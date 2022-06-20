Following investigations beginning in 2019, the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration (UNBOSI) has returned to Scotland to research areas of the country where inspiration has been discovered at record high levels. Locations in Glasgow and Dundee have been marked as having the highest metered readings of inspiration, with Govan and Hilltown topping the charts.
The United Nations established the Board of Significant Inspiration in 1950 to research inspiration and the individuals who display these tendencies, and since their inception have investigated acts of inspiration globally. For the last 3 years UNBOSI has established satellite research teams in Scotland, and these recent and extremely promising discoveries have prompted UNBOSI to establish further investigations across the country as they search for a colourless, odourless emanation that has been linked to these elevated recordings of inspiration. Micro-molecular Unseen Sensory Emanations, or MUSE, has been discovered emitting from small natural fissures in the earth and can produce extreme creative thinking and genius tendencies in humans who are exposed to it.
“The effects are entirely positive”, says Dr. Sidney Rann, the Northern European regional director of UNBOSI. “We’ve been researching MUSE and its effects for many years and it’s incredibly exciting to see it appear across Scotland”. Previously, MUSE has been discovered across the UK in notable places such as Stratford-Upon-Avon, where William Shakespeare began his world-famous career, as well as in Chelmsford where Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi is credited with inventing radio. It has also been recorded at trace levels in key historical sites such as Stonehenge, Bath, and Electric Avenue in Brixton, London. MUSE discoveries are inextricably linked to world-defining acts of inspiration, and areas where these emanations have been recorded are deemed ‘sites of significant inspiration’.
The search for continues across major urban centres in Scotland, with members of the public urged to get in contact with the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration if they believe they have been in contact with MUSE. “If you’re suddenly finding that you’re flush with great ideas please let us know – it could be that you’re sitting on a MUSE hotspot”.
UNBOSI has already made contact with several individuals and Scottish organisations that have been exposed to MUSE and felt the benefits. Partnering with several community organisations, including PEEK, LOOP, Creative Dundee, KAOS, ScrapAntics, SURGE and Play Scotland, UNBOSI has begun a series of workshops to chart the effects of MUSE on the public, as well as how to record, store and share that inspiration.
If you believe you have been in contact with MUSE, you can get in touch with the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration by visiting www.unbosi.org or calling 0800 3166690.
United Board of Significant Inspiration is in Scotland to research inspiration
Following investigations beginning in 2019, the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration (UNBOSI) has returned to Scotland to research areas of the country where inspiration has been discovered at record high levels. Locations in Glasgow and Dundee have been marked as having the highest metered readings of inspiration, with Govan and Hilltown topping the charts.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here