A man has died after being found injured in a house on Orkney on Sunday. 

Emergency services were called to a home on Marengo Road at around 7.30am yesterday. 

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers have launched an investigation into the death and a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow, June 21. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man at a property on Marengo Road, Orkney around 7.35am on Sunday 19 June 2022.

"He is detained in custody and is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 June, 2022.  A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."