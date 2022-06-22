A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been "coldly executed" during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said.
The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv.
The pair had been searching the Russian-occupied woodlands for the reporter's image-taking drone at the time.
The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car, which was still at the scene.
It said disused Russian positions, one of them still booby-trapped, were found close by.
Also found were the remains of food rations, cigarette packets and other litter seemingly left by Russian soldiers.
Some of Mr Levin and Mr Chernyshov's belongings, including the soldier's ID papers and parts of his bulletproof vest and the photographer's helmet, were also recovered, it said.
A Ukrainian team with metal detectors also uncovered a bullet buried in the soil where Mr Levin's body had lain, it said.
The group said that finding suggests "he was probably killed with one, perhaps two bullets fired at close range when he was already on the ground".
A jerrycan for petrol was also found close to where Mr Chernyshov's burned body had been recovered, it added.
Reporters Without Borders said its findings "show that the two men were doubtless coldly executed".
Mr Levin and Mr Chernyshov were last heard from on March 13. A GPS tracker in their vehicle gave their last position, in woods north of Kyiv, the group said.
It said Mr Levin had lost his drone in the area on March 10 and had not been able to recover it because he had come under Russian fire.
Drones have become a common tool for photojournalists to obtain aerial photos and video.
Reporters Without Borders said Mr Levin had on occasion shared information gleaned from his drone, including about Russian positions, with Ukrainian forces.
"But the use of his drone was first and foremost a journalistic endeavour, confirmed by his entourage and shown by the images sold to the media since the start of the Russian invasion," it said.
The group speculated that Mr Levin may have been hunting for his drone when he and Mr Chernyshov were killed.
The group said it turned over evidence it collected and dozens of photos to Ukrainian investigators.
Reporters Without Borders also said it was unable to confirm whether the men's bodies have been forensically examined - a step it called essential for the investigation into their deaths.
It also appealed for Ukrainian defence and intelligence agencies to provide investigators with whatever information they have about Russian units that had occupied the area during Moscow's failed assault on Kyiv in the initial stages of the four-month war.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here