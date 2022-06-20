Spuntini Gordon Street, Glasgow
One of Glasgow’s best Italian restaurants, it boasts an equally delicious menu as the original La Vita Spuntini in Byres Road, La Vita Gordon Street and serves a combination of their favourite Italian classics along with some exciting new dishes. You can enjoy Stornoway black pudding croquettes and creamed potato mash served with a Scotch whisky cream sauce to a pizza della festa topped with sun blushed tomatoes, to name but a few.
IG: @lavitaspuntini
The Broughton, Edinburgh
Enjoy a feast fit for a king at The Broughton. Treat yourself to an epic Sunday roast at one of the Sunday Times’ top 30 roasting spots in the UK. From 7.30pm, put the family to the test and see how good their general knowledge is in the Broughton’s weekly Sunday pub quiz.
IG: @thebroughtonedi
Leith Woks, Edinburgh
The newly opened wok-based street food restaurant at Edinburgh’s
St James Quarter serves up fiery Cantonese cuisine while incorporating some of the finest fresh ingredients Scotland’s larder has to offer.
Spearheaded by chef Jimmy Lee, Leith Woks’ inventive suggestions are used to modernise some of the nation’s favourite Chinese dishes.
IG: @leithwoks
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
