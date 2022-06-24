STRIKES which have crippled Scotland's railways could "escalate" unless a deal is reached for all workers in the industry, the RMT's general secretary has warned.

Mick Lynch has said that if there is not a settlement it is "extremely likely" there will be more strikes.

He said train drivers might enter thetro dispute - and "other people are balloting in this industry too".

It comes as a second day of UK-wide walkouts across 13 train operators got under way - with only a handful of services running up and down the country.

Only five ScotRail routes were in service on Thursday, the second day of a three-day strike in a UK-wide dispute that involves 40,000 National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers staff with Network Rail - which owns the UK's rail tracks, stations and signals – over plans to axe hundreds of critical maintenance jobs, pay and working conditions. All are in the central belt of Scotland and the last train was to depart before 6.30pm.

ScotRail has warned that on Friday, on the eve of the third of the three-day stoppages, only around half of services will be running.

The is the result of a combination of the knock on effects of the aftermath of the strike and the ongoing emergency timetable that has been brought in because of the separate ScotRail train drivers dispute.

The RMT says that while talks continue with Network Rail and the train operating companies, strike action scheduled for Saturday remains on. And it has pledged to continue its "industrial campaign" until a negotiated settlement is reached.

Data from satnav manufacturers TomTom shows that congestion in Edinburgh was 10.6 percentage points higher on Thursday morning when compared to the same time last week. In Glasgow the jump was just 2.4 percentage points.

Broadband provider Virgin Media O2 said it had seen a "10% week-on-week increase in downstream traffic" due to millions more people working from home and relying on their broadband services.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has warned that the emergency timetable could be in place for weeks as the train drivers union Aslef continued to consult with members over a 10% pay deal with bonuses in a separate pay dispute.

The emergency timetable brought in on May 23, cut ScotRail services by up up to half due to staff shortages, remains in place across the Scottish network.

Over 40,000 members of the RMT are on strike over a multi-year pay freeze and a lack of job security, with Network Rail and the train operating companies threatening thousands of compulsory redundancies.

Mr Lynch, asked if further strikes may take place, said: "There's plenty of time. We have to give two weeks' notice of any industrial action. We're going to take a pause next week and consider everything."

Asked if he was optimistic if an agreement could be reached to stop the third and last planned one-day stoppage on Saturday, he said: "It's a tough job. It will take a lot of progress to get that strike off. I can't see that happening today from where I am, but we will work constructively with the companies."

The union chief who accused the government of blocking any deal said that his members wanted a "guarantee of no compulsory redundancies".

Mr Lynch also warned: "If we don't get a settlement it's extremely likely that there will be [more strikes]."

He is calling on Network Rail to withdraw a letter that threatens redundancy for 2,900 workers.

He said there was also concern about pay with the union claiming many of its members have not seen their salaries rise for two or three years.

Mr Lynch has said a 4% rise would be "underpowered and undervalued" because it fails to meet the impact of the cost of living crisis. The union has indicated it wants a pay rise offer representative of a cost of living settlement that is in-line with inflation, which hit 9.1% in May, its highest level in 40 years.

But Network Rail's chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller, said a "package" is being worked which appeared to include the 'no compulsory redundancies' request. But he said it was "very unlikely" it would involve a 7.1% pay rise as given to Merseyrail workers.

He said:"We can see a way of funding a pay deal."

He described it as an "overall good package recognising that the prime thing the unions are asking for is a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies".

He added: "We want to move forward with that package, but we can only do that once we're clear that the productivity to pay for it is in place.

"And at the moment the union are refusing to agree with that."

The government has, meanwhile, announced plans to change the law on agency workers.

It would enable businesses to supply skilled workers during industrial action to fill gaps.

Under current trade union laws, employment firms are restricted from supplying temps to cover for strikers.

Ministers say that can have a "disproportionate impact".

The legislation would repeal what are described as "burdensome" legal restrictions.

The First Minister has condemned the anti-trade union rhetoric of UK ministers as they announced the strike-busting plans.

Nicola Sturgeon has told the UK Government to have “respect” for workers by resolving the train dispute that is “crippling” Scotland and the rest of the UK Asked during First Minister’s Questions whether she believes the UK Government’s reported proposals to replace strikers with agency staff is “inflaming” the issue, Ms Sturgeon said it is workers who are paying the price.

Downing Street has announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.

However the plans have been branded “shameful” by union bosses.

Ms Sturgeon said she understands the dangers of the dispute “escalating” if a resolution is not reached between rail employers and unions.

"We should respect workers across the economy. We should respect public sector workers and we should seek to negotiate fair resolution to disputes, particularly at a time of inflation – inflation being exacerbated in the UK by the folly of Brexit.

“The rail strike that is crippling the UK right now is not the result of a pay dispute with ScotRail. It is a dispute with Network Rail and with English train operating companies, therefore it is entirely a reserved matter.

“And the other thing I remember from a few weeks ago in this chamber when there was a potential for a ScotRail dispute, Tory MSPs getting up and demanding intervention from this Government to resolve it.

“So let me repeat the call today for the UK Government to start doing their job to get round the table to bring a resolution to this and to drop the anti-trade unionism and have some respect for workers across the economy.”

Ms Gilruth has said two meetings with the UK Government over the strikes this week had been cancelled.

“There were planned meetings that were scheduled to take place between the devolved administrations and the UK Government on Monday – those were cancelled at short notice,” she said.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said it was entirely false to claim the government was blocking negotiations.

"We have said from the outset we urge the unions and industry to agree a deal that is fair for railway staff, passengers and taxpayers," they added.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said it was entirely false to claim the government was blocking negotiations.

"We have said from the outset we urge the unions and industry to agree a deal that is fair for railway staff, passengers and taxpayers," they added.