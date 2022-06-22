A broken down vehicle sparked major disruption on one of the main approach roads to Glasgow. 

Police said that the vehicle came to a halt in the westbound lane of the Kingston Bridge on the M8. 

Traffic was backed up as drivers trying to enter the city were caught in a long tailback stretching around a mile. 

Police officers were dispatched to the scene to move the vehicle and clear the jam. 

The road was declared cleared shortly before noon. 

  