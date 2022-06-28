I love Gazpacho and although it’s not as popular here as in Spain or the Mediterranean, if done well it’s absolutely delicious and a great alfresco meal for the lighter, warmer evenings.

Ingredients: Serves 4

1 x cucumber, peeled and chopped (keep some back for garnish)

1 x red pepper, deseeded and chopped

1 x green pepper, deseeded and chopped

900g plum tomatoes, halved and chopped

2 x garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

75g crusty white bread, torn apart

2 tbsp. sherry vinegar, or to taste

Fine salt

Cracked black pepper

Olive oil

Method

Place the cucumber, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and spring onions in a large bowl. Add the bread and season well with salt and pepper. Add the sherry vinegar and a couple of tablespoons of olive oil and mix together. Leave to marinate for 2-3 hours.

Next put the vegetable mixture into a blender and whiz until smooth. Check the consistency. If it’s still quite thick add a small amount olive oil until you reach a consistency you like. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Cover and chill again in the refrigerator until it’s really cold.

To serve, stir the gazpacho and taste again as the seasoning may have changed as the soup is now very cold. Adjust as necessary, then serve, topped with cucumber ribbons and a little olive oil.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend