Seneca Medical Group is a European leader in hair loss treatment and hair transplantation. With 35 years of experience, the most modern and well-equipped clinics in Scotland and Greece, and its highly specialised and knowledgeable team of experts, Seneca is a game changer in the field of hair restoration. The group is responsible for transforming thousands of lives across Europe.

The success of Seneca Medical Group is reflected in its steady expansion, with new Seneca clinics set to open in the UK, the Netherlands, France, and additional cities in Greece within the year.

It is also evident in the numerous awards Seneca has received for treatment of hair loss over the years beginning in 2018 – both for their scientific developments and efficiency on an international level, as well as the impressive execution of their business model.

These include the International Business Excellence Award, one of the most prestigious business awards in the world, the Business Excellence Award from the World Confederation of Businesses' Bizz Awards with a presence in 130 countries, Best Hair Clinic Award, and International Hair Clinic of the Year at the esteemed IMTJ Medical Travel Awards, the European Business Award, and the Patient Service Award each year from WhatClinic.com.

The Seneca Medical Group clinic in the Thessaloniki was declared one of the top health care providers in the city with a score of 9.5 out of 10 by the Eagles of Health team. After screening almost four million pages on the internet and with over 2.1 million ratings from trusted followers, their team evaluated a total of 58,121 health care companies with Seneca Medical Group's ranking landing in the top tier. Seneca Medical Group takes great pride in this recognition as it demonstrates the extent to which Seneca has earned the trust of the public.

This year, Seneca is also proud to be shortlisted for the 4th Scottish Beauty Industry Awards in the Hair Loss Clinic of the Year Category, where a diverse range of accolades will be presented to the most prestigious companies who improve our confidence through aesthetic enhancement, deliver exceptional customer service, and uphold the highest standards in their clinics and practices.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2022 said: "The awards will highlight the talented professionals who have shown great passion, commitment and innovation in the beauty industry and often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

