Following investigations beginning in 2019, the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration (UNBOSI) has returned to Scotland to research areas of the country where inspiration has been discovered at record high levels. Locations in Glasgow and Dundee have been marked as having the highest metered readings of inspiration, with Govan and Hilltown topping the charts.

The United Nations established the Board of Significant Inspiration in 1950 to research inspiration and the individuals who display these tendencies, and since their inception have investigated acts of inspiration globally. For the last 3 years UNBOSI has established satellite research teams in Scotland, and these recent and extremely promising discoveries have prompted UNBOSI to establish further investigations across the country as they search for a colourless, odourless emanation that has been linked to these elevated recordings of inspiration. Micro-molecular Unseen Sensory Emanations, or MUSE, has been discovered emitting from small natural fissures in the earth and can produce extreme creative thinking and genius tendencies in humans who are exposed to it.

“The effects are entirely positive”, says Dr. Sidney Rann, the Northern European regional director of UNBOSI. “We’ve been researching MUSE and its effects for many years and it’s incredibly exciting to see it appear across Scotland”. Previously, MUSE has been discovered across the UK in notable places such as Stratford-Upon-Avon, where William Shakespeare began his world-famous career, as well as in Chelmsford where Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi is credited with inventing radio. It has also been recorded at trace levels in key historical sites such as Stonehenge, Bath, and Electric Avenue in Brixton, London. MUSE discoveries are inextricably linked to world-defining acts of inspiration, and areas where these emanations have been recorded are deemed ‘sites of significant inspiration’.

The search for continues across major urban centres in Scotland, with members of the public urged to get in contact with the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration if they believe they have been in contact with MUSE. “If you’re suddenly finding that you’re flush with great ideas please let us know – it could be that you’re sitting on a MUSE hotspot”.

UNBOSI has already made contact with several individuals and Scottish organisations that have been exposed to MUSE and felt the benefits. Partnering with several community organisations, including PEEK, LOOP, Creative Dundee, KAOS, ScrapAntics, SURGE and Play Scotland, UNBOSI has begun a series of workshops to chart the effects of MUSE on the public, as well as how to record, store and share that inspiration.

If you believe you have been in contact with MUSE, you can get in touch with the United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration by visiting www.unbosi.org or calling 0800 3166690.

