IF you are a Scotch distiller, I'd like to offer a word of warning; the sassenachs are coming!
In fact, to be clearer, it seems like the whole world is coming for your crown and while it's still firmly on the Scottish head right now, there are plenty of reasons to watch over your shoulder.
The Japanese are producing some incredible malts, albeit in my opinion clones or excellent copies of Scotch; the Dutch and Swedish are producing a range of gorgeous oak driven whiskies; our American cousins have their own world famous version in bourbon and even countries like South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are getting in on the act, but I'd say the ones to watch are the pesky English.
English whisky effectively died out before the First World War but, in 2005, the English Whisky Co restored production south of Hadrian's Wall and over the last 17 years, the number of whisky distillers has increased exponentially.
Anyway, with new premium blends such as Coachbuilt by Jenson Button adding a new twist to an old story, Scotland is still the king, but here’s a pair from either side of the wall so you can decide yourselves.
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
Coachbuilt by Jenson Button (yes, that Jenson Button!)
I was sceptical of this but what a beautiful whisky for the price. It's a blend of all the regions of Scotland which is finished off in sherry casks. Christmas cake fruits on the nose with caramel and cocoa on the finish. Smooth.
www.coachbuiltwhisky.com £42
The One Sherry Cask Finished Whisky
When the sherry casks in question are the PX versions, the finish is always going to be rich, with lashings of treacly fruit, cocoa and hints of smoke. A very superior English blend.
www.lakesdistillery.com £48
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here