AFTER a two-year hiatus, the Royal Highland Show will return to Ingliston, Edinburgh, to celebrate its 200th anniversary, showcasing the best of Scottish food, farming, and rural life. I'll be there all weekend as a host, interviewing chefs, butchers, bakers, and agricultural producers, so look out for me on the Quality Meat Scotland stage. To commemorate its triumphant return, here is my selection of the best (food and drink) in show...

Aldi

Aldi Scotland will have its largest presence at the Royal Highland Show yet, as it continues to support local suppliers. Aldi will feature 22 of its popular suppliers from across the country, giving visitors the opportunity to sample a variety of Scotland's best quality products, ranging from Angus Soft Fruits' delicious Scottish berries to a variety of Robertson's Fine Foods' Specially Selected Sausages. Brownings the Bakers' most popular meat and vegetable pies, Fife-based The Buffalo Farm, and tasty baked goods will also be available. IG: @aldiuk

Quality Meat Scotland

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is on a mission to return with a bang, with a variety of activities. Expert cooking and butchery demonstrations, competitions and giveaways, and informative industry talks – plus me as your live host for the four days. Several well-known names will join me on stage to show their support for the Scotch brands. Instagrammer Just Jess, Edinburgh chef Paul Wedgewood, Aberdeen-based chef Kevin Dalgleish, Colin Nicolson of Mingary Castle, and Scottish Junior Chef of the Year Fraser Cameron are among the familiar faces. IG: @qmscotland

Scotland's Larder

Scotland's Larder is a must-see destination for all foodies, as well as a great place to meet local producers, sample the best of Scottish produce, and discover artisan offerings. Visit their 'Highland bothy' in the heart of Scotland's Larder to enjoy delicious freshly baked cakes, tea and coffee while deciding which vendor to visit (and blag freebies from) next! IG: @royalhighlandshow