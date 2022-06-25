Scottish works by Paul Yates

25 June-30 September. Free. Fraser Gallery, 53 South Street, St Andrews, KY16 9QR.

World renowned avant garde artist Paul Yates is holding his first UK show in 12 years at the Fraser Gallery in St Andrews. Some of the works on display include a series of paintings and poems inspired by Scotland, including a quartet depicting their favourite walk in St Andrews. Other works on display take inspiration from other parts of the country that Yates found intriguing, including some more surreal pieces.

https://www.paulyatesart.com/

Landscape: International Photography Exhibition

23 June-3 July. Free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is dedicated to showcasing international photography, and this latest exhibition is no exception giving photographers the opportunity to share their landscapes.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Astar e iag (feed the flame)

25-26 June. Free. The Deep End, 21 Nithsdale Street, Glasgow, G41 2PZ

This exhibition celebrates Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller history month. Visitors can learn about the life and culture of the Roma people. The exhibition includes the launch of Romano Lav’s Community Archive – a multimedia project capturing the lives of Romani people in Govanhill in Glasgow. There are also ‘sound sculptures’ made by school pupils and a Roma photo series.

http://www.romanolav.org/

Charlie Hammond: Workaround

25 June-16 October. Free. Hunterian Museum and Gallery, University Avenue, Glasgow, G12 0RG.

The Hunterian invited artist Charlie Hammond to select works from its collections that resonate with him. Artists on display include Prunella Clough, Henri Gaudier-Breszka and Carole Gibbons.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Edinburgh Zoo After Hours

25 June. Tickets from £18.50. Edinburgh Zoo, 134 Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, EH12 6TS.

In celebration of the Giraffe About Town trail hitting the streets this July, Edinburgh Zoo is presenting a series of after-hours evenings for adults only. Visitors can take in the ambience of the zoo whilst listening to acoustic sets. There will also be food and drink kiosks.

https://www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/

Fleurs de Villes

25 June-3 July. Free. St James Quarter, St James Crescent, Edinburgh, EH1 3AD.

World-renowned bespoke floral show Fleurs de Villes have launched their first public showing in Scotland. The exhibition showcases a series of fresh floral mannequins celebrating remarkable women around the world, which have been created in partnership with local floral talent.

https://www.fleursdevilles.com/

Photography exhibition

25 June-17 July. Free. Gallery-Close, 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.

Gallery-Close is a small, friendly gallery. The latest exhibition showcases images of Greenland, New York and Scotland. Some of the photographers represented include Chris Close, Julian Calverley, John Claridge, Nadia Attura among others.

http://www.gallery-close.com/

Scotland’s Open Garden: Bonnington House by Jupiter Artland

25-26 June. Entry from £10. Bonnington House Steadings, Wilkieston, EH27 8BY.

Although this may not be a gallery as such, the artistic gardens at Bonnington House will certainly make you feel like you are walking through a giant outdoor gallery. The gardens are made up of a parterre, laburnum arch, labyrinth, terrace gardens and a lawn tennis court as well as a swimming pool designed by Joana Vasconcelos.

https://scotlandsgardens.org/

One Millie, All Nations

25 June. Free. Paisley Central Library, 15 Mill Street, Paisley, PA1 1ND.

Reflecting on the rich textile heritage of Scotland, and that of ‘new’ Scots, this exhibition showcases hand sewn ‘Millie dolls’. Representing textile workers, the exhibition highlights the legacy of grandmothers, mothers and sisters who have passed their sewing skills down through the generations. Over 30 dolls will be on display, accompanied by the stories of the creators and the links to weavers and sewers across the world.

https://sewing2getherallnations.com/

Refugee Week Photography Exhibition

25-26 June. Free. Lagoon Leisure Centre, 11 Christie Street, Paisley, PA1 1NB.

This temporary exhibition, curated by Nicola Stead, showcases a series of photos taken on disposable cameras by young asylum seekers to tell the stories of their lives. Displayed indoors and outdoors.

http://rigarts.org/

