcases Michaelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescos from the Sistine Chapel. The frescos have been reproduced photographically using a technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings. The photographs are artfully displayed in their original size. Visitors can learn all there is to know about Michelangelo’s life.

https://sistinechapelexhibit.com/glasgow/

Charlotte Cohen